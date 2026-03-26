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26 March 2026

Cayman Islands Litigation And Insolvency Review – Case Closed

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Case Closed is a publication of Maples Group's Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team. It provides a review of recent significant judicial decisions affecting Cayman Islands law ...
Cayman Islands Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Caroline Moran,Nick Herrod,Luke Stockdale
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Case Closed is a publication of Maples Group's Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team. It provides a review of recent significant judicial decisions affecting Cayman Islands law and practice across insolvency and restructuring, commercial disputes and arbitration and merger appraisal litigation under section 238 of the Companies Act.

The Cayman Islands continues to operate as a leading forum for complex cross-border disputes involving multinational corporate groups and investments funds. The Grand Court, Cayman Islands Court of Appeal and Privy Council have, among other important decisions covered in Case Closed, delivered decisions that refine valuation methodology in appraisal proceedings, clarify the ranking of claims in liquidation proceedings, abolished the shareholder rule on privilege, set parameters around applications for insolvency officeholder remuneration and clarify when certain restructuring tools may be relevant.

This review brings together these and other developments and considers their practical implications for boards, creditors, investors and litigation practitioners operating in the jurisdiction.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Caroline Moran
Caroline Moran
Photo of Nick Herrod
Nick Herrod
Photo of Christian La-Roda Thomas
Christian La-Roda Thomas
Photo of Luke Stockdale
Luke Stockdale
Photo of Malachi Sweetman
Malachi Sweetman
Photo of Quentin Cregan
Quentin Cregan
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