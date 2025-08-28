Aviation Finance & Leasing 2025: Law And Practice

2.1 Overview

Subject to the general requirements for any contract to be substantively valid as a contract, there are no known types of leases that are not permissible or recognised under Cayman Islands law.

There are no formal legal requirements under Cayman Islands law for lessors to be licensed or otherwise qualified in the Cayman Islands to do business with a domestic lessee.

The term "enforceable" and its cognates, as used in this analysis, mean that the obligations assumed by any party under any document are of a type that the Cayman Court would enforce. This does not mean that those obligations will necessarily be enforced in all circumstances in accordance with their terms.

Subject to the provisos above and general qualifications, one would expect the Cayman Court to give effect to an English law or New York law-governed lease in customary form and on customary market terms.

In principle, the Cayman Court will recognise and enforce an aircraft lease governed by the laws of a jurisdiction other than the Cayman Islands, provided that:

2.2 Lease Terms

Cayman Islands law recognises trusts, although the concept of a trust under the laws of the Cayman Islands may differ from that in other jurisdictions; for example, a trust constituted under the laws of the Cayman Islands does not have a legal personality.

There is no known risk of title annexation under Cayman Islands law. However, it is common market practice for relevant parties to enter into contractual "recognition of rights‟ agreements with other interested parties when engines are installed on different airframes.

A lease can cover parts installed or replaced on an aircraft or engine after its execution, and any steps to be taken to capture such parts under the lease would be a matter of the governing law of the lease.

Tax and other withholding gross-up provisions are permissible and enforceable in the Cayman Islands, provided such provisions are permissible and enforceable pursuant to the governing law of the lease. See 2.1.2 Application of Foreign Laws with respect to the enforceability of a lease governed by foreign law.

Assuming the lease is effective to create, within the meaning of the Cape Town Convention, "international interests" vested in the lessor with respect to the airframe and engines, IR filings can be made in respect of those interests. See 2.10 Cape Town Convention and Others .

There are no mandatory terms that a lease (or ancillary documents thereto) is required to contain under Cayman Islands law other than the general requirements for any contract to be substantively valid.

2.3 Lease Registration

The CAACI requires certain know-your-customer documents to be notarised as part of the legal and financial due diligence conducted during an application for registration of an aircraft.

See 2.3.1 Notation of Owner's/Lessor's Interests on Aircraft Register and 2.3.5 Requirements for a Lease to Be Valid and Registrable . Any fees payable to the CAACI are for registration of the aircraft, not the lease.

See 2.3.1 Notation of Owner's/Lessor's Interests on Aircraft Register and 2.3.3 Aircraft/Engine-Specific Registers . An aircraft lease submitted to the CAACI is not required to satisfy any formalities, although the CAACI will ask for a lease in a language other than English to be accompanied by an English translation.

See 2.3.1 Notation of Owner's/Lessor's Interests on Aircraft Register and 2.3.3 Aircraft/Engine-Specific Registers . Leases are not subject to consent from any government entity.

There is no formal legal requirement for a lease to be registered with the CAACI in relation to an aircraft registered in the Cayman Islands. However, it is usual in the case of an aircraft registered in the name of its "charterer by demise" for the CAACI to request a copy of the aircraft lease in support of the registration application.

No legislation in the Cayman Islands expressly provides that recording a "charterer by demise‟ as the registered owner constitutes public notice of a lessor′s interest in the relevant aircraft. However, a person examining a certificate of registration in which the lessor′s interest is noted will have actual notice of that interest. It would be reasonable to expect the Cayman Court to consider inspection of the Aircraft Register in respect of an aircraft which records that the registered owner is a "charterer by demise‟ to constitute actual notice to the inspecting party of third-party interest in the relevant aircraft.

It is also possible to note the interests of other parties (such as the lessor or a mortgagee) on the Aircraft Register.

Full details of the requirements and eligibility for registration of aircraft on the Aircraft Register are set out in the ANOTO.

It is possible to register the aircraft in the name of:

The Aircraft Register is primarily a private-use category register, and any aircraft registered in the Cayman Islands must not be used for commercial operations unless the operator holds an Air Operator′s Certificate. The Aircraft Register is a register of registered owners and aircraft only, and the recording of details on the Aircraft Register does not determine priority between competing interests in the aircraft.

2.4 Lessor's Liabilities

There are a limited number of third-party rights which would take priority over a valid security interest created in favour of a secured party.

A lien constitutes an unassignable personal right of the lienor to detain the chattel until their claims for payment against the owner have been satisfied. Accordingly, a creditor with a lien over the aircraft may be able to detain the aircraft until the relevant outstanding debt is settled. See 2.4.6 Priority of Third Parties' Rights .

The lessee may have allowed certain liens to accrue against the aircraft (eg, a possessory lien arising from a third party having worked on the aircraft to improve its condition).

A passive owner will typically rely on the exemption under Section 76(4) of the UK Civil Aviation Act, 1982 (as extended to the Cayman Islands by the Civil Aviation Act 1982 (Overseas Territories) (No 2) Order 2001), which states that if an owner has bona fide demised, let or hired out the aircraft for more than 14 days, and no member of the crew is employed by the owner, Section 40(2) of the CAA 1969 will take effect as if references to the owner are substituted with references to the person to whom the aircraft has been demised, let or hired out.

As a result, the owner can seek indemnification from the operator of the aircraft.

The owner of an aircraft registered with the CAACI could be subject to strict liability by virtue of Section 40(2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 1949 (as extended to the Cayman Islands by the Civil Aviation Act 1949 (Overseas Territories) Order 1969, known as the "CAA 1969") which states that, in essence, there are certain circumstances where:

See 2.4.6 Priority of Third Parties' Rights in relation to repairers′ liens and 2.4.4 Damage or Loss Caused by an Asset in relation to operational liability.

A foreign lessor that is not already resident in the Cayman Islands prior to its entry into a lease would not be deemed to be resident, domiciled or carrying on a business in the Cayman Islands by reason only of the execution, delivery, performance or enforcement of that lease.

2.5 Insurance and Reinsurance

There are no Cayman Islands statutory provisions relating to "cut-through‟ clauses. The Cayman Court would look to English common-law principles (which have persuasive, if not binding, effect in the Cayman Court).

The question of insurance and reinsurance will depend on the requirements of the parties to the transaction, and in particular, on the jurisdiction of the lessee.

It is not mandatory that all or part of the insurance be placed with domestic insurance companies unless the aircraft is ordinarily based in the Cayman Islands, in which case, local insurance could be used. Insurance is typically placed with the international insurance markets in London and New York.

2.6 Lease Enforcement

There are no other relevant issues in the Cayman Islands of which a lessor should be aware in relation to the enforcement of its rights.

* See the Foreign Arbitral Awards Enforcement Act (1997) in respect of the enforcement of "New York Convention" awards.

The Cayman Court will recognise and enforce an arbitral decision. The Arbitration Act (as amended) provides the regime for enforcement of domestic awards, non-convention* awards and interim measures.

Whether the lessee is entitled to claim any immunity from suit, execution, attachment or other legal process will depend on its actual identity. If the lessee is a sovereign body or other government organ (whether autonomous or quasi-autonomous), the lessee may be able to claim sovereign immunity.

The procedure for the termination of a lease is a matter to be determined by the terms agreed between the parties to that lease.

With respect to fees, it is not possible to estimate the cost of proceedings in the Cayman Court to enforce a lease for a hypothetical case where the relevant facts are not known.

If an aircraft registered on the Aircraft Register is to be deregistered, the aircraft account with the CAACI will need to be settled, and there may also be unpaid charges payable to the CIAA. These charges would depend on the specific facts and circumstances at the time.

Penal rates of interest may be unenforceable under English common-law principles (those common-law principles having persuasive, if not binding, effect in the Cayman Court).

The Cayman Court has jurisdiction to give judgment in the currency of the relevant obligation.

A judgment obtained in a foreign court (other than certain judgments of a Superior Court of any state of the Commonwealth of Australia) will be recognised and enforced in the Cayman Court without any re-examination of the merits at common law by an action commenced on the foreign judgment in the Cayman Court where the judgment:

It is not possible to confirm what conditions the Cayman Court might impose. It is possible, however, that the courts may require security for costs or an undertaking to pay another party′s damages in connection with the grant of interlocutory relief, which may likely be obtained prior to the hearing of the dispute, which is the subject of the proceedings.

Summary judgment is available. Relief is not conditional upon the lease being in a particular form, but stamp duty would need to have been paid in respect of the lease to present it in proceedings before the Cayman Court.

There are no specific courts in the Cayman Islands that deal exclusively with aviation disputes, and no judicial decisions of the Cayman Court have been reported in relation to the seizure of aircraft.

Taking physical possession of the aircraft is permitted under Cayman Islands law, and self-help remedies are permitted without the need to obtain a court order. However, it is open to the relevant enforcing party to seek a court order if it considers it necessary, and in such circumstances, the Cayman Court would recognise the self-help remedies.

Enforcement will be determined by the provisions of the relevant lease agreement. If enforcement is contested, court proceedings may be required to resolve the dispute.

Any sale of the aircraft would be subject to there being no third-party liens in place. See 2.4.6 Priority of Third Parties' Rights in connection with such third-party liens.

The Cayman Court recognises self-help remedies and typically recognises and enforces contractual arrangements between parties. However, it should be noted that in the majority of cases, the aircraft will not be located in the Cayman Islands, and the lease is likely to be governed by English or New York law. The effectiveness of these actions will, therefore, be determined by general principles of enforceability under the governing law of the lease and in the jurisdiction in which the aircraft is located.

2.7 Lease Assignment/Novation

It is assumed that if legal title to the aircraft remained with the same entity, there would be no intention to novate/assign the lease even if the beneficial ownership of the aircraft were transferred to another party. It should be noted, however, that any change in ownership particulars previously notified to the CAACI for Cayman Islands-registered aircraft should be notified to the CAACI within 28 days of any such change (see also 1.2.1 Transferring Title and 2.7.4 Filing/Registration of Lease Assignments/Novations ).

No government applications or consents are prerequisite to the execution and delivery of an aircraft and/or engine lease assignment and assumption/novation in relation to an aircraft registered domestically.

There are no specific formalities except that the CAACI will ask for a document in a language other than English to be accompanied by an English translation.

The original lease should have been submitted to the CAACI at the time of registration of the aircraft if the registered owner is a "charterer by demise‟, and any assignment and assumption or novation of the lease that results in a change to this information must be conveyed to the CAACI within 28 days of the change, in accordance with the ANOTO.

There is no formal legal requirement under Cayman Islands law that a lease assignment and assumption/novation agreement must be translated, certified, notarised or legalised to be valid and enforceable.

The courts of the Cayman Islands will recognise and enforce an agreement in accordance with its terms, on the assumption that:

The consent of the continuing party (whether that is the lessee or otherwise) would typically be required.

2.8 Aircraft Deregistration and Export

Other than the points discussed here, there are no other known significant practical issues.

See 2.8.6 Costs, Fees and Taxes Relating to Deregistration . In addition, the fees payable to the CAACI for an export certificate of airworthiness are calculated at KYD100 per 500 kg of the maximum take-off weight of the aircraft to be exported.

See 2.8.1 Deregistering Aircraft in This Jurisdiction and 2.8.3 Required Documentation . The issuance of an export permit/licence will also depend on the requirements of the jurisdiction to which the aircraft is being exported.

Aircraft registered on the Aircraft Register are usually located and operated outside of the Cayman Islands. See also 2.8.1 Deregistering Aircraft in This Jurisdiction , noting that the lessee′s consent is not required for deregistration.

Under Cayman Islands law, a deregistration power of attorney granted to secure an obligation owed, typically to the finance parties, will be irrevocable until that obligation is discharged.

A deregistration power of attorney does not have to be governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands.

There is no formal legal requirement under Cayman Islands law that, for a deregistration power of attorney to be enforced against a domestic party, it needs to be translated, certified, notarised, legalised or lodged in advance. It should be noted, however, that since the Cape Town Convention came into force in the Cayman Islands on 1 November 2015, pursuant to the CTC Act (as defined in 2.10 Cape Town Convention and Others ), the CAACI typically accepts IDERAs rather than deregistration powers of attorney.

In addition, the aircraft account must be settled with the CAACI before the aircraft can be deregistered. This amount may or may not be significant, depending on how the accounts have been managed prior to deregistration.

Deregistration fees are nominal (currently KYD500/USD609.76). The fee payable is prescribed by statute, and there is no known precedent for the fee being waived.

The period for deregistration where there is no co-operation from the parties cannot be estimated.

From the CAACI′s perspective, where all parties are co-operating, deregistration can typically be effected in one day once all the documentation is in place.

The CAACI does not require the consent of the operator of an aircraft (in its capacity as operator) for the deregistration of an aircraft.

When no IDERA is recorded with the CAACI in respect of an aircraft registered on the Aircraft Register, the CAACI is expected to follow its customary approach prior to 1 November 2015; namely, that any application to deregister an aircraft should be made by the registered owner of that aircraft. It should be noted that an application to deregister the aircraft can be made in the name of the owner by a person appointed as its attorney-in-fact, pursuant to a deregistration power of attorney given by the owner. All persons who have registered vested interests in the aircraft should provide written consent to any such deregistration to the CAACI.

When an irrevocable deregistration and export request authorisation ("IDERA") is recorded with the CAACI in respect of an aircraft registered on the Aircraft Register, Article 18(5) of the ANOTO provides that the CAACI must cancel the registration of the aircraft as soon as reasonably practicable if satisfied that a person wishes and is entitled under the laws of the Cayman Islands to procure deregistration of the aircraft in accordance with Article IX of the Protocol of the Cape Town Convention (the "Protocol").

2.9 Insolvency Proceedings

2.9.1 Overview of Relevant Laws and Statutory Regimes Governing Restructurings, Reorganisations, Insolvencies and Liquidations

Part V of the Companies Act (as amended) (the "Companies Act"), supplemented by the Companies Winding-Up Rules (2023 Revision) ("the CWR"), governs insolvency proceedings in the Cayman Islands. The relevant insolvency provisions apply to the winding-up of companies – including certain foreign companies – as well as to the winding-up of exempted limited partnerships in the Cayman Islands by virtue of Section 36 of the Exempted Limited Partnership Act (as amended). Whilst a Cayman Islands scheme of arrangement is not a formal insolvency process, the restructuring and reorganisation of Cayman Islands companies is often achieved by implementing a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Sections 86 and/or 87 of the Companies Act (see also the descriptions on the appointment of provisional liquidators and/or restructuring officers in 2.9.2 Overview of Relevant Types of Voluntary and Involuntary Restructurings, Reorganisations, Insolvencies and Receivership).

2.9.2 Overview of Relevant Types of Voluntary and Involuntary Restructurings, Reorganisations, Insolvencies and Receivership

Voluntary Liquidation Voluntary liquidation can be utilised to wind up a company incorporated or registered in the Cayman Islands. In order to be voluntarily liquidated, the company must cease its business activities, except where necessary, to complete the winding-up, and each of the directors of the company must make a declaration of solvency within 28 days of the commencement of the voluntary liquidation stating that the company will be able to pay its debts in full in a period not exceeding twelve months. If a solvency declaration is not provided, the voluntary liquidator(s) must apply to the Cayman Court for an order that the voluntary liquidation continue under the Cayman Court's supervision. The company′s directors are usually replaced by a voluntary liquidator on the commencement of a voluntary liquidation, except where the company or the voluntary liquidator sanctions the continuance of the directors' powers. There are no qualification requirements for the role of voluntary liquidator, so any individual, including the company′s directors, may be appointed as voluntary liquidators. Importantly, a voluntary liquidator does not require the Cayman Court's authorisation to exercise their powers. Once the company′s affairs are wound up, its creditors are paid in full, and any remaining assets are distributed to shareholders. Official Liquidation Official liquidation is a court-supervised insolvency process where the aim is to collect, realise and distribute the assets of the company to the company′s creditors and, where there are surplus assets, to its shareholders. As officers of the court, official liquidators must be qualified insolvency practitioners and are required to report to the Cayman Court and the company's stakeholders on the affairs of the company and the steps taken to wind it up. A winding-up petition may be presented to the Cayman Court at any time by the company, any of its creditors (including any contingent or prospective creditor or creditors) and any contributory. The right of creditors to present a winding-up petition is, however, subject to any contractually binding non-petition clauses, and a petitioning contributory's shares must be either: fully paid; or

originally allotted to them, held by them for at least six months prior to the presentation of the petition, or inherited from the original shareholder. The grounds for winding up a Cayman company are when: the company has passed a special resolution requiring the company to be wound up by the Cayman Court;

the company has not commenced its business within a year from its incorporation or has suspended its business for a whole year;

the period fixed for the duration of the company by the articles of association is expiring, or an event occurs, upon the occurrence of which it is provided by the articles of association that the company is to be wound up;

the company is unable to pay its debts as they fall due;

the court is of the opinion that it is just and equitable that the company should be wound up; or

the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) may present a winding up petition in respect of any company which is carrying on business within the Cayman Islands upon the grounds that it is not duly licensed or registered to do so under applicable regulatory or other laws. Provisional Liquidation Provided there is a prima facie case for making a winding-up order, an application for provisional liquidation may be made by creditors or shareholders of the company (and, where the company is a regulated entity, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA")) for the appointment of provisional liquidators to preserve and protect the company's assets until the hearing of a winding-up petition in circumstances where there are concerns about: the misuse or dissipation of the company′s assets;

the oppression of minority shareholders; or

mismanagement or misconduct on the part of the company's directors. Provisional liquidation may also be used as a restructuring tool where the directors of a company consider that the company is liable to be wound up under the Companies Act. The directors may cause the company to petition for its own winding-up and apply for the appointment of provisional liquidators in order to present a compromise or arrangement to creditors with the protection of an automatic moratorium against proceedings being brought or continued against the company. Provisional liquidators are appointed and supervised by the Cayman Court. Restructuring Officer Regime A Cayman Islands incorporated company may present a petition to the Cayman Court for the appointment of a restructuring officer on the grounds that (i) the company is, or is likely to become, unable to pay its debts; and (ii) the company intends to present a compromise or arrangement to its creditors (or classes thereof), pursuant to the Companies Act, foreign law or by way of a consensual restructuring. Unlike provisional liquidation, the petition seeking the appointment of a restructuring officer may be presented by the directors of a company: (i) without a shareholder resolution and/or an express power to present a petition in its articles of association; and (ii) without the need to file a winding-up petition as a prerequisite. Upon filing the petition seeking the appointment of restructuring officers, an automatic and standalone restructuring moratorium will immediately arise which will have extraterritorial effect within which a restructuring may be proposed and implemented, including by way of a Cayman Islands scheme of arrangement (see below). A company may also apply for the appointment of a restructuring officer on an interim basis pending the hearing of the petition. Scheme of Arrangement A scheme of arrangement is a court-approved compromise or arrangement between a company and its creditors (or any class of them) or its shareholders (or any class of them). There is no statutory definition of the terms "compromise" or "arrangement", but it is well-established that a "compromise" or "arrangement" requires an element of "give and take" between the company and the scheme′s creditors or shareholders, and the Cayman Court will construe these terms broadly. There is no statutory restriction on a company carrying on business after it has entered into a scheme of arrangement (although the scheme may contain such restrictions). Receivership Receivers may be appointed over Cayman Islands companies, either by the Cayman Court or by a secured creditor, pursuant to the terms of the relevant security document.

2.9.3 Co-Ordination, Recognition or Relief in Connection With Overseas Proceedings

By virtue of Section 241 of the Companies Act, the Cayman Court has jurisdiction over the application by a trustee, liquidator, or other official appointed in respect of a debtor for the purposes of a foreign bankruptcy proceeding to make orders ancillary to a foreign bankruptcy proceeding for: recognising the foreign representative's right to act in the Cayman Islands on behalf, or in the name, of the foreign debtor;

enjoining the commencement or staying the continuation of legal proceedings against a debtor;

staying enforcement of any judgment against a debtor;

requiring a person in possession of information relating to the business or affairs of a debtor to be examined by and produce documents to its foreign representative; and/or

ordering that any property belonging to a debtor be turned over to the foreign representative. CWR Order 21 governs the implementation of international protocols in relation to companies which are the subject of liquidation proceedings in the Cayman Islands as well as parallel foreign bankruptcy proceedings. CWR Order 21 also deals with cases where a Cayman Islands company in liquidation has assets located in a foreign country, and those assets are the subject of a foreign bankruptcy proceeding or receivership. Official liquidators appointed by the Cayman Court are required by CWR Order 21 to evaluate the appropriateness of entering into an international protocol with a foreign office-holder and to seek approval, from both the Cayman Court and the relevant foreign court, in respect of any such protocol. The Cayman Islands adopted the use of the Judicial Insolvency Network (JIN) Guidelines on 30 July 2018, by operation of Practice Direction No 1 of 2018. This practice direction indicates that office-holders appointed by the Cayman Court, companies subject to restructuring proceedings supervised by the Cayman Court, and other interested parties involved in cross-border insolvency cases should consider, at the earliest opportunity, whether to incorporate some or all of the guidelines (with suitable modifications) either into: an international protocol to be approved by the Cayman Court; or

an order of the Cayman Court adopting the guidelines.

2.9.4 Effect of Lessee's Insolvency on a Deregistration Power of Attorney

This will depend on the laws of the lessee′s jurisdiction and other relevant laws, such as the laws that govern the power of attorney. If the lessee is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the power of attorney is governed by Cayman Islands law, an irrevocable deregistration power of attorney (when granted to secure an obligation owed, typically to the finance parties) will not be revoked by the winding-up or dissolution of the lessee. In practice, however, deregistration powers of attorney are not usually governed by Cayman Islands law but rather by the same governing law as the other transaction documents.

2.9.5 Other Effects of a Lessee's Insolvency

There is no process of administration (or equivalent) under Cayman Islands law. In the majority of cases, the lessee is not incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, and therefore, it is unlikely the lessee would be subject to insolvency proceedings in the Cayman Islands. The local law in the lessee′s jurisdiction of incorporation will govern any such proceedings. If the lessee is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and enters into provisional liquidation or official liquidation proceedings in the Cayman Islands: there is no power to disclaim (or set aside) the lease as an onerous contract;

the Cayman courts will typically recognise and enforce contractual arrangements such as lease-termination provisions (including those created under foreign laws) and self-help remedies by which the lessor may take possession of the aircraft, subject to enforceability considerations under the governing law, the lex situs and other relevant laws (although it should be noted that the CTC Act permits taking possession of the aircraft without leave of the court);

as a matter of Cayman Islands law, leases do not operate to transfer legal ownership from the lessor to the lessee; however, in an insolvency scenario, the lease may be treated as an asset (provided that the lease does not contain an automatic termination for insolvency provisions); and

in a Cayman insolvency process, there may be creditors who rank in priority to the lessor – eg, a registered mortgage will have statutory priority over subsequently registered and unregistered mortgages and will rank in preference to any right, claim or interest of other creditors (certain other rights and interests will take priority under Cayman law – eg, Cayman government liens for unpaid taxes, charges and repairers′ liens, and liquidation expenses, as well as a prior-registered "international interest‟ registered on the IR pursuant to the Cape Town Convention.

2.9.6 Risks for a Lender if a Borrower, Guarantor or Security Provider Becomes Insolvent

The main risk is that a lender will not be repaid in full. The lender may also incur certain costs in connection with enforcement, and there will be an inevitable delay in recovering funds (in whole or in part). If the enforcement of security is not sufficient or the guarantor is unable to repay the liabilities owed to the lender in full, the lender would then need to claim the remaining portion as an unsecured creditor in the insolvency proceedings of the borrower and/or the guarantor.

2.9.7 Imposition of Moratoria in Connection With Insolvency Proceedings

In certain circumstances, a moratorium (or similar stay) may be imposed in connection with insolvency proceedings. While no claim may be started or continued against a company in compulsory liquidation in the Cayman Islands without leave of the court, under the Companies Act, a secured party may enforce its security without leave of the court or reference to the liquidator.

2.9.8 Liquidation of Domestic Lessees

Assuming that the lessee will not enter into voluntary liquidation (see 2.9.2 Overview of Relevant Types of Voluntary and Involuntary Restructurings, Reorganisations, Insolvencies and Receivership), a creditor, contributory or the company itself may petition the Cayman Court to wind up the company on the ground that the lessee is unable to pay its debts. This is determined on a cash-flow basis (ie, the lessee is unable to pay its liabilities as they become due) and by proof of an unpaid debt (commonly evidenced by a statutory demand which has not been satisfied for 21 days). Receivership is a contractual self-help remedy only available to secured creditors on the terms set out in the relevant security document. There are no specific statutory provisions under Cayman Islands law determining how a receiver should be appointed, and the appointment of a receiver must be made in accordance with the terms of the security document to be valid.

2.9.9 Ipso Facto Defaults

It is not possible to disclaim onerous contracts in Cayman Islands insolvency proceedings. Generally, Cayman courts would be expected to give effect to the terms of the relevant lease regarding the repossession of an aircraft.

2.9.10 Impact of Domestic Lessees' Winding-Up