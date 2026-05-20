Ontario Court Of Appeal Resets The Law On Partial-Settlement Disclosure: What Urban Electrical v. Welland Means For Litigators

The Ontario Court of Appeal has fundamentally reshaped the law governing non-disclosure of partial settlement agreements in multi-party litigation...

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In 1086289 Ontario Inc. (Urban Electrical Contractors) v. Welland (City), 2026 ONCA 352,1 a five-judge panel of the Court of Appeal for Ontario fundamentally reshaped the law governing non-disclosure of partial settlement agreements in multi-party litigation.

The Court overruled the longstanding leading decision in Handley Estate v. DTE Industries Limited, 2018 ONCA 324,2 and rejected its rigid rule that (1) non-disclosure is automatically an abuse of process, and (2) the only remedy for the abuse of process is a stay, regardless of any context or whether a party has been prejudiced by the non-disclosure. Instead, the Court restored a fact-driven, discretionary abuse-of-process framework and confirmed that remedies must be proportionate, with the remedy of a stay reserved for the “clearest of cases.”

This decision is the Court’s first interpretation of new Rule 49.14 (which came into force on June 16, 2025), which now codifies and clarifies disclosure obligations and provides a menu of remedial responses.

What the Court Decided

The Court held that Handley Estate was wrongly decided because it departed from core abuse-of-process principles by mandating (a) an abuse finding without a contextual inquiry and (b) the remedy of an automatic stay without assessing prejudice or proportionality. The Court overruled Handley Estate, restored the traditional, discretionary doctrine, and aligned it with Rule 49.14, which similarly contemplates flexible, tailored remedies.

The Court then demonstrated concrete examples of how discretion and proportionality operate under its revised framework in its disposition of the four grouped appeals before the court. This included one matter (Evertz) in which the Court determined that the judge’s factual findings supported abuse of process, including misleading the court, and held this was one of the rare cases where a stay remained justified.

Background: The “Handley Estate Rule” and Why It Was Controversial

Handley Estate required that parties who entered into a partial settlement agreement that changed the adversarial landscape of the litigation must immediately disclose the agreement to non-settling parties and the court. Failure to do so was deemed an abuse of process without needing to establish prejudice, and the only available remedy was a stay of the non-disclosing party’s claim.

In Welland, the Court outlined several foreseeable issues with the rule in Handley Estate

It was unduly harsh, capable of producing punitive and disproportionate outcomes. 3

It generated disputes surrounding the interpretation of vague thresholds like: “entirely change the landscape” and “immediate,” driving “satellite litigation.” 4

It created perverse incentives-encouraging tactical motions and turning non-disclosure into a trap for the unwary.5

These concerns contributed to the development of Rule 49.14, which the Court viewed as reflecting the nuanced, discretionary approach the common law should have taken absent Handley Estate.

Welland’s Legal Analysis: Why Handley EstateHad to Go

The Court emphasized that abuse of process is aimed at preventing conduct that is unfair, oppressive, prejudicial, or harmful to the integrity of the justice system, and that it demands a holistic evaluation of context and consequences.

By contrast, Handley Estate compelled a finding of abuse even where there was no evidence of unfairness or prejudice, which the Court called “the antithesis” of the doctrine.6

A stay is the most draconian order in civil litigation and is meant for the clearest of cases. The Court held that Handley Estate wrongly required an “axe-like” stay in every breach scenario, preventing courts from crafting responses aligned with actual prejudice and litigation integrity.7

The Court viewed Rule 49.14 as clarifying timing and content of disclosure and, crucially, authorizing a range of remedies (including costs, further discovery, striking evidence, adjournments, stay, or such other order as is just).

Importantly, even under Rule 49.14, a breach does not automatically equal abuse of process and does not mandate a particular remedy. A range of remedies is contemplated by the Rule, and those remedies remain discretionary.

The Court highlighted three key differences between Rule 49.14 and the former Handley Estate regime:

More remedial flexibility: Courts can tailor remedies to the harm (costs, discovery steps, evidence consequences, adjournment, stay, etc.). Broader disclosure trigger: The rule applies to any partial settlement agreement, avoiding litigation over whether the deal changed the landscape. Clearer disclosure content and timing: Generally, all terms except the settlement amount must be disclosed, and disclosure is typically due by the earlier of seven days after the agreement or the next step in the proceeding (with special procedures where court approval is required).

The Four Individual Appeals: How the New Framework Played Out

The grouped appeals provided concrete examples of how discretion and proportionality now operate:

A partial settlement among certain construction parties was disclosed about a month later. Because the motion below was argued through the Handley Estate lens (where prejudice was irrelevant), the Court held the matter must be reheard under the discretionary abuse-of-process framework where prejudice and proportionality now matter.

Evertz delayed full disclosure for over eight months and engaged in piecemeal disclosure while representing to the court that the non-settling party had all relevant terms. The Court found the motion judge’s factual findings supported abuse of process, including misleading the court, and held this was one of the rare cases where a stay remained justified.

In a catastrophic-injury motor vehicle case, the City had early notice of the essential cooperation term (via a draft agreement and ongoing updates). The motion judge found the City was not misled and suffered no prejudice, and the Court saw no basis to intervene.

A cooperation/payment agreement with a defendant (connected to contempt proceedings) was disclosed late. The motion judge found breach and granted a stay only because Handley Estate left “no choice,” explicitly stating she would have considered other remedies if permitted. With discretion restored, the Court remitted the case for a proportionate remedy assessment.

Key Takeaways

Non-disclosure can still be abuse of process, but such a finding now requires a contextual inquiry into unfairness, prejudice, oppression, or harm to the administration of justice.

Unlike Handley Estate, courts will now consider prejudice to parties and/or to the administration of justice as part of deciding whether conduct is abusive and what remedy is warranted.

A stay remains available, but only where the misconduct and its effects are so severe that lesser measures cannot cure the harm i.e., the “clearest cases.”

It broadens the trigger (any partial settlement), clarifies what must be disclosed (everything but dollar amount), and supplies a structured timeline and remedy toolkit.

The Court’s disposition of the Evertz appeal illustrates that where non-disclosure includes misrepresentations or strategic concealment that burdens the court and parties, a stay may still be the appropriate response.

If the remedy ends the litigation (stay), the appeal route is likely to the Court of Appeal; if it’s a lesser remedy or refusal of a stay, it is typically to the Divisional Court with leave.

Conclusion

This case marks a significant course correction. It removes the automatic stay requirement, restores principled discretion, and aligns Ontario practice with a modernized procedural rule designed to encourage settlement while safeguarding fairness and the integrity of the process. Litigators should treat partial-settlement disclosure as mandatory and time-sensitive, but can now expect courts to respond to missteps with measured, proportionate remedies, and not automatic termination – unless the misconduct truly warrants the civil litigation “death penalty” of a stay.

Footnotes

1 1086289 Ontario Inc. (Urban Electrical Contractors) v. Welland (City), 2026 ONCA 352. [Welland]

2 Handley Estate v. DTE Industries Limited, 2018 ONCA 324.

3 Welland at para 66.

4 Welland at para 5.

5 Welland at para 44.

6 Welland at para 15.

7 Welland at para 37.

8 Welland at para 108.

9 Welland at para 127.

10 Welland at para 146.

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