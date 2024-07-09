The CLOser - June 2024

We are delighted to present our June 2024 edition of The CLOser. This edition includes:

US and European CLO Market ReviewListings Update

Bringing You CLOser to the inside market view, with insights from CLO industry expert, Kylie Duff, Head of US CLOs at Morgan Stanley

Bringing Us CLOser - an inaugural feature to shine a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion in the CLO industry by Alberto Padilla and Nick Klimchuck of Out Investors

Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look

Private Credit CLOs

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative. To read previous editions of The CLOser, visit our dedicated CLO page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.