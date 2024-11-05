Appealing Briefs - Episode 12: Democracy Watch (Podcast)

Can legislatures prevent judges from reviewing government decisions? On this episode, Adam speaks to McCarthy Tétrault litigation partner Jamie Holtom about the Federal Court of Appeal's decision in Democracy Watch, and about what it means for those who seek to challenge administrative decisions in court.

