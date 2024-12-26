A Year Of Transformation: The Top Canadian Immigration Changes Of 2024. (Video)

self

2024 has brought significant and transformative changes to Canada's immigration policies. From managing international student intake to introducing stricter measures for work permits, these updates aim to balance sustainability, program integrity, and economic growth. Whether you are an international student, worker, or business owner, staying informed is critical to navigating Canada's evolving immigration landscape effectively.

Cap on Study Permits and Changes to PGWP Eligibility

Effectivity Date: 22 January 2024

Canada has implemented a cap on study permits, limiting approvals to approximately 360,000 for 2024. A Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) is now required for all study permit applications to enhance provincial oversight.

Additionally, starting 1 November 2024, Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applicants must meet new language test requirements:

CLB 7 for university degree graduates.

for university degree graduates. CLB 5 for college graduates.

for college graduates. Non-degree program graduates must complete eligible fields of study to qualify.

Changes to Off-Campus Work Hours for International Students

Effectivity Date: 30 April 2024

The temporary policy allowing international students to work unlimited hours off-campus has ended. A new limit of 24 hours per week will be introduced later in 2024.

Strengthening the Integrity of the International Student Program

Effectivity Date: Fall 2024

To maintain the program's integrity, students who change institutions will need to apply for new student permit. Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) will face stricter compliance measures, including potential 12-month suspensions for non-compliance.

Supporting Francophone Minority Communities

Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP) : A new initiative facilitates French-speaking students' ability to study outside Quebec, contributing to Francophone minority communities and offering pathways to permanent residence.

: A new initiative facilitates French-speaking students' ability to study outside Quebec, contributing to Francophone minority communities and offering pathways to permanent residence. Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP): Focuses on boosting Francophone communities in rural Canada (6 March 2024).

Work Permit Eligibility for Spouses

Effectivity Date: 18 September 2024

Eligibility for spousal work permits will be restricted:

Only spouses of workers in management/professional occupations or jobs aligned with government priorities will qualify.

or jobs aligned with government priorities will qualify. Eligibility for international students is limited to spouses of master's/doctoral candidates or graduates of select programs.

End of Temporary Visitor-to-Work Permit Policy

Effectivity Date: 28 August 2024

The pandemic-era policy allowing visitors to apply for work permits from within Canada will end. Applicants must now apply outside Canada and activate their permits at the border.

Changes to LMIA Programs

Low-Wage LMIA Changes (26 September 2024):

LMIAs will not be processed in areas with unemployment rates of 6% or higher .

. Cap on low-wage positions reduced to 10% (except in healthcare and construction).

(except in healthcare and construction). LMIA validity was reduced from 2 years to 1 year.

High-Wage LMIA Changes (21 October 2024):

Wage requirement increased to median hourly wage + 20% .

. Employers must prove business legitimacy without relying on attestations from lawyers or accountants (28 October 2024).

Federal Court Developments

Study Permit Judicial Review Pilot : Streamlined reviews reduce timelines to 5 months .

: Streamlined reviews reduce timelines to . AI in Court Filings : Mandatory disclosure of AI-generated content.

: Mandatory disclosure of AI-generated content. Federal Court Rules Update: This update will focus on electronic filings, class action processes, and expanded roles for associate judges.

Immigration Levels Plan 2025-2027

Released: 24 October 2024

Canada's permanent residence (PR) targets will decrease:

395,000 in 2025.

in 2025. Declining to 365,000 by 2027.

Temporary residence targets, including international students, will be 673,650 for 2025.

Updates to Regional and Industry-Specific Programs

Manitoba PNP Candidates : Eligible for 2-year open work permits while awaiting nomination (8 May 2024).

: Eligible for while awaiting nomination (8 May 2024). Agri-Food Pilot : Extended to 14 May 2025 , with improved eligibility.

: Extended to , with improved eligibility. Quebec Investor Program: Reopened on 1 January 2024, for qualified investors.

New Visa Policies and Trade Agreements

Prevailing Wage and LMIA-Exempt Work Permit Updates

Annual Prevailing Wage Updates : Apply to all occupations (Nov 2024).

: Apply to all occupations (Nov 2024). LMIA-Exempt Work Permits: New definitions and wage requirements for Free Trade Agreement and Intra-Company Transfer categories (3 October 2024).

Temporary Measures for Specific Groups

Lebanese Nationals (30 October 2024): Eligible for no-cost open work or study permits.

(30 October 2024): Eligible for no-cost open work or study permits. Canada-Ukraine Emergency Travel(1 August 2024): Extends open work permits by 3 years for eligible Ukrainians.

Conclusion

Canada's 2024 immigration changes mark a significant shift toward sustainability and integrity across key programs. Whether managing international student intake, adjusting work permit eligibility, or addressing regional labor needs, these updates reflect the government's efforts to ensure a balanced and effective immigration system.

For practitioners, applicants, and stakeholders, understanding and adapting to these changes will be essential for success in navigating Canada's evolving immigration pathways.

