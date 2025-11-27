Guide To Private Credit 2026 In The Cayman Islands

This country-specific Q&A offers insights into private credit laws and regulations in the Cayman Islands, covering topics such as vehicle formation, recent regulatory developments, taxation, and more.

1. Brief overview of the private credit market

Private credit funds are a significant component of the alternative investment landscape. "Private credit", which refers to non-bank lending to businesses, is characterised by private equity funds, alternative investment funds, hedge funds and other entities that operate as private lenders to smaller or riskier borrowers that are unable to obtain financing from banks and other financial institutions. Access to such funding is particularly crucial in times of economic uncertainty. Global private credit assets under management in 2024 reportedly exceeded $1.5 trillion, growing from under $400 million in 2008. Initially, growth in the private credit market was driven by the stricter lending requirements of banks and their increasing aversion to lending to certain markets or jurisdictions. The divide between borrower needs and bank risk appetite has always existed, but it is now broader and more consequential. Borrowers are more frequently turning to private credit in preference to traditional sources in order to benefit from timely decision-making and expedited closings. Private credit lenders are perceived to be more attuned to the complexities of transacting in the real world such as seasonal businesses, special situations, or ownership transitions.

The Cayman Islands plays a central role in the private credit market, serving as a leading domicile for private credit funds due to its robust legal infrastructure, tax neutrality, creditor-friendly enforcement framework and alignment with international regulatory standards.

Other factors that make the Cayman Islands attractive as a domicile of choice for private credit structures include its array of available fund vehicles, including companies, exempted limited partnerships (ELPs), limited liability companies (LLCs), segregated portfolio companies (SPCs) and trusts. The Cayman Islands is also renowned for the extensive experience of its legal, fiduciary and administrative service providers. In addition, the absence of corporate, income or capital gains tax (regardless of tax residence) and the absence of withholding tax makes the Cayman Islands a preferred jurisdiction for borrowers and lenders alike when structuring transactions.

Special purpose vehicles (SPVs) continue to be a mainstay of private credit execution strategies, whether for warehousing loans, conducting securitisation, or holding participations. The Cayman Islands' robust statutory and common law framework supports enforceable security, limited recourse undertakings and true sale opinions – all critical in mitigating lender and investor risks. The Cayman Islands do not have a statutory security regime and, as a result, the grant, perfection and enforcement of security over shares are largely based on English common law principles applicable in Cayman.

2. Formation and management of private credit vehicles

Fund sponsors commonly structure credit vehicles as ELPs, SPCs or unit trusts, depending on the investor profile, target strategy and regulatory requirements. The ELP is the most widely used structure for private credit, offering contractual flexibility, limited liability for investors and tax transparency. Management of the fund is typically delegated to a Cayman Islands-registered investment manager or an onshore affiliate. Governance considerations are heightened in private credit vehicles due to the often bespoke and illiquid nature of the underlying investments. Investment decisions, valuations and risk management must be transparent, well-documented and defensible in order to effectively protect investors' interests.

The operational complexity of running a private credit fund can be greater than that of a private equity fund on the basis that private credit funds often contain contract terms, cash flows, timing and fee structures that may be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. This tailored approach can result in non-standard fee structures and require systems that can accurately manage, account for, and report such complex arrangements.

Service providers are looking increasingly towards digital and artificial intelligence solutions for compliance, client onboarding, risk assessments, and fraud detection, which will improve operational efficiency in these processes.

3. Regulatory developments

Last year, the Cayman Islands fund industry reached a new milestone with over 30,000 alternative investment funds registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). The total number of funds increased by 2.7 per cent in 2024 to reach 30,150, collectively managing more than $8.2 trillion in net assets. The rise was driven mainly by private funds, which grew by 4.8 per cent.

As at the end of Q2 2025, there were 17,609 registered private funds out of a total of 30,699 registered, licensed or administered funds in the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands have implemented a number of regulatory reforms over the past few years, including the regulation of private funds, increased regulatory scrutiny from CIMA, and most recently, economic substance and beneficial ownership compliance measures.

Private Funds Act (PF Act)

The PF Act came into force on 7 February 2020 and created a new regulatory regime for private investment funds. The PF Act defines a "private fund" as a company, unit trust or partnership that offers or issues, or has issued, investment interests, the purpose or effect of which is the pooling of investor funds with the aim of enabling investors to receive profits or gains from such entity's acquisition, holding management, or disposal of investments where: (i) the holders of investment interests do not have day-to-day control over the acquisition, holding, management, or disposal of the investments; and (ii) the investments are managed as a whole by or on behalf of the operator of the private fund, directly or indirectly. Single-investor funds are out of scope and are therefore not required to register. Non-fund arrangements such as joint ventures, pension funds, holding vehicles, and securitisation SPVs are expressly excluded from the regime.

All private funds must apply to be registered with CIMA within 21 days after accepting capital commitments from investors. Failure to register within such time may result in the imposition of an administrative penalty. It is important to note that in-scope funds must be registered with CIMA prior to accepting capital contributions for investments.

Tax Co-Operation (Economic Substance) Act (ES Act)

The ES Act was introduced in January 2019 and requires certain "relevant entities" to be incorporated or registered in the Cayman Islands and carrying on a "relevant activity" to demonstrate that they have "adequate substance" in the Cayman Islands. The ES Act, as amended in 2021, applies to Cayman Islands companies, LLCs, limited liability partnerships, ELPs, non-Cayman companies, and partnerships registered in the Cayman Islands. Expressly excluded are investment funds and entities that are tax-resident outside of the Cayman Islands. While all relevant entities are required to declare their ES Act status annually, only those entities carrying on a relevant activity are required to comply with economic substance requirements. Of the nine relevant activities, the most relevant in a funds context would be "holding company business" and "fund management business".

Beneficial Ownership (Transparency) Act (BO Act)

The BO Act, which took effect from 31 July 2024, expanded the scope of the existing Cayman Islands beneficial ownership regime that was originally introduced in 2017. Subject to certain exemptions, the BO Act requires Cayman Islands entities to maintain registers of beneficial ownership at their respective registered offices.

Regulated funds may choose to benefit from an alternative route to compliance in that, instead of reporting their registrable beneficial owners, they may provide their corporate services provider with details of a designated contact person who can provide the requisite beneficial ownership details within 24 hours of an official request. A designated contact person for these purposes must be an entity licensed or registered with CIMA or a fund administrator holding a mutual fund administrator licence.

CIMA rules and guidance

CIMA introduced a range of new rules and guidance in 2023, which are designed to modernise its approach and to ensure that the various regulatory rules and statements of guidance are applied consistently across the regulated sectors. In particular, the revised guidance outlines the regulator's minimum expectations in respect of governance, outsourcing, internal controls, cybersecurity, and record retention. All regulated funds are required to implement and maintain a framework for corporate governance and internal controls that is proportionate to the size, complexity, nature of business, and risk appetite of the regulated entity.

CIMA has intensified its supervisory approach in recent years, sharpening its focus on anti-money laundering frameworks, sanctions screening, and cybersecurity resilience of regulated entities. In the funds sector, this has translated into heightened scrutiny of outsourcing arrangements, and changes to valuation methodologies, operators' policies and procedures, and documented decision-making processes.

4. Taxation and structuring

A key attraction of the Cayman Islands for private credit funds remains its tax-neutral platform, providing no domestic income, corporation, capital gains or withholding taxes on fund vehicles or their investors. This facilitates the efficient pooling of capital without introducing a layer of "tax-drag" that could reduce after-tax returns.

ELPs continue to be a favoured investment vehicle due to their pass-through tax treatment ensuring profits, losses, and capital gains flow directly to investors without Cayman Islands taxation.

ELPs are governed by the Exempted Limited Partnership Act, which allows for customised terms in the limited partnership agreement for matters such as capital commitments, profit distribution, and governance. As ELPs are without separate legal personality, the general partner holds assets on trust for the partnership. The general partner will also assume liability for the debts of the partnership and the limited partners' liability is generally capped at their investment. Another benefit of ELPs is the ability to obtain a 50 year no-tax undertaking from the Cayman Islands government.

Exempted companies and LLCs may also feature in private credit transactions. Exempted companies are frequently used as investment vehicles, although they may also be used as general partner, manager, blocker, or holding vehicles. LLCs are a hybrid form of business vehicle, merging certain characteristics of a Cayman Islands exempted company and an ELP. LLCs have been growing in popularity in recent years and are an appealing alternative for general partner, upper-tier, manager and co-investment vehicles.

Whilst the majority of capital allocated to private credit strategies is invested via commingled structures, many managers also offer managed account structures for single investors. Managed accounts in the private credit arena take a number of forms, including funds of either one or a relatively few aligned investors who invest alongside a main fund. Increasingly, sophisticated investors are preferring to retain some control in terms of capital deployment instead of committing capital to a traditional commingled structure where full discretion is given to the investment manager.

Investor demand for permanent capital allocations to private credit strategies is being met by fund structures that offer partial liquidity. Such funds are often described as "evergreen" or "hybrid vehicles", which combine elements of open- and closed-ended fund structures. It is expected that investor demand for liquidity will continue to increase. Such structures are attractive as they support efficient capital raising and deployment while also providing investors with more control over their capital allocations.

Private credit fund managers using open-ended funds employ multiple liquidity risk management tools to align the fund structure with the liquidity profile of the assets and the needs of investors. These include: lock-up periods, which typically prevent redemptions for a pre-determined period of at least one year; investor redemption gates, which provide a pre-determined limit on the amount of invested capital an investor can redeem at one time; fund-level redemption gates, which limit the aggregate amount that investors can redeem at once; prescribed redemption windows – typically quarterly or semi-annually; and set notice periods for redemption requests – typically 90 days.

5. Private credit transactions

Private credit generally aggregates capital from investors who are committed to long holding periods and, unlike bank depositors, cannot at a moment's notice demand the return of their capital. In addition, as private credit funds pool capital and then lend, such funds will have financial reserves to continue lending through difficult economic times when other credit providers may be more cautious. This is an attractive feature of private credit for many investors that has proven to produce more predictable, steady returns.

Private credit is producing customised lending and investment tailoring that can better serve the needs of investors and borrowers. Now that there is more capital flowing into private credit investment strategies, private credit loans are becoming bigger, in some cases completely replacing bank syndicated lending.

Private credit transactions involving Cayman-domiciled vehicles span a range of structures, from bilateral direct loans to complex syndicated, mezzanine, or net asset value (NAV)-based financings. One of the principal advantages of Cayman structures lies in their compatibility with multi-jurisdictional financing regimes. While the underlying loan documents are often governed by New York or English law, Cayman Islands vehicles frequently act as borrowers in subscription line or NAV facilities, or as holding entities in direct lending structures, supported by pledge arrangements enforceable under Cayman Islands law.

The Cayman Islands have no bankruptcy reorganisation regime comparable to US Chapter 11 or to administration in the UK, each of which provides protection for debtors and a "breathing space" in which the business can restructure. In the Cayman Islands, the legislative and practical focus is on protecting the interests of those with the direct financial interest in a fund, its creditors and investors.

6 The year ahead

As we look into Q3 of 2025 and into 2026, the private credit landscape is expected to evolve against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth, regulatory development, and an expanding investor appetite for non-traditional yield. For fund sponsors, lenders and institutional allocators alike, this presents both heightened complexity and compelling opportunities.

Operational efficiency and technological adoption are set to become differentiators. Fund managers are expected to lean further into digital onboarding, automated compliance reporting, and even blockchain-driven fund administration tools. For Cayman-domiciled funds, this means closer collaboration with local administrators and custodians to maintain rigorous anti-money laundering and investor screening processes in a tech-enabled environment.

Despite interest rates starting to fall and the general belief that the demand for alternative financing will continue through 2025, there has not been any decrease in the number of private credit fund launches. Global trade uncertainty and market volatility could serve to catalyse private credit's next growth phase.

Some reasons for optimism in the private credit fund space

Private credit assets have been climbing consistently.

As banks face increasingly strict regulatory requirements, it will reduce their appetite for risk in commercial lending, creating a funding cap for private credit funds to fill.

Interest rates continue to support high-yield returns.

Institutions such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and endowments are increasing their exposure to private credit.

Financial technology platforms have made private credit operations more efficient.

Regulators globally are promoting better transparency around fees and fund performance reporting, which will enhance trust and enable fund managers to attract more institutional investors.

Investors are looking for managers with sector-specific expertise.

Secondary platforms for private debt are expending, which means managers are no longer locked into long holding periods with no exit options.

Investors increasingly want co-investment opportunities that serve to strengthen relationships and often lead to faster deal closings.

Uncertainty in the global macroeconomic landscape is making borrowers look to private credit funds for consistent sources of capital.

This expanding and diversifying market offers opportunities for broadening asset class exposure, innovative financing structures, and increased retail investor participation. However, risks include operational complexity, regulatory scrutiny, and the need to withstand potential economic downturns. In order to succeed, industry participants must embrace innovation, leverage technology, and engage the right service providers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.