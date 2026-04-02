Ministry Of Financial Services And Commerce Appoints Deputy Chief Officer (Financial Services)

The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Michele Bahadur as Deputy Chief Officer (Financial Services), effective 1 April 2026.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 31 March 2026 – The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Michele Bahadur as Deputy Chief Officer (Financial Services), effective 1 April 2026.

Mrs Bahadur brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, spanning regulatory supervision, public sector leadership and private sector advisory. She has held senior roles within the Ministry, including Director of Policy and Legislation and Director of Stakeholder Engagement. Her experience also includes service at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

Mrs Bahadur has also represented the Cayman Islands in international engagements with institutions such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), European Commission, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

In her new role, Mrs Bahadur will support the Chief Officer in providing strategic direction for the Ministry’s financial services portfolio, including policy development, legislative initiatives, and coordination with regulatory agencies and international stakeholders.

Mrs Bahadur says “I am honoured to take on this role and to continue serving the Cayman Islands. I look forward to supporting the Ministry’s strategic priorities and working collaboratively across agencies and with stakeholders to ensure effective and practical outcomes for the financial services sector.”

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, Hon. André Ebanks, says “Mrs Bahadur’s appointment is truly heartening news to me. I have known Mrs Bahadur for over a decade. In my experience, she is a gifted civil servant—intelligent, well-balanced, highly experienced, dedicated to dealing with the public affairs of this country seriously. This is a proud moment for the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce. Lastly, as International Women’s Month concludes, it is particularly fitting to recognise her achievement and the important role women continue to play in shaping the Cayman Islands’ promising future. Parliamentary Secretary the Hon. Wayne Panton and I are confident Mrs Bahadur will bring sound judgement, steady leadership, and forward-thinking to this role.”

Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson seconded the Premier's statement. “Mrs Bahadur's appointment is a proud moment for the entire Cayman Islands Civil Service. It reinforces something I have long believed — that a world-class financial services centre demands a world- class civil service to support it. Michele's career is a perfect embodiment of that principle. Her deep expertise spanning regulation, policy, legislation and international engagement with bodies such as the OECD and FATF demonstrates exactly the calibre of public servant that keeps the Cayman Islands competitive and respected on the global stage," he said.

"This appointment is a reminder that behind successful financial services centres, are skilled, dedicated and experienced public servants working tirelessly to protect and advance its reputation. Michele is precisely that kind of public servant, and I congratulate her on this well deserved appointment," he added.

Chief Officer in the Ministry Dr Dax Basdeo notes that “Mrs Bahadur brings a depth of experience in policy, legislation, and stakeholder engagement that will be critical to advancing the Ministry’s priorities. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ position as a well-regulated, innovative and globally respected financial services centre.”

Mrs Bahadur is the recipient of a Certificate and Badge of Honour in recognition of her contribution to the financial services industry. She holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Management and Economics.

Her appointment underscores the Ministry’s continued focus on effective leadership, strong coordination across agencies and maintaining the Cayman Islands’ position as a globally recognised financial services centre of excellence.

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