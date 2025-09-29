ARTICLE
29 September 2025

The 2024 Annual Report Of The CNIPA Is Released

UA
Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Contributor

Unitalen Attorneys at Law logo
Founded in 1994, Unitalen Attorneys at Law is one of the largest IP law firms in China that provide all aspects of IP solutions e.g. prosecution, enforcement, litigation, investigation, licensing and counseling, for literally any industries. Both our domestic and international clients appreciate our custom, top notch and cost-effective services.  
Explore Firm Details
Recently, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the 2024 Annual Report of the CNIPA. In the report, SHEN Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, noted in his message...
China Intellectual Property
Unitalen Attorneys At Law

Recently, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the 2024 Annual Report of the CNIPA. In the report, SHEN Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, noted in his message that international cooperation in intellectual property (IP) has been deepened and expanded. Highlights in this regard include the following: (1) The Third Belt and Road High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property was held at a high standard, with a series of new cooperation projects reached. (2) CNIPA played a pivotal role in facilitating the successful conclusion of the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources, and Associated Traditional Knowledge and the Riyadh Design Law Treaty by the WIPO. (3) The commissioner-level meetings between the CNIPA and its counterparts from the European Union (EU), the United States, the United Kingdom, France, as well as the China-Japan-ROK mechanism were successfully held, and 39 new cooperation agreements were signed with relevant parties. (4) CNIPA actively engaged in institutional cooperation mechanisms, including the China-US-EU-Japan-ROK cooperation, China-ASEAN cooperation, and China-Africa cooperation. (5) CNIPA promoted the upgrading and expansion of cooperation on intellectual property among BRICS countries. (6) Preparations for the entry into force of the second batch of product listings under the China-EU Geographical Indications Agreement are well underway. (7) The Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) cooperation network now covers 84 countries, among other achievements.

Attachment: the 2024 Annual Report of the CNIPA

(Source: CNIPA)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Unitalen Attorneys At Law
Unitalen Attorneys At Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More