Mondaq Podcast: The Evolution of Fund Finance Products in the U.S.

Agnes Molnar, partner at Travers Thorp Alberga and Michael Mascia, Head of Fund Finance at EverBank announce their Fund Finance podcast: The Evolution of Fund Finance Products in the U.S.
In this podcast, we dive deep into:
- The early days of subscription lines and how lender challenges have evolved
- Increasing complexity in fund structures—feeders, blockers, AIVs, aggregators
- Legal due diligence in NAV and hybrid facilities
- GP/carry financing and income‑stream–based structures
- Capital call loan securitisations and CFOs
- The growing role of non‑bank lenders
- What's next for liquidity solutions and product innovation
This episode offers valuable insight for fund finance professionals on how structural, legal, and market forces are reshaping the future of fund finance.
Mike Mascia is the Executive Vice President and Head of Fund Finance at EverBank, where he sits on the bank's Management Committee and the Assets and Liabilities Committee. The Fund Finance division of EverBank provides Subscription Facilities, NAV lines, Hybrids, GP Facilities, and other financing, advisory, and placement solutions to the private capital community. They finance continuation vehicles, collateralized fund obligations and rated note feeders. Mike also leads the bank's syndication and distribution desk.
