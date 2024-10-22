ARTICLE
22 October 2024

Canada-U.S. 2024: Business Across The Border

Canada Immigration
Panelists Cristina Guida and Benjamin Green provided the latest developments in Canadian-American immigration. The panelists provided attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and opened it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar.

Agenda Topics:

  • U.S. H-1B Season and Associated Issues
    • Long Odds
    • TN Scrutiny
  • Canada as an Alternative
    • ICT
    • GTS
    • Working with the L-1 Visa
  • Canadian Permanent Residence

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

