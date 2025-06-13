Premier To Join AG, Cayman Delegates At FATF Plenaryand Engage Stakeholders In London

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP, will join the Attorney General, the Hon. Samuel Bulgin...

Grand Cayman, 10 June 2025 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP, will join the Attorney General, the Hon. Samuel Bulgin, and a Cayman Islands delegation to the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary in France on 12-13 June.

Representatives from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority will be part of the Cayman contingent taking part in policy and compliance discussions facilitated by the FATF as the global anti-money laundering, counter-financing of terrorism, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) standard-setting body.

"It is indeed an honour to lead Cayman to its third and final Plenary under the FATF Regional Bodies Guest Initiative. These meetings are an opportunity to participate directly as a guest member in the discussions, express our views and share our regional experience," Premier Ebanks said.

The Guest Initiative aims to incorporate views and regional perspectives from a broader range of countries at the FATF to strengthen the global fight against illicit finance.

The Cayman Islands is progressing its preparations for the FATF's 5th Round of mutual evaluation of our AML/CFT/CPF regime, and is committed to taking the necessary measures to bolster the effectiveness of our AML framework.

A mutual evaluation of Cayman's regime by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, which supports the FATF's work in the region, is expected to commence approximately seven months prior to an on-site visit in December 2027.

"The first mutual evaluation—for any country—in the FATF's new round of assessments, under its revised methodology, will be discussed at this Plenary. Given that our own assessment draws nearer, this is an exceptional opportunity to observe the evaluation feedback of our global peers , contribute directly as a guest member, and discern useful insights we can apply going forward. We recognise there is a lot of work ahead of us, and engaging with our peers and the FATF helps our efforts to remain in good stead," Premier Ebanks said.

In addition, during the Plenary, a tribute to the late former FATF Americas Joint Group Co-Chair and former head of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority's AML Division, Ms Judiann Myles is expected to take place, which the Cayman delegation will have the honour to join.

