Registry, CIMA Fees To Come Into Effect On 1 January 2025

Grand Cayman, 20 December 2024 – Government fees for certain General Registry and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) services will come into effect on 1 January 2025.
Some of these fees had not been adjusted in five to 10 years, or more. While certain fees are new, others were validated and raised. Industry feedback was sought on the revenue proposals, and Parliament approved them on 9 December.
These amended acts and regulations implement the fees.
- Banks and Trust Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024
- Companies (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Exempted Limited Partnership (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024
- Limited Liability Companies (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Partnership (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Monetary Authority (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Insurance (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Companies Management (Amendment) Act, 2024;
- Securities Investment Business (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Mutual Funds (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Private Funds (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2024;
- Exempted Limited Partnership (Amendment) (No. 3) Regulations, 2024
- Limited Liability Companies (Fees) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations, 2024
- Limited Liability Partnership (Fees) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations, 2024
- Partnership (Fees) Regulations, 2024
- Banks and Trust Companies (Licence Applications and Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Companies Management (Amendment) Regulations 2024
- Insurance (Applications and Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Insurance (Portfolio Insurance Companies) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Money Services Businesses (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Mutual Funds (Annual Returns) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Mutual Funds (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Private Funds (Annual Returns) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Private Funds (Fees) Regulations, 2024
- Private Trust Companies (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
- Securities Investment Business (Licence Applications and Fees) (Amendment) Regulations
- Securities Investment Business (Registration and Deregistration) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024
