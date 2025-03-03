ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Fund Finance Focus: 2024 Data Insights

Our global Fund Finance team has gathered and analysed data collected throughout 2024 to identify trends and developments that are influencing the fund finance market.
Welcome to the inaugural edition of our Fund Finance Focus: Data Insights

Our global Fund Finance team has gathered and analysed data collected throughout 2024 to identify trends and developments that are influencing the fund finance market.

Within this publication, we present comprehensive US and European market reviews and highlight key fund finance trends and developments in both markets, including:

  • Subscription lines
  • NAVs
  • Pricing Trends
  • Amendments

We hope you enjoy this publication and find the content engaging and informative.

To view the full article please click here.

