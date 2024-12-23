Top 5 Cayman Islands Publications Of 2024

What were Conyers Cayman Islands clients reading in 2024?

While there was lots to read about from a Cayman Islands perspective this past year, our most popular articles came from our Regulatory & Risk Advisory, Corporate, Insurance, and Litigation & Restructuring and practices.

Access our most-read content of the year below:

Regulatory & Risk Advisory Review: July – September 2024: published quarterly by the Regulatory & Risk Advisory team, this newsletter covers the latest Cayman Islands regulatory updates including any updates from CIMA, the DITC, the FATF and key articles from the wider Conyers team. Restructuring in the Cayman Islands: The New Regime: the new Cayman Islands restructuring regime, which came into effect in 2022, remains a key topic of interest among readers. On the two-year anniversary of the restructuring officer regime, members of the Conyers Corporate Recovery team take a look back to provide an overview and an update on how it is working in practice based in the first decisions. Ready, Jet, Go!: despite mounting environmental concerns and political pressure around the use of private jets, the private aviation sector continues to experience strong growth and therefore a key topic of interest amongst our readers. This article covers key issues to consider when purchasing and registering a private aircraft and benefits that offshore structuring can offer. Conyers Coverage Issue 11: another popular newsletter amongst readers is Conyers Coverage, produced by our Insurance/Reinsurance team. This publication provides updates on recent developments on the ever-evolving and growing (re)insurance industry in the Cayman Islands. Key Insights from Cayman Islands Seminar on CIMA Onsite Inspections: another popular piece from the Regulatory & Risk Advisory team was this recap from the Cayman Islands Financial Services Institute seminar in collaboration with Conyers, which shared valuable insights into CIMA's approach to market oversight and key findings from the 2023 inspection cycle.

We look forward to keeping you apprised on all Cayman Islands developments in 2025, and always appreciate your feedback. Visit our Insights & Resources page to search all Conyers publications by area of interest.

