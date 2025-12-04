CICBD Partners With MYSCH For Small Business Holiday Market

Grand Cayman, 3 December 2025 - The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is pleased to announce a partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) to host this year's Small Business Holiday Market.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Article Insights

Ministry Of Financial Services’s articles from Cayman Islands Government are most popular: in North America

in North America

in North America

in North America

in North America Cayman Islands Government are most popular: with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

Grand Cayman, 3 December 2025 - The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is pleased to announce a partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) to host this year's Small Business Holiday Market.

This strategic collaboration brings together two hallmark seasonal events—the Small Business Holiday Market hosted by CICBD and the MYSCH's Cayman Christmas Choir Competition—creating an enhanced, community-focused celebration.

Events Manager in the MYSCH Ventisha Conolly, says the Ministry is excited to be partnering with CICBD. "The Cayman Christmas Choir Competition serves as the culmination of our year of activities, and this collaboration allows our Ministry to focus on delivering a strong, meaningful programme while the CICBD team leads the Marketplace with excellence. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Centre as we work to showcase the remarkable talents throughout our islands."

CICBD Director, Thais Ducent, says the partnership between the Centre which falls under the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce and the MYSCH, is a win for small businesses.

"The partnership will strengthen community engagement, uplift local entrepreneurs and create a more memorable holiday experience by bringing residents and visitors together to shop local and enjoy seasonal choir performances," she said.

The Small Business Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, 6 December, 2025 on Cardinal l Avenue and Albert Panton Street from 4:00pm to 10:00pm under the theme "Festive Fusion – Food. Gifts. Culture."

The free event will feature:

small business vendors and local artisans;

the Cayman Christmas Choir Competition;

local food, seasonal treats and handcrafted gifts;

live entertainment; and

photos with Santa.

Admission is free and registration is not required to attend. However, attendees who register at this link will receive a free spin for special gift giveaways.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.