The Methanex Case: Trinidad And Tobago Courts Uphold International Tax Principles, Scrutinize 'Treaty Shopping' And Lessons For Canadian Multinational Corporations

Overview

On April 22, 2025, the Judicial Committee of the U.K. Privy Council released its decision in Methanex Trinidad v. Board of Inland Revenue ([2025] UKPC 20). The ruling overturned earlier judgments of Trinidad and Tobago's Tax Appeal Board and Court of Appeal, both of which had upheld withholding tax assessments on dividends paid by Methanex Trinidad. The Privy Council instead reaffirmed key international tax principles long recognized in Canadian courts, especially regarding corporate residence and beneficial ownership.

For Canadian businesses with international operations, this case highlights how treaty-shopping structures continue to be scrutinized, but also how courts remain reluctant to disregard legitimate corporate arrangements that comply with tax treaty wording. Experienced Canadian tax lawyers will note the strong resonance with Canadian jurisprudence on treaty interpretation and anti-avoidance doctrines.

Tax Structure Reduced Withholding Tax from 5 per cent to zero

Methanex Trinidad was structured to reduce withholding tax on dividend payments. It was wholly owned by Methanex Barbados, a Barbados-incorporated company. Methanex Barbados was owned by Methanex Cayman, a Cayman Islands company, which in turn was owned by Methanex Canada, a Canadian-resident corporation.

Through this arrangement, dividends flowed from Trinidad to Barbados and then to Cayman before reaching Canada. The use of the CARICOM double taxation agreement allowed Methanex to reduce withholding tax from 5 percent under the Canada-Trinidad treaty to 0 percent. Barbados did not impose withholding tax, and Cayman law exempted dividends entirely, enabling an efficient flow of funds back to Canada.

In 2007, Methanex Trinidad distributed over US$85 million in dividends. The Trinidad tax authority challenged this arrangement, but the Privy Council ultimately dismissed the assessments.

Key Legal Issues

Were the Dividends "Fictitious" or "Artificial"?

The Court of Appeal of Trinidad had reasoned that the dividends were "fictitious," claiming they were intended for Methanex Canada rather than Methanex Barbados. Evidence showed the dividends were transferred quickly and controlled through Canadian bank accounts.

The Privy Council rejected this approach, stressing that dividends lawfully declared and paid to Methanex Barbados could not be considered fictitious merely because they ultimately benefited Methanex Canada. It confirmed that intercorporate dividend flows through holding structures are both lawful and common.

This position is consistent with Canadian cases such as Prévost Car Inc. v. The Queen (2009 FCA 57) and Velcro Canada Inc. v. The Queen (2012 TCC 57), both of which clarified the limits of beneficial ownership arguments.

Residence of Methanex Barbados

The Privy Council also addressed whether Methanex Barbados qualified as a resident under the Caribbean Treaty. The Trinidad tax authority argued that Barbados IBCs were not true residents because they were subject to a preferential tax regime and not taxed on worldwide income.

The court dismissed these claims. It held that Methanex Barbados was indeed liable to tax in Barbados on its worldwide income and that preferential rates did not undermine residency. It drew upon the Canadian Supreme Court's decision in Crown Forest Industries Ltd. v. Canada ([1995] 2 SCR 802) and was reinforced by Alta Energy Luxembourg S.A.R.L. v. Canada (2021 SCC 49), which emphasized that "full liability" refers to the potential to be taxed on worldwide income, not necessarily at the highest rate.

Interpretation of "Paid" Under the Treaty

The Trinidad tax authority further argued that dividends were not truly "paid" to Methanex Barbados because it lacked effective control over the funds. The Privy Council disagreed, holding that receipt by Methanex Barbados satisfied the treaty language.

This reasoning is similar to the Tax Court of Canada's decision in Husky Energy Inc. v. The King (2024 TCC 73), where the court ruled that withholding tax applies to the legal recipient of dividends rather than the ultimate beneficial owner.

Lessons Learned for Canadian Multinational Corporations

The Methanex decision provides valuable lessons for Canadians engaged in international tax planning.

Courts remain cautious about disregarding valid corporate structures, even if they achieve tax efficiencies. Beneficial ownership arguments cannot be expanded beyond treaty language. Residency remains based on exposure to worldwide income, even where favourable regimes apply.

For Canadian multinationals, the case demonstrates both the opportunities and limits of treaty planning. It also signals that more recent tools, such as the principal purpose test (PPT) introduced under the OECD Multilateral Instrument, may be the next battleground for tax authorities.

Pro Tax Tips from Experienced Canadian Tax Lawyers

Carefully review tax treaties before implementing holding company structures. Courts will respect treaty language but will not allow artificial arrangements.

Document the commercial rationale behind holding companies to reduce exposure to general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) challenges.

Consider the principal purpose test in treaties modified by the OECD Multilateral Instrument. Even if a structure is valid under existing treaty language, relief may be denied if its primary purpose is tax avoidance.

Engage knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyers to evaluate both domestic and cross-border risks when structuring international investments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does this ruling apply directly to Canadian taxpayers?

No, the case arose in Trinidad and Tobago. However, its reasoning is closely aligned with Canadian case law and will influence international tax planning for Canadian multinationals.

What does the decision say about beneficial ownership?

It confirms that valid dividend payments cannot be disregarded simply because they ultimately benefit an indirect parent. This supports earlier Canadian rulings limiting the scope of beneficial ownership arguments.

Will the principal purpose test change outcomes in the future?

Yes, the PPT, now embedded in many treaties, provides tax authorities with a broader anti-avoidance tool. Future structures that achieve tax savings as their main purpose may be denied relief.

How should Canadian corporations respond?

They should continue using legitimate corporate structures but ensure proper documentation, treaty analysis, and professional advice from seasoned Canadian tax lawyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.