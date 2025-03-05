Changes To Trademark Proceedings Coming Into Effect April 1, 2025

Amendments to the Trademarks Regulations will take effect on April 1, 2025. These changes are part of broader updates to the Trademarks Act, introduced through the Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2 (Bill C-86), and will impact trademark proceedings in Canada.

New Powers for the Registrar of Trademarks: Bill C-86 grants the Registrar new authorities, particularly in proceedings before the Trademarks Opposition Board (TMOB) and the management of official marks. Important amendments allow the Registrar to:

Award costs in opposition proceedings;

Issue confidentiality orders;

Give public notice that a public authority is no longer a public authority or has ceased to exist; and

Case-manage opposition and summary expungement proceedings.

These updates are designed to streamline the trademark dispute resolution process, reduce delays, and discourage costly or unnecessary procedural behaviors. The changes align with the Government of Canada's Intellectual Property Strategy and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office's (CIPO) 2023-2028 Business Strategy.

