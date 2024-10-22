Canada-U.S. 2024: Business Across The Border

Panelists Cristina Guida and Benjamin Green provided the latest developments in Canadian-American immigration. The panelists provided attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and opened it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar.

Agenda Topics:

U.S. H-1B Season and Associated Issues Long Odds TN Scrutiny

Canada as an Alternative ICT GTS Working with the L-1 Visa

Canadian Permanent Residence

