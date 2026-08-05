Your China Employee Signed the Vacation Policy. You Can Still Lose.

Every year, foreign employers in China face the same claim. Their handbook says unused vacation expires at year-end, every employee signed an acknowledgment, HR sent the reminders, and payroll kept a leave spreadsheet. Then an employee resigns or is terminated and demands compensation for unused statutory annual leave.

Management usually responds that the employee never asked to take the time off. That answer misses the point. Under Chinese law, annual leave is not a benefit employees must remember to claim. The employer calculates the entitlement, arranges the leave, keeps the records, and pays compensation when the leave goes untaken. A company that waits for employees to request vacation has not shifted that responsibility onto them. It has created a compliance gap that often stays hidden until someone leaves.

Our China employment lawyers regularly review employee handbooks, Rules and Regulations, employment contracts, leave records, and termination files for foreign companies in China. The employers that run into trouble are rarely trying to deprive anyone of vacation. Most believe their signed policies and HR procedures protect them, even though those procedures often rest on assumptions Chinese law does not share.

A New Hire’s Leave Depends on More Than the Hire Date

One threshold point comes first because it catches employers off guard in the opposite direction. An employee earns no statutory annual leave until completing twelve months of continuous qualifying work. That period can include continuous work for different employers. Once the employee clears that eligibility threshold, the number of days earned depends on cumulative work history.

China’s statutory annual-leave entitlement runs on that cumulative history:

At least one year but fewer than ten years: five days.

At least ten years but fewer than twenty years: ten days.

Twenty years or more: fifteen days.

The cumulative count includes qualifying time with other employers, and it does not restart when an employee joins you. A manager with fifteen years of work history does not enter the five-day tier simply because this is her first year on your payroll. She enters the ten-day tier.

That does not mean she receives all ten days at once. If she joins midyear and already meets the service requirement, her entitlement for that calendar year is prorated by the calendar days remaining, with fractions below one full day disregarded. Suppose she joins on July 1 after fifteen years of qualifying employment. She sits in the ten-day tier, but her entitlement for that first calendar year is ten days multiplied by the portion of the year remaining. The fractions rule brings the result to five days.

Employers go wrong in both directions. Her tier is ten days, her first partial year prorates to five, and every full year after that is ten. Treat her as a permanent five-day employee and you understate her entitlement by half. Give her a flat ten days in that first partial year and you provide more than the national rule requires. The tier and the first-year proration are separate calculations.

A sound onboarding process gathers enough documentation to establish cumulative work history, confirm the eligibility requirement, identify the correct tier, and prorate the first year. The same care applies when an employee crosses into a higher tier, provides thin evidence of prior employment, or has gaps in her history. An intake form that asks only when she joined your company answers none of these questions.

A Signed “Use It or Lose It” Policy Does Not End the Inquiry

Foreign employers put too much faith in signatures. The handbook says unused leave expires, the employee signed it, and management treats the matter as closed. It is not. A signature can prove the employer delivered or explained a policy. It cannot prove that the policy complies with Chinese law, that the company adopted it through the required procedures, or that managers followed it.

Under China’s Labor Contract Law, Rules and Regulations covering working time, rest, leave, pay, discipline, and other matters that directly affect employees must pass through the required employee discussion and consultation process. The employer must then publish or otherwise communicate them to its workforce. A signed acknowledgment cannot cure a substantively unlawful provision or a defective adoption process.

The trouble with a “use it or lose it” clause is that statutory leave does not vanish because the employee failed to file a request. The employer is expected to arrange the leave, balancing its operational needs against the employee’s preferences. Leave should be taken within the current calendar year, in one block or several. When work genuinely requires it, the balance can carry into the following year, subject to the statutory conditions and the employee’s agreement.

When the employer fails to arrange all the statutory leave an employee is owed, it generally pays 300 percent of the employee’s daily wage for each untaken day. That figure already includes the ordinary salary paid for the day, so the additional compensation usually equals another 200 percent. The daily figure is not monthly base salary divided by thirty. The implementing rules use the employee’s average monthly wage, excluding overtime, divided by 21.75. For an employee who has worked for the company for fewer than twelve months, the average is calculated over the months actually worked.

Calling this payment a “penalty” is imprecise. It is statutory compensation for leave the employee earned but did not take. Separate administrative consequences can follow if the employer refuses to correct a violation after being ordered to do so.

The Statutory Tier Is Only the Starting Point

Cumulative service establishes the employee’s normal tier, but it does not always determine the final number of days owed. Chinese law identifies specific circumstances in which an employee receives no statutory annual leave for a particular year. An employee generally loses the entitlement if:

The employee receives winter or summer vacation that exceeds the applicable statutory annual-leave entitlement.

The employee takes at least twenty days of personal leave and the employer does not deduct wages for those days.

An employee with at least one but fewer than ten years of cumulative service takes at least two months of sick leave.

An employee with at least ten but fewer than twenty years of cumulative service takes at least three months of sick leave.

An employee with twenty or more years of cumulative service takes at least four months of sick leave.

If an employee has already taken annual leave and later reaches one of the applicable personal- or sick-leave thresholds during the same year, the implementing rules generally eliminate the employee’s statutory annual-leave entitlement for the following year.

Other protected leave, including marriage leave, maternity leave, bereavement leave, family-visit leave, and qualifying work-injury leave, generally does not reduce statutory annual leave. HR therefore cannot determine the final entitlement from the hire date and cumulative-service figure alone. It must review the employee’s leave history for the year. Employers must also separate statutory annual leave from additional vacation they grant voluntarily. An employment contract, collective contract, handbook, or company rule can promise more days or richer unused-leave compensation than the statutory minimum. When it does, the more favorable written term generally governs.

This distinction has practical consequences. A company might give everyone fifteen vacation days even though a particular employee’s statutory entitlement is only five. The statutory and contractual portions do not necessarily have to be administered in the same way. The handbook should identify the categories clearly rather than fold every day into one unexplained balance.

A Valid Written Refusal Is Narrower Than a Blanket Waiver

Chinese law provides an important exception. When the employer arranges leave and the employee declines it in writing for personal reasons, the employer can generally pay only the employee’s ordinary wages for those days, without additional unused-leave compensation. Three facts must line up. The company must have offered a genuine opportunity to take the leave, the employee must have declined for personal reasons, and the refusal must be in writing.

Passive non-use is not enough. An employee who never files a vacation request has not necessarily waived anything. A blanket waiver signed during onboarding ordinarily will not satisfy the rule either. At that point, the company has offered no particular leave dates, and the employee is declining nothing concrete.

A stronger document identifies the leave offered, the dates on which the employee could take it, and the employee’s personal reason for refusing. The surrounding facts still matter. If an entire department declines leave at the same time, that can indicate the leave existed only on paper or that workload and management pressure made taking it unrealistic.

Employers should not build their entire system around written refusals. They are a narrow response to individual circumstances, not a substitute for arranging leave.

Your Annual-Leave System Must Produce Evidence

By the time a dispute begins, memories have usually diverged. A manager recalls encouraging the employee to take vacation, while the employee remembers a department too busy to permit it. HR believes reminders went out but cannot locate them. Payroll has a spreadsheet showing a balance without explaining how anyone calculated it. The employer should be able to reconstruct the leave position from records made during employment, not after. Those records should show:

The employee’s cumulative work history, with supporting documents.

The applicable statutory tier and any proration.

The effect of personal leave, sick leave, or another statutory exclusion.

Any additional contractual leave.

The employee’s requests and the company’s approvals or denials.

The dates on which the company arranged leave.

Any written refusal by the employee.

Any lawful carryover into the following year.

The calculation and payment of unused-leave compensation.

The process also needs clearly assigned responsibility. HR might verify work history and calculate the entitlement, while managers schedule leave and report approvals or denials. Payroll should process only documented balances, and one designated person should reconcile the file before an employee departs. The particular allocation can vary, but no step should disappear between departments.

Written procedures matter only when the company follows them. A rule requiring managers to review balances in June and October has little value unless the reviews occur and are documented. Carryover restrictions lose credibility when managers routinely grant unrecorded exceptions. Reminder emails help only when the company preserves evidence showing what was sent, when it was sent, and who received it. Records assembled after an arbitration claim arrives rarely carry the same weight as records made when the events occurred.

Termination Is Where the Miscalculation Usually Surfaces

Unused annual leave rarely travels alone. It appears as one line in a larger exit dispute involving overtime, bonuses, commissions, social insurance, severance, or the legality of the termination itself. The leave number can be small compared with the other demands, but it adds money and leverage to a fight the company thought it had settled.

The current-year entitlement should be calculated before the separation papers and final payment go out. For the year employment ends, statutory leave is prorated according to the calendar days that elapsed during the employment relationship that year. The company then subtracts the leave already taken and disregards any remaining fraction below one full day. If the company has already allowed more than the prorated figure, it generally cannot claw the excess back from final pay.

Take an employee in the ten-day tier who leaves early in the year. The company should not reflexively pay ten days. It prorates the current year, subtracts leave already taken, and pays the difference. Any valid carryover from the preceding year should be calculated separately.

Statutory leave, additional company leave, prior-year carryover, and the current year’s prorated entitlement should not be poured into one spreadsheet cell. Each category needs its own calculation and supporting record.

How far back a departed employee can reach for compensation is a separate question, and the answer is less settled than employers would like. Labor claims in China generally run under a one-year arbitration limitation period measured from when the employee knew or should have known the right was infringed. Some local authorities treat unused-leave compensation as wages, which can delay the start of the clock until the employment relationship ends. Others treat it as a welfare-type payment for which the clock runs year by year. Employers should confirm the local approach before assuming older balances are safely time-barred.

A settlement or termination agreement should address annual leave expressly. A boilerplate statement that the employee has received everything owed offers limited protection when the employer cannot produce the calculation behind it.

What Foreign Employers Should Do Now

A China employer does not need elaborate software to manage statutory annual leave. It needs a process that matches the law and is followed consistently. Start by auditing each employee’s cumulative work history and confirming the correct tier. Separate statutory leave from additional company-granted vacation. Review the handbook and Rules and Regulations for lawful adoption, proper communication, valid carryover terms, and language that does not place the entire burden on employees.

Check balances well before year-end. Arrange leave for employees who still have unused statutory days, document the dates offered, and retain any written refusal. Review personal leave, sick leave, and other absences to determine whether a statutory exclusion applies. When someone departs, complete the prorated calculation before issuing the final payment and separation agreement.

China does not hand annual-leave compliance to the employee. The employer must know what each person earned, took, was offered, declined, and is still owed. A signed vacation policy earns its keep only when the policy is lawful and the company can prove it followed the required process.