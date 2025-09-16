The CLOser – September 2025

We are delighted to present our September 2025 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes:

US and European CLO Market Reviews

Listings Update

Bringing You CLOser to the inside market review courtesy of Josh Eisenberger and Michael Lin, at Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Josh and Michael reflect on current market conditions and expectations for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Our third 'Bringing Us CLOser' feature shining a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion with a meaningful discussion with Arlene Shaw from Brightwood Capital LLP

Your Global CLO Team – A CLOser Look

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.