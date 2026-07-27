[Re]Connect Cayman Islands 2026: Practical Takeaways For Reinsurers, Cedants And Investors

The Cayman Islands is positioning itself as a leading global reinsurance hub through regulatory evolution, private capital integration, and technological advancement. How is CIMA's principles-based framework adapting to emerging challenges like artificial intelligence, climate risk, and cross-border complexity while pursuing Qualified Jurisdiction status for enhanced US market access?

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The Cayman International Reinsurance Commercial Association (CIRCA) held its annual conference, [Re]Connect, last week at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

This year’s [Re]Connect has once again demonstrated Cayman’s growing influence in global reinsurance and the strength of the jurisdiction’s regulatory, professional and commercial ecosystem.

The event brought together 675 registered delegates, including reinsurers, cedants, major US law firms, audit firms, tax practices, asset managers, overseas regulators, industry leaders and rating agencies – as well as Appleby Cayman’s [Re]Insurance Team, with Miriam Smyth, Regulatory Counsel, speaking on a panel of experts on structuring, licensing and operating a Cayman insurer.

Day one focused primarily on the new-entrant market, and highlighted Cayman’s evolution as a leading reinsurance hub, tracking measured market growth and the regulatory ecosystem supporting it. Panels focused on the practical establishment of Cayman reinsurers and the strength of the jurisdiction’s principles‑based regulatory framework, aligned with international standards.

Day two focused on Cayman’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a global reinsurance hub. Discussions highlighted the jurisdiction’s proposal to apply for Qualified Jurisdiction status to improve access to US markets, alongside broader debate on asset‑liability discipline, jurisdictional fit and the growing role of technology (particularly the use of artificial intelligence and the opportunities and operational challenges this brings).

Day two panel sessions concluded with a discussion with the CEO of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) on the growth of the financial services sector, CIMA’s supervisory approach, increased engagement with overseas regulators and local industry sectors through consultations and in‑person meetings to further develop the licensee–CIMA relationship, as well as growth areas for the reinsurance sector over the next five to 10 years.

Key Practical Takeaways:

Cayman’s Robust Regulatory Framework

CIMA continues to be a principles and risk-based regulator, aligned with the IAIS Insurance Core Principles – noting that CIMA is a founding IAIS member.

CIMA’s supervisory approach is evolving in response to global risks (including climate risk, artificial intelligence and increasingly complex cross-border reinsurance activity). CIMA works closely with overseas regulators, particularly US-based regulators supported by an extensive network of more than 70 bilateral and multilateral cooperation arrangements with international regulatory authorities, including a memorandum of understanding with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in the United States.

Looking ahead, CIMA’s priorities will be focused on introducing a new Managed General Agent regulatory framework, a proposed Class B(iv) licence, enhanced consolidated supervision and continued cross border coordination with international regulators, particularly with US-based regulators.

Use of Private Assets in the Insurance Ecosystem

Another key takeaway from the conference was the growing influence of private capital, with private assets now deeply embedded in insurance balance sheets, and regulators and reinsurers increasingly focused on stress-testing balance sheets.

Panel discussion on this highlighted Cayman’s predominantly fully-funded reinsurance model, whereby assets remain on the ceding company’s balance sheet, alongside increased regulatory requirements and greater transparency amongst international regulators to ensure alignment with global standards.

Geopolitics and the rise of Artificial Intelligence

Additionally, geopolitical uncertainty and climate risk are increasingly reshaping capital allocation and regulatory thinking. At the same time, artificial intelligence is moving rapidly from concept to execution in both life and property and casualty markets, presenting competitive advantages while introducing new governance and operational risk-management challenges for reinsurers.

[Re]Connect provided valuable opportunities to engage with regulators, industry leaders and international counterparties, and to exchange insights on the structural, capital and technological forces shaping the sector’s next phase of growth.

We thank CIRCA for hosting another excellent and well‑structured event and for continuing to foster meaningful dialogue that supports the development of Cayman’s evolving reinsurance sector.

Appleby’s [Re]Insurance Team remains right at the forefront of the Cayman reinsurance market and has extensive experience advising market participants across this sector on their legal and regulatory obligations.

Originally published 28 April 2026

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