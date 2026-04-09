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9 April 2026

Episode 25: Sinclair: Jurisdiction Over Foreign Defendants In Canadian Courts (Podcast)

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McCarthy Tétrault LLP

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McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.
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When may a foreign defendant be called to answer a lawsuit in a Canadian courtroom? In Sinclair v. Venezia Turismo, the Supreme Court of Canada explored the limits of Canadian...
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Episode Description

When may a foreign defendant be called to answer a lawsuit in a Canadian courtroom? In Sinclair v. Venezia Turismo, the Supreme Court of Canada explored the limits of Canadian courts’ jurisdiction, in a case that arose out of a water taxi accident in Italy. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault senior litigation associate Rachel Chan about the Court’s judgment and its implications for non-Canadian individuals and businesses facing litigation in Canada.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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