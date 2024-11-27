New Brunswick ENTREPRENEUR PNP 2024 2025 – Canada Investor Visa – Eligibility Criteria (Video)

If you're a global entrepreneur looking to establish or purchase a business while securing a pathway to permanent residency, Canada's Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) offer excellent opportunities. But among them, the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream stands out as a hidden gem. While Ontario and British Columbia often steal the spotlight, New Brunswick—a small, lesser-known province—offers unique advantages for business-minded newcomers. With its lower cost of living, strategic location, and incredibly welcoming business environment, New Brunswick is becoming an attractive destination for entrepreneurs seeking new markets and growth.

Do you want to become a PR in Canada? At INGWE, we can support you! Connect with one of our licensed immigration consultants for a personalized assessment. We speak over 8 languages and have helped applicants from over 50 countries in their journey to Canada. Fill out our form to get started, click here.

self

Why Choose New Brunswick for Your Business?

Now, you might be wondering, "Why should I choose New Brunswick over other Canadian provinces?" Let's explore some of the reasons why this Atlantic province is attracting more and more entrepreneurs:

Economic Advantages

New Brunswick boasts a low cost of living, affordable real estate, and a skilled workforce—making it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to start small and scale gradually. The province is also growing rapidly, and its economy is fueled by industries like manufacturing, IT, and natural resources. As a bonus, it's one of the most affordable provinces in terms of operating costs. Lower overhead means more profit potential for your business!

Strategic Location

Located on Canada's eastern coast, New Brunswick is perfectly positioned for businesses looking to access markets in both North America and Europe. The province's proximity to major U.S. cities like Boston and New York adds to its strategic appeal. It's a fantastic gateway if you're looking to expand your business internationally!

Overview of the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream

The New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream (NB BIS) is designed to attract experienced business owners and entrepreneurs who are willing to invest and operate a business in the province. This stream offers a pathway to permanent residency (PR) by allowing eligible candidates to apply for nomination after just six months of business operations, making it a highly sought-after option for international entrepreneurs. Let's break down the key requirements and benefits of this stream.

Do you want to become a PR in Canada? At INGWE, we can support you! Connect with one of our licensed immigration consultants for a personalized assessment. We speak over 8 languages and have helped applicants from over 50 countries in their journey to Canada. Fill out our form to get started, click here.

Eligibility Requirements

Before diving into the specifics of how to apply, it's essential to understand the basic eligibility requirements for the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream. Here are the main areas to focus on:

Business Requirements

To qualify, your business must economically benefit New Brunswick and be legally structured as a sole proprietorship, partnership (with Canadian citizen or permanent resident partners), or corporation. It must be a new establishment or a continuation of an existing business, operating as a private, for-profit entity with the primary goal of earning revenue through goods or services.

Personal Net Worth

To qualify for the NB BIS, you'll need to demonstrate that you have a personal net worth of at least CAD 500,000. This ensures that you have the financial stability to support both your business and your personal living expenses. For agricultural businesses, this requirement drops to 300,000CAD.

Business Ownership Experience

A minimum of two years of ownership or senior management experience in a business is required. This experience ensures that candidates have the necessary skills to run a business successfully in New Brunswick. You're not just investing; you're expected to operate and grow the business actively.

Investment Requirements

In addition to proving net worth, you must make a significant investment in your business. The minimum required investment is CAD 150,000, but larger investments are encouraged to increase your chances of success. The business must also create at least 1 full time job.

Education & Language requirement

One of the major advantages of this program is its accessibility, as it requires only a high school education and a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level of 4.

Application Process for the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream

To begin the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream, submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) detailing your business background and goals. If selected, an invitation to apply will be received, after which you'll submit a comprehensive electronic application with all supporting documents.

In conclusion, the New Brunswick Business Immigration Stream is an attractive option for entrepreneurs considering Canada. Offering a direct pathway to permanent residency and a low cost of living, New Brunswick is well-suited for those looking to grow a business while establishing roots in Canada. However, with limited PNP spots and the importance of thorough market research, early application and a strong business plan are key. By planning strategically and applying early, you can make the most of this promising opportunity.



Do you want to become a PR in Canada? At INGWE, we can support you! Connect with one of our licensed immigration consultants for a personalized assessment. We speak over 8 languages and have helped applicants from over 50 countries in their journey to Canada. Fill out our form to get started, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.