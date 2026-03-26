Cayman Islands Litigation And Insolvency Review – Case Closed

Case Closed is a publication of Maples Group's Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team. It provides a review of recent significant judicial decisions affecting Cayman Islands law and practice across insolvency and restructuring, commercial disputes and arbitration and merger appraisal litigation under section 238 of the Companies Act.

The Cayman Islands continues to operate as a leading forum for complex cross-border disputes involving multinational corporate groups and investments funds. The Grand Court, Cayman Islands Court of Appeal and Privy Council have, among other important decisions covered in Case Closed, delivered decisions that refine valuation methodology in appraisal proceedings, clarify the ranking of claims in liquidation proceedings, abolished the shareholder rule on privilege, set parameters around applications for insolvency officeholder remuneration and clarify when certain restructuring tools may be relevant.

This review brings together these and other developments and considers their practical implications for boards, creditors, investors and litigation practitioners operating in the jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.