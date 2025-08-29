How Learning American Sign Language Made Me A Better Lawyer

I've always enjoyed learning languages. I am a native English speaker, my mother tongue is Cantonese, I have a minor undergraduate degree in French, and I took a beginner German course while on exchange in Hamburg, Germany. If I hadn't studied law, I would have probably enjoyed studying linguistics or mastering another language! American Sign Language has long intrigued me, so this past Spring I decided to finally take the plunge and enrolled myself in the 10-week introductory ASL class held at Bob Rumball Canadian Centre of Excellence for the Deaf. I am proud to say that I passed the 1A class and will be enrolling in the 1B class next term.

Being an ASL student reminded me what it's like to learn a new subject from scratch. I'll readily admit that it was hard! I greatly admire my enormously patient teacher, who was never frustrated at her students even when she had to repeat herself eight times for us to finally understand what she was trying to convey.

Reflecting on this experience, I realized there were many lessons that I could take away from my ASL class and apply to my day job that could make me a better lawyer.

Sharper Observation Skills

ASL is, obviously, a visual language. What you may not know is that there are many signs that are very similar and are only distinguished by a slightly different hand shape or hand movement. Facial expressions are a crucial part of signing: eyebrow raising and lowering are used when asking questions, and mouth movements are required to accompany some signs. Body shifts are used to convey contrast or different options. So, it is important to carefully watch the signer and pay attention to their non-verbal cues that can change the meaning of their words.

Non-verbal cues are just as important in lawyering as learning ASL. Lawyers must use their observation skills to monitor whether a judge is getting impatient or losing steam during long oral submissions, or if a judge is suddenly paying more attention to a certain argument being made. We keep a close eye on the non-verbal conduct of a witness being examined – if they are being fidgety, avoiding eye contact, or other body language signals that they are uncomfortable with a question, the examiner might want to lean in on that line of questioning. Learning ASL has taught me to be a keen observationist, as visual cues are often just as important as oral cues in our profession.

Clear and Concise Communication

ASL is a very concise language. A few signs can convey a lot of meaning. Whereas the English language can contain a lot of filler words, ASL gets right to the point. It is a good reminder that effective communication can be achieved through a few carefully chosen and purposeful words, rather than long, run-on sentences with lots of legalese and flowery language. Whether that's in written legal submissions, oral advocacy, or simply explaining legal concepts to clients, I strive to hone the skill of clear, concise, and persuasive communication in my practice.

Empathy and Patience

The most important lesson of all that I learned during my 10 weeks of ASL class is to have more empathy and patience. Learning a new language from scratch was so much fun and an academic challenge at the same time. I have much more empathy for my clients and self-represented litigants who are learning the "legal language" and navigating the legal system for the very first time. I imagine that learning a new language and being involved in litigation for the first time are similar experiences, as you are being thrown in and immersed in a brand new setting, and expected to keep up and follow along as your instructor speaks or signs rapidly in a foreign language. It is extremely intimidating.

Being a student of ASL has reminded me that I, as a lawyer, need to slow down, remember that my clients may not understand everything I'm saying, explain concepts in digestible and plain language (and to explain it again if they need it repeated), and encourage my clients to ask questions. I endeavour to be as patient, understanding, and kind to my clients as my wonderful ASL teacher was to me and my fellow students.

