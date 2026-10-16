Conyers Coverage Issue 16 – Fall Edition 2026

This edition explores the developments, opportunities and regulatory shifts shaping the Cayman Islands insurance and reinsurance sector, examining reinsurance financing structures, tokenised risk financing solutions, and the latest industry statistics emerging from key gatherings including the NAIC Summer Meeting and Monte Carlo. The newsletter highlights significant regulatory developments impacting insurers and reinsurers, including CIMA's thematic review, revised Enforcement Manual, and new enforceable r

Conyers is a leading international law firm with a broad client base including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, international finance houses and asset managers. The firm advises on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands laws, from offices in those jurisdictions and in the key financial centres of Hong Kong, London and Singapore. We also provide a wide range of corporate, trust, compliance, governance and accounting and management services.

Welcome to the Fall edition of Conyers Coverage. In this issue, we explore the developments, opportunities and regulatory shifts shaping the Cayman Islands insurance and reinsurance sector. From an examination of reinsurance financing structures and tokenised risk financing solutions to the latest industry statistics and market developments emerging from key industry gatherings, including the NAIC Summer Meeting and Monte Carlo, our contributors provide insights into the trends driving innovation and growth.

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, we highlight several significant developments impacting insurers and reinsurers. Our team examines CIMA’s thematic review, explores key takeaways from CIMA’s revised Enforcement Manual, and the impact of new enforceable rules on AML/CFT/CPF compliance and financial sanctions. We also provide updates on the QJ application process, review current regulatory hot topics, and offer practical guidance on the Cayman Islands immigration reforms affecting insurance industry employers and employees.

Recognising the increasingly global nature of the industry, this edition also considers international perspectives, including developments in the Japanese market, while exploring how innovative financing structures and regulatory change continue to influence the future of insurance and reinsurance business in the Cayman Islands and beyond.

As always, we hope this newsletter provides valuable perspectives and practical guidance. We thank you for your continued interest in Conyers Coverage and look forward to connecting with many of you throughout the remainder of the year.

Cayman Islands Reinsurance Financing

As the Cayman Islands reinsurance market continues to grow in scale and complexity, Cayman-domiciled reinsurers are using an increasingly diverse range of financing tools to support capitalisation, regulatory compliance and strategic objectives. In this article, Tommy Tuohy and Tamaki Brinkworth provide a practical overview of the financing tools available to Cayman reinsurers, highlighting key legal and regulatory considerations, lender expectations and emerging structures.

Read more

Tokenised Risk Financing – Risk, Reimagined

Insurance isn’t exactly famous for being cutting-edge. In fact, it’s often joked that some policies are older than the buildings they insure. But tokenisation is giving the industry a digital makeover, proving that even one of the world’s oldest financial services can learn some very modern tricks. In his latest article, Frank Farrell examines the opportunities, challenges and regulatory considerations surrounding tokenised risk financing, and explores what this innovation could mean for the future of the (re)insurance industry.

Read more

Corporate Governance in the Spotlight: Key Takeaways from CIMA’s 2026 Thematic Review of Reinsurance Companies

In June 2026, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) published the results of a thematic review of a sample of reinsurance companies holding Class B(iii) and Class D licenses. The review, conducted between mid-2025 and the first quarter of 2026, assessed compliance with The Insurance Act, 2010 (as revised) and related regulatory framework, while also evaluating alignment with recognised industry standards. In her recent article, Philippa Gilkes examines the findings which identified corporate governance weaknesses as the source of 68% of all deficiencies uncovered. The review serves as a timely reminder that strong governance remains at the heart of effective risk management and regulatory compliance.

Read more

Cayman Immigration Reform: What Insurance Industry Employers and Employees Need to Know

The most significant overhaul of the Cayman Islands’ immigration framework in years came into effect on 1 May 2026. The Immigration (Transition) Act has been renamed the Caymanian Protection Act, reflecting a central objective of the reforms to ensure that qualified Caymanians have genuine visibility of, and access to, job opportunities before work permits are granted. In this article, Christopher Eakin breaks down the key changes and their implications for employers and foreign workers.

Read more

CIMA's Revised Enforcement Manual: Key Takeaways for Boards of Reinsurers

In March 2026, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA“) published its revised Enforcement Manual (Regulatory Handbook Volume 2) (the “Manual”), setting out the policies and procedures CIMA will follow when taking enforcement action against authorised persons.

While the Manual applies across all regulated sectors, reinsurance companies — whether licensed as Class B or Class D insurers — should pay close attention to its practical implications for board-level governance and oversight. In this article, Lucy Day explores how the revised Manual provides greater transparency into CIMA’s enforcement framework, examining the areas that may attract heightened regulatory scrutiny and the steps boards can take to strengthen oversight, compliance and engagement with the regulator.

Read more

CIMA Finalises New Enforceable Rules on AML/CFT/CPF Compliance and Financial Sanctions – Impact on the Insurance Sector

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has introduced two new Rules that will significantly reshape the compliance landscape for financial services providers, effective 18 September 2026. In this article, Conyers’ Regulatory & Risk Advisory team provides an overview of what these changes mean for Cayman Islands insurers, reinsurers, insurance managers and insurance agents.

Read more

Industry Updates

Rendez-Vous de Septembre (RVS)

Partner Philippa Gilkes joined Bermuda Directors Sophia Greaves and Alexandra Macdonald at the 2026 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (RVS) in Monte Carlo, where discussions across the global P&C and ILS markets centred on capital solutions, evolving risks and long-term market resilience. Key themes included strong investor appetite for ILS, the importance of structural resilience and alignment between reinsurers and investors, as well as the growing impact of emerging risks such as AI-related exposures and data centre development on future risk transfer solutions. Conyers also partnered with Insurance Insider ILS for an industry roundtable exploring market trends, investor sentiment and opportunities across the evolving ILS sector. Read the full article about the roundtable directly on Insurance Insider ILS here.

The Cayman Islands Makes Its Mark at the NAIC 2026 Summer National Meeting

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) held its 2026 Summer National Meeting in Columbus, Ohio, from 11-14 August, bringing together state insurance regulators, international counterparts, and industry leaders to address challenges facing consumers and insurance markets. Against the backdrop of a meeting focused on innovation and resilience, the Cayman Islands mounted a notable presence, including Conyers Partner Philippa Gilkes, and a high-level delegation led by Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP. Read more

IMAC Gala

Our team was delighted to attend the IMAC Glitz & Glam Black-Tie Gala at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa. The evening brought together industry professionals and members of the community for a celebration filled with dining, entertainment and camaraderie, all in support of the IMAC Educational Scholarship Fund. We were proud to be part of an event dedicated to empowering the next generation through education and opportunity.

Upcoming Events

The months ahead promise an exciting lineup of insurance and reinsurance industry events, and our team is looking forward to being part of the conversation. Keep an eye on our channels for event announcements, insights, and opportunities to connect. Watch this space!

Highlights from Industry Events

Highlights from the recent industry events, including Philippa Gilkes meeting with Premier Andrew Ebanks at the NAIC 2026 Summer National Meeting in Ohio and representatives from the Conyers Cayman and Bermuda Insurance teams attending the RVS in Monte Carlo. It has been a rewarding few weeks of engagement across the global insurance and reinsurance market.

3 Regulatory Hot Topics

Empty heading

1. CIMA’s Revised Auditor Approval Policy: What Insurance Licensees Need to Know

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”) has issued a comprehensive new Regulatory Policy on the Approval of an Auditor for a Regulated Entity, set to take effect on 1 January 2027 (“Revised Policy”). The Revised Policy replaces the existing framework, originally issued in May 2002 and last revised in October 2003. The changes introduce expanded criteria, greater formality, and heightened expectations around auditor qualifications.

The principal changes are:

Physical Presence and Local Licensing

The Revised Policy introduces a significant shift towards local substance and oversight.

A key change is the introduction of the requirement for approved auditors to maintain a physical presence and suitable place of business in the Cayman Islands, supported by adequate human, technological, intellectual and other resources. Importantly, this does not require all audit work to be performed in the Islands or solely by the Approved Auditor. However, the Approved Auditor must issue the audit report and, before doing so, satisfy itself that the applicable accounting standards and auditing requirements have been met.

Additionally, the Revised Policy replaces the former reliance on broadly recognised international accounting qualifications with mandatory local requirements: firms must be registered with CIIPA as public practice firms, while engagement partners must be licensed as practitioner members of CIIPA and remain in good standing.

Enhanced Quality Management Standards

The original policy set out general quality assurance expectations, including concurring partner reviews and internal quality control reviews. The Revised Policy introduces a clearer benchmark: when assessing a firm’s quality management and assurance systems, CIMA will consider the requirements of the International Standards on Quality Management (ISQM 1 and ISQM 2) issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. Firms are also now expected to establish quality objectives for obtaining, developing, maintaining and assigning resources promptly to support effective audit performance.

Expanded Independence and Ethical Standards Framework

While the original policy referenced the IFAC Code of Ethics on independence, the Revised Policy provides a far more detailed framework. It sets out specific categories of independence threats — self-interest, self-review, advocacy, familiarity, and intimidation — and requires firms to adopt the full IESBA International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants. A new standalone section on ethical standards and conduct requires firms to ensure that personnel, network firms, and service providers all understand and fulfil relevant ethical requirements.

Reporting Obligations and Notification Requirements

The Revised Policy restates auditors’ statutory obligations to notify CIMA. For example, section 20(1) of the Insurance Act, 2010 requires an auditor to notify CIMA immediately in writing if it obtains information or suspects that a licensee cannot meet its obligations, is acting fraudulently or is failing to comply with applicable law. This was not previously reflected in policy.

Additionally, the Revised Policy introduces a direct obligation on auditors to formally document significant deficiencies and material weaknesses or other internal control observations identified during audit engagement and communicate them in writing to management and otherwise provide copies upon request by CIMA. While an indirect mechanism for this already exists — section 9(1)(a) of the Insurance Act requires insurers to submit, with audited financial statements, management letters to CIMA (which are the typical vehicle through which auditors communicate deficiencies and internal control observations), and the Internal Controls Rule requires regulated entities to report deficiencies internally — the Revised Policy frames this as a standalone duty on the auditor rather than the regulated entity.

Formal Approval and Withdrawal Processes

The Revised Policy establishes a structured approval process requiring a formal written request, supporting documentation via a prescribed application form, and payment of applicable fees. Separate procedures now govern amendments to approval conditions and voluntary withdrawal. These processes replace the existing, more informal framework.

What This Means for Insurance Licensees

The Revised Policy takes effect on 1 January 2027. Auditors approved before this date will retain their approved status without the need for re-evaluation, if they remain in compliance with all ongoing requirements, including continuing education, ethical standards, and other relevant provisions outlined in the Revised Policy. Licensees should therefore engage with their auditors now to confirm that they will be able to meet the enhanced requirements, particularly those relating to CIIPA licensing, physical presence and quality management.

2. Thematic Review of Reinsurance Companies (June 2026)

In June 2026, CIMA published its Thematic Review of Reinsurance Companies, presenting its findings following a supervisory review of selected Class B(iii) and Class D regulated reinsurance entities conducted between mid-2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The review assessed compliance with the Insurance Act, applicable regulations, rules and statements of guidance across four thematic areas: corporate governance, stress testing, cash flow testing, and capital and collateral adequacy management.

Corporate governance deficiencies were the most prevalent, accounting for 68% of all identified weaknesses, with the principal concerns being inadequate sub-committee governance and Board oversight, poor documentation and lack of oversight over outsourced service providers, insufficient segregation of duties, and the lack of effective internal audit functions. Other findings concerned stress testing (14%) and cash flow testing (9%), including a lack of independent or peer review of testing frameworks and outputs. Capital and collateral adequacy management accounted for a further 9%, where the Authority identified omissions of capital and collateral adequacy from internal audit coverage, and unresolved internal audit findings.

Regulated entities should use the review as an opportunity to assess whether corporate governance arrangements are robust and properly documented, including sub-committee governance, Board oversight, outsourcing arrangements and segregation of duties, and the effectiveness of the internal audit function. They should also ensure that stress testing is clearly evidenced, related frameworks and outputs are independently reviewed, and capital and collateral adequacy are covered by internal audit, with any findings addressed promptly.

The Authority expects regulated entities to maintain policies, procedures, systems and controls that are appropriate, effective and proportionate to the nature, scale and complexity of their business, in line with evolving risks, business changes and the applicable regulatory environment.

Conyers regularly advises reinsurance clients on regulatory and compliance matters and can help entities strengthen their processes, procedures and operations in line with CIMA’s expectations.

3. Cayman Beneficial Ownership Regime — Key Statistics from the First 14 Months

New data from the Cayman Islands Registrar reveals very low demand for access to beneficial ownership information under the Beneficial Ownership Legitimate Interest Access (“LIA”) framework. (which permits access to journalists, researchers, civil society organisations and business counterparties, subject to criteria)

Under the LIA framework certain members of the public (including journalists, researchers, civil society organisations and business counterparties) can request access to the beneficial ownership information in relation to a specific Cayman entity if they can demonstrate a legitimate interest in that information for the purposes of forestalling money laundering and terrorist financing.

As of 7 May 2026:

There were only 12 beneficial ownership access applications under the LIA framework in 14 months.

Most of these applications were made by journalists (5), followed by civil society organisations (3), academic researchers (2), and business counterparties (2).

A majority of beneficial ownership access requests were approved (7 applications were approved, 3 were refused, 1 was withdrawn, and 1 was under active consideration as of May 2026).

There had been 24 beneficial ownership access restriction applications filed. A separate application is required in respect of each beneficial owner and on a per entity basis, which makes the figure appear higher.

60% of access restriction applications were refused, demonstrating rigorous application of the serious harm threshold.

The low volume of beneficial ownership access requests is particularly interesting given the continued pressure from the UK government on the Cayman Islands and other British Overseas Territories to move toward fully public beneficial ownership registers. These recent statistics show that actual demand for this information under the LIA framework is remarkably limited. The lack of demand for this data provides an alternative perspective in the ongoing debate about whether the push for fully open registers is proportionate to real-world need and the balance against privacy and data protection rights.

Conyers was involved in several of the successful access restrictions applications on behalf of clients. If you are considering an application, please get in touch with your usual Conyers regulatory contact to discuss.

For the latest Cayman Islands regulatory updates from our team, please refer to the most recent Regulatory & Risk Advisory Outlook, available here.

[Re]Connect 2027

Following the success of this year’s event, registrations are now officially open for Reconnect Cayman 2027, taking place on 15-16 April 2027. To get a glimpse of what makes Reconnect such a standout event, check out the video showcasing some of the key moments and insights from this year’s conference.

Be sure to secure your spot and join our team for another exceptional programme of thought leadership and industry engagement.

Register Now

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.