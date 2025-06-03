Just Make Sure There's A Guest Room: How Early Inheritance Can Open The Door To Homeownership

In today's housing market, making an offer can feel as nerve-wracking as standing before the Supreme Court. No wonder more and more parents are stepping...

Insurance and Investment Solutions for members of the legal community, their families and staff is all we do! The Canadian Bar Insurance Association (CBIA) was founded almost 40 years ago as a not-for-profit corporation to provide exclusive access for the legal community to high quality insurance and investment products at very competitive rates.

In today's housing market, making an offer can feel as nerve-wracking as standing before the Supreme Court. No wonder more and more parents are stepping in to help their adult children become homeowners. In 2024, nearly 1 in 3 first-time buyers in Canada received financial support from family, with the average gift topping $77,000.1

But like any contract, an early inheritance needs structure. A generous impulse can backfire if it's not backed by a plan.

So how do you turn a well-meaning gift into a smart, sustainable family strategy? Let's break it down.

The dream of homeownership is slipping away

There's no way around it: for many young adults, buying a home feels out of reach. Housing prices have skyrocketed, and incomes haven't kept pace. Thirty years ago, the average Canadian home cost 4.9 times the average family income. Today, that same home will cost the average family 8.4 times more than they earn.2



That's why, in Ontario at least, today's average first-time homebuyer is 40 years old.3 And it's why so many homebuyers rely on their families for help.

When done right, an early inheritance can do more than ease a financial burden. It can make homeownership an actual possibility for the next generation—and support a smoother transfer of family wealth.

3 ways to structure an early inheritance

1. The direct gift

The simplest method is also the most popular: give your child money to put toward a down payment. Cash gifts aren't taxed in Canada, but it's still crucial to document everything. Clarity now can prevent conflict later.

2. The family loan

Prefer to keep things formal? A loan—whether interest-free or not—can provide the same immediate support without shrinking your estate. Just make sure you draw up a proper contract to avoid any misunderstandings down the road.

3. Property co-ownership or transfer

Some parents opt to invest directly in a child's home as a co-owner, which can offer added legal protection. Others (Editor's note: not my parents, despite my many phone calls) choose to transfer ownership of their primary residence—a gift that can help avoid probate fees.

Whichever path you choose, planning is key. And no matter how close your family is, a clear discussion of roles and responsibilities is non-negotiable.

A surprisingly un-taxing decision

Giving during your lifetime isn't just generous. Here's how it can be a smart tax move.

Lower estate taxes

Early gifts can shrink the taxable value of your estate.

Capital gains strategy

Transferring certain assets now might reduce the future tax hit for your heirs. But be cautious—poor planning could lead to hefty, immediate tax bills

Tax-free gift

Unlike an estate, a well-structured gift can be completely tax-free.

Heir on the side of caution: avoid these mistakes

Even the most well-intentioned plan can go sideways. Here are three common missteps to avoid:

Forgetting your own needs

Before you give, make sure you've secured your own long-term financial health—especially in retirement.

Not putting it in writing

A handshake isn't enough. A loan or gift should come with clear documentation.

Ignoring life's left turns

Like divorce. Depending on how your gift is structured, it could be considered family property in a separation. A little foresight now can prevent major headaches later.

Footnotes

1. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 2024 Consumer Survey

2. Rates.ca, “Then and now: How much more expensive is it to buy a home in 2024 vs. 1994?” June 10, 2024

3. Ontario Housing Market, “New data shows Ontario's first-time homebuyers are now 40 years old.” April 25, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.