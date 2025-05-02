Appealing Briefs – Episode 20: When Can Dishonesty Breach A Contract? Ocean Pacific And Heritage Property (Podcast)

Could dishonesty during contractual negotiations or after a contract's termination constitute a breach of the duty of honest performance? Adam speaks with McCarthy Tétrault partner Brandon Kain, author of Good Faith in Canadian Contract Law, about two recent appellate decisions that consider the duty's temporal and legal limits. (12:51)

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

