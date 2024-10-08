Government Of Canada Announces Changes To Start-Up Visa Work Permits

The Government of Canada has just announced that effective October 3rd, 2024, Start-up Visa (SUV) Program applicants who are deemed to be "essential" will now be eligible to apply for open work permits with a duration of up to three years .

These measures have been introduced to address lengthening wait times seen with pending SUV PR applications. IRCC has taken the position that this facilitation measure, originally announced during Collision 2023, is necessary to ensure the SUV program remains effective.

This measure further allows founders the ability to supplement their income and support themselves and their families by working for an employer in Canada. Prior to this change, applicants under the Start-up Visa Program were only eligible for one-year, closed work permits tied to their start-up business, meaning they could only work for their start-up business.

Effective October 3rd, 2024, IRCC will:

Offer an SUV optional work permit with open conditions; and

Increase the SUV work permit validity to 3 years.

Important takeaways from the announcement are:

SUV applicants can obtain open work permits which will authorize them to work for both their startup business and almost any other employer in Canada to supplement their income.

These work permits will have a validity of up to three years, meaning there is no longer a need for applicants to renew their work permit every year.

Work permit applications submitted before October 3rd, 2024 can be withdrawn without there being any negative impact to an applicant's permanent residence application.

What we need clarification on:

It is unclear if an applicant will maintain their status if they withdraw a pending application for a work permit extension and submit a new work permit under this new measure

It is unclear if an applicant will be put at the back of the line for processing if they withdraw their existing application and resubmit under the new work permit measures, or if they will hold their place in the queue based on their first application

We at Green and Spiegel are doing all we can to get clarification on the issues above, and will certainly provide updates as we get more information.

Further to these measures implemented by IRCC, the official Start-Up Visa Work Permit instructions have also been updated on IRCC's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.