5 November 2024

Appealing Briefs - Episode 12: Democracy Watch (Podcast)

MT
Can legislatures prevent judges from reviewing government decisions? On this episode, Adam speaks to McCarthy Tétrault litigation partner Jamie Holtom about the Federal Court of Appeal's decision in Democracy Watch, and about what it means for those who seek to challenge administrative decisions in court.

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs provides brief updates on recent cases from Canada's courts of appeal. Learn the key takeaways and discover how the decisions will affect businesses and industry in these short interviews with Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

Appealing Briefs is available on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

