16 May 2025

Cayman Islands Virtual Asset Regulatory Services

Conyers

Contributor

Cayman Islands Technology
Róisín Liddy-Murphy and Sarah Howie
Now that the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (Commencement) Order, 2025 is in full force, our Regulatory & Risk Advisory (Cayman) team stands ready to deliver precise and proactive oversight of your company's compliance needs. We streamline operations to help your business navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence and control.

Our Services:

  • Regulatory Advice
  • Licencing and Registration
  • Compliance and Governance
  • Assistance with regulatory inspections, governance reviews, remediations and regulatory enforcement notices

Key Insights:

Cayman Islands: Virtual Asset Services Provider Legislation

Virtual Asset Service Providers – CIMA Regulatory Policy

The Importance of Sound Corporate Governance for Virtual Asset Service Providers: Lessons from Past Failures

Navigating the Future: Highlights from CIMA's Outreach Session on the Virtual Asset Service Provider Regime

Stablecoins in the Cayman Islands

International Sanctions Requirements for Virtual Asset Service Providers: a Cayman Perspective

Virtual Asset Service Providers and the Travel Rule

Advancing Virtual Asset Regulation in the Cayman Islands

Regulatory Disputes Series: A Spotlight on Crypto

VASP FAQs: Key Information for Cayman Islands Virtual Asset Service Providers

Click here to download our digital brochure with our full service offering.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Róisín Liddy-Murphy
Róisín Liddy-Murphy
Photo of Sarah Howie
Sarah Howie
