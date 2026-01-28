The Implementation Of The OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) (Podcast)

In this bonus Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Anthony Mourginos and Daniel Moore discuss the implementation of the OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

How CARF differs from the CRS

Why CARF matters

How the Cayman Islands has implemented CARF domestically and compliance touchpoints

Who is in scope in the Cayman Islands

What in scope businesses generally need to do and applicable deadlines

