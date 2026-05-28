Beijing’s Diplomatic Sequencing: From Washington To Moscow

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Within days of meeting US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Beijing entering both summits from a position of relative strength. Both the US and Russia are increasingly constrained by prolonged geopolitical confrontations that have reinforced China’s relative leverage and remain deeply economically intertwined with Beijing through different dynamics. For Russia, strategic dependence on China is growing amid Western isolation. For the US, decades of market-driven integration have coupled economic ties, despite intensifying strategic competition. Neither summit produced major economic or diplomatic breakthroughs, but rather underscored Beijing’s goal to preserve stable relations, maintain its strategic flexibility, and present itself at the center of global diplomacy. For multinational businesses, this points to a global environment in which outright economic rupture remains unlikely, but exposure to overlapping regulatory, technological, and geopolitical constraints will continue to deepen.

China’s Preference for Management over Breakthroughs

President Trump arrived in Beijing last week for the highly anticipated summit with President Xi amid unresolved tensions spanning trade, technology, and security. Accompanied by 17 business executives, President Trump walked out of the meeting with only a handful of tangible deliverables: China’s agreement to purchase at least $17 billion in US agricultural goods annually through 2028 and 200 US aircraft. On the diplomatic front, President Trump championed China's assurances that it would not supply weapons to Iran and that it supported an open Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, President Trump claimed to have leveraged the US’ pending multibillion-dollar arms package for Taiwan as a “negotiating chip” with China. What he expects in return for leaving the arms deal temporarily suspended is unclear. And on the security front, the two discussed steps toward a potential trilateral nuclear framework involving the US, China, and Russia. While politically useful, these modest outcomes and signaling were largely transactional, leaving much on the table and doing little to alter the underlying structure of US-China strategic competition.

The objective of the summit was to stabilize managed competition. For Xi, managed stability is consistent with long-standing messaging around avoiding uncontrolled escalation in great-power rivalry and increasingly reflects China’s preference to preserve strategic flexibility while prioritizing domestic economic and technological objectives. Beijing’s confidence in pursuing this approach has strengthened alongside its expanding economic and regulatory toolkit. Over the past year, China has demonstrated a greater willingness to leverage its dominance in critical minerals, strengthen anti-sanctions mechanisms, and deploy retaliatory measures, reinforcing its position of relative strength entering the summit. For Washington, Beijing’s managed competition offers a pragmatic alternative to escalation. Even limited Chinese economic commitments and visible diplomatic engagement allow the administration to frame the summit as evidence that its sustained pressure on Beijing produces results.

In pursuit of managed competition, both sides advanced a new framework for US-China relations predicated on “constructive strategic stability.” This echoes China’s “win-win cooperation” foreign policy concept, which prioritizes shared economic growth and mutual success over zero-sum competition. There is nuance to this concept in the US-China bilateral as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi notes, whereby US-China “strategic stability” is not designed to eliminate differences, but to keep the relationship “within proper limits.” The two sides also agreed to establish a permanent Board of Trade and Board of Investment, which the White House described as the “cornerstone” of the summit’s outcomes. These channels are designed to maintain structured government-to-government engagement even as geopolitical competition persists. The Board of Trade focuses on managing exchanges in “non-sensitive goods,” including agriculture, energy, and consumer goods. Similarly, the Board of Investment is intended to increase predictability in bilateral economic relations by identifying permissible investment sectors, while avoiding areas deemed strategically sensitive.

A similar logic of controlled engagement, though shaped by different constraints, was evident in President Xi and Putin’s summit just days later. Unlike the US, China’s relationship with Russia is defined primarily by an asymmetrical partnership. This asymmetry gives Beijing significant leverage over the pace and scope of cooperation, allowing it to support Moscow strategically without binding itself to full economic or security alignment. Far-reaching Western sanctions on Russia have made Moscow increasingly dependent on China to sustain its wartime economy. Beijing supplies the majority of Russia’s sanctioned tech imports, often through indirect or intermediary channels, while also expanding its purchases of Russian oil and gas since the invasion of Ukraine. President Putin’s two-day state visit to China saw repeated pledges of friendship, framed through their “no-limits” partnership and 25 years of “good-neighborliness,” alongside signing a number of agreements. The two sides also reinforced their shared critique of the US-led international order, directly condemning what they characterized as irresponsible US foreign policy and opposing the proposed Golden Dome missile defense system.

While the visit was accompanied by announcements of over 40 agreements, it failed to deliver a breakthrough on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project. Russia is eager to finalize the 2,600 km gas link deal amid its increasing exclusion from European energy markets. Moscow’s dependence on Chinese demand and tech, coupled with its near-complete isolation from global financial markets, deepens the structurally uneven nature of this bilateral relationship and further tilts the leverage in Beijing’s favor.

Taken together, the two summits showcase Beijing’s preference for avoiding bloc alignment and steering its own foreign policy direction. With the US, strategic rivalry continues but will increasingly be managed through institutionalized mechanisms designed to prevent escalation and preserve stability. With Russia, China manages an increasingly asymmetrical relationship and sustained strategic alignment, while deliberately stopping short of the kind of formal alliance that could constrain Beijing’s strategic flexibility. The sequencing of the two summits also reinforces the image that President Xi seeks to project for China on the global stage. Beijing increasingly wants to present itself as a stable, indispensable, and globally consequential actor capable of simultaneously engaging competing powers from a position of confidence. In doing so, China is signaling that it intends to remain central to the evolving international order and that it increasingly possesses the leverage and strategic optionality to shape the terms and scope of engagement.

Implications for Multinational Firms

For multinational firms, these summits reinforce a geopolitical environment defined by prolonged managed competition layered onto continued economic interdependence. China’s foreign policy approach increasingly suggests a framework in which Beijing maintains active relationships across rival geopolitical blocs without fully committing to any single strategic configuration to uphold its strategic autonomy. In the near term, this reduces the likelihood of a sudden economic rupture between China and the US, but also China’s other economic trading partners. This lowers the chances of trade disruption and incentivizes governments to limit volatility in their bilateral relationship.

However, the US-China summit also underscored the extent to which many of the most commercially significant disputes remain unresolved. There was little clarity on whether October’s trade truce would be extended, how future US chip export controls would evolve, or what form US-China AI cooperation may ultimately take. As a result, many firms operating across strategically sensitive sectors remain exposed to the risk of unresolved trade tensions. While both Washington and Beijing appear interested in avoiding uncontrolled escalation, neither side has demonstrated willingness to retreat from expanding industrial policy, tech restrictions, localization requirements, or competing regulatory frameworks. The US continues to broaden export controls, outbound investment screening, and sanctions architecture, while China has increasingly strengthened its own retaliatory and anti-sanctions toolkit. In other words, the geoeconomic environment continues on a trajectory of increased tightness and restrictions in an age where economic security guides foreign policy doctrines.

Other geopolitical issues continue to guide a large segment of US-China relations, with major disagreements left unresolved, threatening to disrupt their “managed competition” at a moment’s notice. For instance, President Trump’s recent remark about potentially engaging directly with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te would disrupt the long-standing status quo and could disrupt any effort to inject stability into the US-China relationship if the call were to antagonize Beijing.

Ultimately, the summits showcased China’s growing confidence in managing divergent geopolitical relationships simultaneously while preserving its own strategic flexibility. For multinational businesses, the challenge is therefore no longer preparing for a clean economic decoupling but operating within an increasingly fragmented environment in which strategic competition, regulatory divergence, and economic interdependence continue to coexist.

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