28 January 2026

The Implementation Of The OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) (Podcast)

In this bonus Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Anthony Mourginos and Daniel Moore discuss the implementation of the OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).
Cayman Islands Technology
Anthony Mourginos and Daniel Moore
  • How CARF differs from the CRS
  • Why CARF matters
  • How the Cayman Islands has implemented CARF domestically and compliance touchpoints
  • Who is in scope in the Cayman Islands
  • What in scope businesses generally need to do and applicable deadlines

Anthony Mourginos
Daniel Moore
