The Implementation Of The OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) (Podcast)

In this bonus Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Anthony Mourginos and Daniel Moore discuss the implementation of the OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).
- How CARF differs from the CRS
- Why CARF matters
- How the Cayman Islands has implemented CARF domestically and compliance touchpoints
- Who is in scope in the Cayman Islands
- What in scope businesses generally need to do and applicable deadlines
