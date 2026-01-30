Mondaq Podcast: The Evolution of Fund Finance Products in the U.S.

Join Dr Agnes Molnar from Travers Thorp Alberga for an informative podcast interviewing Michael Mascia from EverBank.

Agnes Molnar, partner at Travers Thorp Alberga and Michael Mascia, Head of Fund Finance at EverBank announce their Fund Finance podcast: The Evolution of Fund Finance Products in the U.S.

In this podcast, we dive deep into:

The early days of subscription lines and how lender challenges have evolved

Increasing complexity in fund structures—feeders, blockers, AIVs, aggregators

Legal due diligence in NAV and hybrid facilities

GP/carry financing and income‑stream–based structures

Capital call loan securitisations and CFOs

The growing role of non‑bank lenders

What's next for liquidity solutions and product innovation

This episode offers valuable insight for fund finance professionals on how structural, legal, and market forces are reshaping the future of fund finance.

Mike Mascia is the Executive Vice President and Head of Fund Finance at EverBank, where he sits on the bank's Management Committee and the Assets and Liabilities Committee. The Fund Finance division of EverBank provides Subscription Facilities, NAV lines, Hybrids, GP Facilities, and other financing, advisory, and placement solutions to the private capital community. They finance continuation vehicles, collateralized fund obligations and rated note feeders. Mike also leads the bank's syndication and distribution desk.

