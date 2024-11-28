China's International Patent Applications Rank No 1 Worldwide

China has remained the largest submitter of international patent applications under the PCT with the number reaching 69,610 in 2023, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in March 2024.

The PCT is one of the most important international treaties in the field of intellectual property. It was concluded in 1970 and now has 158 state parties. This year marks the 30th anniversary of China's participation in the PCT.

In 1994, patent applications via PCT from China were only 98. By 2023, the number increased to nearly 70,000, ranking first in the world for five consecutive years.

More than a quarter of the world's PCT applications have been submitted to the CNIPA, said Lisa Jorgenson, deputy director general of WIPO.

http://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202410/1988862.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.