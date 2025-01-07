Global Asset Finance Overview: 2024 Highlights

In the Airline Economics Autumn 2024 Awards, our Global Asset Finance team acted on 7 award winning deals including in the following categories:

Middle East & Africa Editor's Deal of the Year

Asia-Pacific Editor's Deal of the Year

Asia Pacific Portfolio Deal of the Year

Americas Capital Markets Deal of the Year

Americas Equity Deal of the Year

Additionally, at the Ishka 2023 Deal of the Year Awards, Walkers also acted on deals receiving accolades for:

Best Americas Deal 2023

Best Lessor Deal of 2023

Best Commercial Bank Deal 2023

Best Restructuring Deal of 2023

These highlights underline Walkers' commitment to delivering innovative, market-leading legal advice in aviation finance and leasing globally.



Asset finance partner, Sarah Humpleby stated, "These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us to deliver on complex, high profile transactions across the industry, showcasing the depth of our expertise and the calibre of our global team. Congratulations to all involved!"



The team has also actively participated in major aviation finance events, including Airline Economics (AE) London, Dubai, Singapore, and New York, as well as Ishka New York and ISTAT EMEA, where several key trends emerged:

Resurgence of the ABS Market: The asset-backed securities (ABS) market showed strong signs of recovery in 2024, with over US$5 billion in issuances so far. While the focus has been on repeat issuers, the potential entry of new players in 2025 marks an exciting development.

Optimism in the Asian Market: The industry remains positive about opportunities in Asia, particularly in India's commercial aviation sector. With a population of 1.4 bn and rapid GDP growth, India is projected to drive significant demand for new aircraft, supported by financing hubs like GIFT City.

M&A activity: There a strong pipeline of activity and interest from multiple interested parties across the sector in competitive bid processes for businesses and portfolios coming to market. Bidders include leasing companies and PE firms representing a continued interest and confidence in the industry.

Global Sentiment: Discussions across conferences highlighted a cautiously optimistic outlook, with stabilising interest rates and increased trading activity, albeit with deals moving at a measured pace.

Asset finance partner, Killian McSharry stated, "The insights gained across our multi-jurisdictional team have been invaluable and highlight both the opportunities and challenges shaping the aviation finance landscape. From the resurgence of ABS markets to significant growth in Asia, it's clear the industry is evolving in exciting ways. Our team is well-positioned with the experience and capability to help clients navigate these developments."

We are proud to play a role in shaping the future of aviation finance, advising on landmark transactions, and collaborating with industry stakeholders to deliver exceptional results.