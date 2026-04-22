China's 2026 IP Publicity Week: Emerging Field Protection Takes Center Stage

From April 20 to 26, 2026, China will hold its annual National Intellectual Property Publicity Week. The event is organized by a committee led by three national agencies: the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). More than 20 central government bodies are participating, including the Supreme People's Court (SPC), the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Administration of Customs, and others.

The theme of this year's Publicity Week is "Strengthening IP Protection in Emerging Fields to Accelerate the Development of New Productive Forces." The focus will be on IP creation, protection, management, and use in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, and biotechnology, as well as China's participation in international rule-making in these areas.

During the event, participating agencies will run educational and promotional activities based on their respective responsibilities. These will include a summary of key IP achievements from 2021 to 2025, as well as practical examples of how IP protection affects public welfare, such as fighting counterfeiting and protecting consumer rights. Organizers have also emphasized that the activities should be practical, low-cost, and avoid unnecessary formalities.

The event will take stock of China's IP progress under its current five-year plan (2021–2025) and help shape planning for the next five-year period (2026–2030). It will also present China's IP policies and its direction on protecting IP in emerging fields to audiences at home and abroad.

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