Federal Plastic Registry

Overview:

As part of Canada's commitment to achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, the Government of Canada is taking bold steps to reduce plastic pollution and transition to a circular economy. A key element of this plan is the creation of a Federal Plastics Registry, which will require companies—including resin manufacturers, service providers, and producers of plastic products—to submit annual reports on the quantities and types of plastic they produce, import, and distribute. In addition, producers and service providers will need to report on how much plastic is collected for recycling, reuse, repair, remanufacturing, and other processes. Reporting on plastic waste generated at industrial, commercial, and institutional (ICI) premises will also be mandatory.

The Federal Plastics Registry will provide crucial data to support Canada's evidence-based strategy for reducing plastic pollution. By gathering this information, the government can measure progress toward its environmental goals and implement more effective policies.

Reporting Timelines:

Reporting to the Federal Plastics Registry will be introduced in phases, beginning in September 2025. Phase 1 requires reporting on plastic placed on the market in three categories for the 2024 calendar year. Phase 2, starting in 2026, adds reporting for resin manufacturers and importers and introduces requirements for reporting plastic waste generated at ICI facilities, as well as plastic collected for recycling or disposal. Phase 3, beginning in 2027, expands reporting requirements for plastic collected and sent for diversion or disposal. Future reporting phases will be announced later.

A summary of the phased reporting is provided in the table below:

Category Resin: Import/Manufacture/Market Plastic in Packaging & Products Plastic Waste at Facilities End-of-Life Plastic Collection Plastic Sent for Diversion Plastic Sent for Disposal Plastic Resins 2026 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Packaging N/A 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 Electronic & Electrical Equipment N/A 2025 2026 2027 2027 2027 Single-Use/Disposable Plastic Items N/A 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 Agriculture & Horticulture N/A 2026 2026 2026 2026 2026 Tires N/A 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 Transportation N/A 2026 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Construction N/A 2026 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Fishing & Aquaculture N/A 2026 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Textiles & Apparel N/A 2026 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027 Post-2027

Next Steps:

A guidance document is being developed to assist companies in fulfilling their reporting obligations. Phase 1 of reporting through the Federal Plastics Registry's IT system will begin on September 29, 2025. The system will be available for user access in the second half of 2024.

