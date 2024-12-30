Registry, CIMA Fees To Come Into Effect On 1 January 2025

Grand Cayman, 20 December 2024 – Government fees for certain General Registry and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) services will come into effect on 1 January 2025.

Some of these fees had not been adjusted in five to 10 years, or more. While certain fees are new, others were validated and raised. Industry feedback was sought on the revenue proposals, and Parliament approved them on 9 December.

These amended acts and regulations implement the fees.

