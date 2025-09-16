ARTICLE
16 September 2025

The CLOser – September 2025

We are delighted to present our September 2025 edition of The CLOser.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
James Reeve,Amanda Lazier,Callaghan Kennedy
+2 Authors
This edition includes:

  • US and European CLO Market Reviews
  • Listings Update
  • Bringing You CLOser to the inside market review courtesy of Josh Eisenberger and Michael Lin, at Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Josh and Michael reflect on current market conditions and expectations for the remainder of the year and beyond.
  • Our third 'Bringing Us CLOser' feature shining a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion with a meaningful discussion with Arlene Shaw from Brightwood Capital LLP
  • Your Global CLO Team – A CLOser Look

