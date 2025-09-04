Thailand's New Cannabis Controls Impact Doctors, Dispensaries, And Growers

Liberal cannabis access in Thailand is officially over. On June 26, 2025, the Ministry of Public Health brought the inflorescence of cannabis back under tight control through its new Notification on Controlled Herbs (Cannabis) 2025 ("Notification 2025"). The message is that cannabis may stay in the marketplace, but only if strictly supervised under a cannabis prescription from a medical professional. Two main pillars now define compliance: (1) prescription requirements and mandatory reporting, and (2) Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP). This article aims to summarize each essential element for the relevant parties.

1. Getting a Prescription: Digital Diagnosis vs. Real-World Paperwork?

Dispensaries, even those with a license to sell cannabis, can no longer sell cannabis to walk-in customers who don't have a valid prescription. Sales are lawful only when the buyer duly presents a cannabis prescription issued by one of seven recognized professional practitioners, including medical doctors, Thai traditional medicine doctors, applied Thai traditional medicine doctors, folk healers, Chinese medicine practitioners, pharmacists, or dentists.

Notification 2025 does not mention teleconsultations or online prescriptions. Nonetheless, policymakers at this stage opine that an online chat or casual consultation, with the prescription sent via a social media platform or e-mail, would not comply with this latest regulation. In order to be eligible to issue cannabis prescriptions, medical doctors should be working in a clinic or hospital and should issue paper-based prescriptions. The official prescription form, called a PT 33, must be used. The prescriber has the discretion to indicate the cannabis strain (or product type), dosage, and intended duration of use, which cannot exceed 30 days per prescription. This ensures that the product matches the patient's medical needs and aligns with professional treatment guidelines. In practice, each prescription will be valid for one-time use only and cannot be refilled; a new prescription will be required for each subsequent use.

Dispensaries must retain every prescription for at least one year and must be able to present the prescriptions immediately upon request for inspection by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) or by a police officer. Because the controlled herbs regime treats cannabis flowers as a potentially divertible psychotropic drug, any lapse in identity verification (e.g., lack of a medical practitioner license number), signature integrity, or recordkeeping can lead to the suspension of the dispensary's selling license. If a dispensary fails to follow the prescription's instructions and requirements, the dispensary and its proprietor may be charged with an offense punishable by up to one year's imprisonment or a THB 20,000 fine.

2. GACP: Shift from "Any Farm Will Do" to Standardized Agricultural Field

Another game-changing requirement is that cannabis flowers sold or exported must originate from a cultivation site certified under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP). In practical terms, the DTAM inspectors will audit and certify a site by reviewing the soil, water, pesticide use, worker hygiene, and postharvest handling. Certification under GACP is valid for one to three years, with annual surveillance. Growers must keep seed-to-sale records, including seed provenance, fertilizer logs, pest-management reports, harvest dates, and quality-control tests. Without GACP-validated evidence, downstream licenses (for dispensaries and for exporters) are exposed to a possible suspension.

Practical Takeaways

These significant changes to Thailand's regulatory regime for cannabis have far-reaching implications for various businesses and professionals:

Medical professionals and clinics: These parties must understand and use the correct prescription form (PT 33) and keep a copy of the diagnostic evidence, as inspectors are likely to increasingly cross-check medical files against prescription volumes.

These parties must understand and use the correct prescription form (PT 33) and keep a copy of the diagnostic evidence, as inspectors are likely to increasingly cross-check medical files against prescription volumes. Dispensaries and budtenders: The role of the budtender is evolving from a retail assistant to a compliance-focused professional. Budtenders must be trained to verify the authenticity of prescriptions and buyers' personal information, as well as confirming that products have been derived from a GACP field, in order to ensure that the dispensed products match every prescription's details. They are also responsible for maintaining records and supporting regulatory inspections.

The role of the budtender is evolving from a retail assistant to a compliance-focused professional. Budtenders must be trained to verify the authenticity of prescriptions and buyers' personal information, as well as confirming that products have been derived from a GACP field, in order to ensure that the dispensed products match every prescription's details. They are also responsible for maintaining records and supporting regulatory inspections. Growers: There must be a shift to treat GACP as a full-scale quality-management system, which would mean keeping continuous logs, submitting to internal audits, and participating in annual refresher training to keep updated on the latest regulatory requirements—none of which would be optional practices for a grower hoping to maintain GACP certification.

Future Direction

With Thailand's tightening of cannabis regulations, many dispensaries in the country are expected to transition into the cannabis clinic business, particularly specializing in traditional Thai medicine. This shift will require additional licensing (i.e., for clinic establishment and clinic operations), the presence of qualified medical professionals, and compliance with the required medical standards. The integration of cannabis into traditional medicine clinics is seen as a sustainable model for the future, aligning with Thailand's heritage and regulatory goals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.