Cayman Islands Observe World Intellectual Property Day

The Cayman Islands joins the global community in celebrating World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) recognised annually on 26 April. The day is dedicated to recognising the vital role of IP in driving creativity, innovation, and economic growth.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 27 April 2026 – The Cayman Islands joins the global community in celebrating World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) recognised annually on 26 April. The day is dedicated to recognising the vital role of IP in driving creativity, innovation, and economic growth.

The 2026 theme, “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate,” highlights the intersection of sports, technology, and innovation, emphasising how intellectual property supports advancements in athletic performance, equipment and creative solutions. In sports, IP protects sporting innovations such as high-performance equipment, wearable technology and sustainable designs.

To celebrate WIPD, the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) hosted a Pickleball Tournament and Open Play at Pickleball Cayman on 24 April, 2026. The tournament brought together teams from both the public and private sectors for an evening of friendly competition and IP learning.

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks who delivered opening remarks, says intellectual property drives advancement in every sector, and sports innovation is no exception. "By protecting ideas and encouraging creativity, we enable our athletes, inventors, local creatives and local entrepreneurs to reach new heights. Recognising World IP Day reminds us of the opportunities innovation brings to the Cayman Islands and to the world. This event is a reminder of the reason behind the work at CIIPO. Kudos to the team for such an excellent execution of the Pickleball tournament and open play."

CIIPO Director Terita Kalloo, added "IP rights have enabled sport to develop into a $350 billion industry, from the equipment athletes use, to the broadcasts fans watch, to the brands we love. In sport we talk a lot about the Most Valuable Player - MVP. But in business and innovation, the real MVP is IP protection itself. IP protection is what keeps innovators in the game, and what often determines whether a company can remain competitive or get left behind."

The Cayman Islands continue to strengthen its IP framework, ensuring alignment with international standards, while supporting local innovation and positioning the Islands as a hub for innovation and creativity.

(From left) Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC), the Hon. André M. Ebanks, MFSC Chief Officer Dr Dax Basdeo and Deputy Governor Designate - Mrs Gloria McField-Nixon, ahead of the games on Friday at Pickleball Cayman.

CIIPO Director Terita Kalloo presents the trophy to the winners of Friday's tournament. The team comprised members of the Computer Services Department (from left) Jason Ritch, Darryl Warner and Kieron Massiah.

(From left) IP Registry Officer Hannah Tatum, Senior IP Examiner Omara Whittaker, CIIPO Director Terita Kalloo, IP Registry Officer Pamela Ebanks and IP Examiner Carolee Nuñez.

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC), the Hon. André M. Ebanks during a game of Pickleball open play.

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC), the Hon. André M. Ebanks and teammate Racquel Williams during a game of Pickleball open play.

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