The Future Of Work In China: Key Employment Trends In 2026 And Beyond

The employment landscape in China is shifting, and it’s moving quickly. Employers are navigating economic pressures, technological change and evolving workforce expectations, all against a backdrop of an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Here are some of the trends we’re seeing as priorities for employers operating in the PRC.

1. AI is raising new questions around restructuring and redundancy

Artificial intelligence is starting to have a real impact on how employment decisions are made. As organizations roll out AI-driven tools and automate parts of their operations, some are looking at workforce restructuring and redundancy programs tied to technology adoption.

The business case for automation can be strong, but it’s worth bearing in mind that using AI as a reason for workforce reductions can bring legal and employee-relations sensitivities into play. Questions around process, consultation and justification are coming up more frequently.

The key for employers is finding the right balance between innovation and efficiency on one hand, and legal compliance and workforce trust on the other. As AI adoption picks up speed, it’s a good idea to make sure employment considerations are woven into broader operational and workforce planning.

2. Employment disputes continue to rise

We’re seeing a steady increase in employment disputes, particularly around workplace conduct issues.

Internal complaints relating to harassment and discrimination have become more prevalent, shining a brighter light on organizational culture, reporting mechanisms and investigation processes. Employees and stakeholders increasingly expect employers to respond promptly, fairly and effectively when concerns are raised. While legal action relating to harassment and discrimination is less common than in the Western world, dismissal following disciplinary action or victimization can substantially increase the risk of claims.

This is a good reminder of the value of having clear workplace policies, accessible reporting channels and well-structured internal investigation procedures. Organizations that invest in prevention, training and effective complaint handling tend to be better placed to manage risk and maintain employee confidence.

3. Alternative labor models are gaining traction

Cost pressures and the need for flexibility are driving a growing interest in alternative labor models, including outsourcing and labor dispatch (agency) arrangements.

These models can offer real operational benefits and greater agility, particularly when business conditions are changing quickly. That said, they do require careful thought around regulatory frameworks and compliance risks. The goal is to align commercial objectives with employment law requirements. A well-designed labor strategy can deliver flexibility while helping to keep legal and reputational risks in check.

4. The extension of the retirement age is shaping long-term workforce planning

The gradual increase in the statutory retirement age is prompting organizations to rethink workforce planning, succession strategies and future talent needs.

For many employers, the implications go beyond simply increased salary pay. It’s also worth thinking about how longer working lives interact with benefits, retirement planning and overall workforce costs.

As retirement reforms continue to roll out, organizations that take a strategic approach will be better positioned to manage both operational and talent-related challenges.

Looking ahead

Taken together, these developments illustrate how employment law in Greater China is increasingly intersecting with broader business strategy. AI adoption, rising workplace disputes, evolving labor models and retirement reform aren’t just legal issues, they’re boardroom issues that touch on operations, culture and long-term growth.

For employers operating in the region, staying ahead of these trends calls for both an understanding of the legal framework and a proactive approach to workforce planning and risk management. The organisations that do well will be those that treat employment strategy as a core part of their business strategy.