30 December 2024

Registry, CIMA Fees To Come Into Effect On 1 January 2025

Cayman Islands Government

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.
Grand Cayman, 20 December 2024 – Government fees for certain General Registry and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) services will come into effect on 1 January 2025.
Some of these fees had not been adjusted in five to 10 years, or more. While certain fees are new, others were validated and raised. Industry feedback was sought on the revenue proposals, and Parliament approved them on 9 December.

These amended acts and regulations implement the fees.

