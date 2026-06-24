A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Guide To The Global Learning And Gifting Initiative Charitable Donation Scheme: Cassidy v. The King, 2026 TCC 97

Cassidy v. The King, 2026 TCC 97 [Cassidy], is a Tax Court of Canada decision addressing charitable donation tax credits, donative intent, and the doctrine of abuse of process in repeated tax litigation involving the Global Learning and Gifting Initiative (GLGI).

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Overview- CRA Denies Charitable Donation Tax Credits in the GLGI Donation Tax Shelter Litigation

Cassidy v. The King, 2026 TCC 97 [Cassidy], is a Tax Court of Canada decision addressing charitable donation tax credits, donative intent, and the doctrine of abuse of process in repeated tax litigation involving the Global Learning and Gifting Initiative (GLGI). The decision arises from GLGI, a charitable donation arrangement that operated between 2004 and 2014 and was structured to generate tax receipts far exceeding participants’ cash contributions, generating some of the most extensive charitable-donation litigation in Canadian tax history.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reassessed all GLGI participants and denied the claimed charitable donation tax credits on the basis that the transactions were not valid gifts under the Income Tax Act. Courts at all levels have consistently upheld the CRA’s position. Cassidy follows directly from that GLGI litigation history, and in particular from the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Walby v. Canada, 2025 FCA 94 [Walby], which confirmed that GLGI participants lacked donative intent and therefore could not claim charitable donation tax credits even for the cash portion of their contributions.

Against that backdrop, Cassidy is significant because it shows what happens after Walby. Once the Federal Court of Appeal conclusively determined that GLGI participants lacked donative intent, taxpayers attempting to advance substantially identical arguments faced not only substantive defeat, but also the procedural risk that their Tax Court appeals would be struck as an abuse of process before reaching a hearing.

In Walby, the Federal Court of Appeal rejected the argument that GLGI participants could claim charitable donation tax credits limited to their cash contributions. The Court held that the entire transaction lacked donative intent from the outset. Because participants expected to receive licences worth four to five times their cash contribution, they could not establish that they intended to be left economically poorer.

Cassidy applies that same donative-intent conclusion in a procedural context: because Walby and the earlier GLGI cases had already resolved the issue, Ms. Cassidy could not relitigate it without running into an abuse-of-process problem. Abuse of process permits courts to prevent litigation that would undermine the integrity of the judicial process, even when the strict requirements of those doctrines are not satisfied.

The case offers important lessons about what qualifies as a valid gift under Canadian tax law, the limits of the Tax Court of Canada’s jurisdiction, and the risks of participating in charitable donation programs that promise tax benefits disproportionate to the amount contributed.

Background – The Global Learning and Gifting Initiative (GLGI) Charitable Donation Tax Shelter Arrangement

Between 2004 and 2014, the GLGI operated a charitable donation program that promised participants tax benefits significantly exceeding their cash contributions. Under the program, a taxpayer would contribute cash and receive education software licences purportedly worth several times the amount contributed. The taxpayer would then donate those licences to a registered charity and receive a donation receipt based on the purported fair market value of the licences.

The CRA reassessed participating taxpayers and denied the claimed charitable donation tax credits, concluding that the transactions did not constitute valid gifts. Since at least 2015, the Tax Court of Canada has consistently rejected GLGI-related appeals, finding that participants lacked donative intent because they expected to receive benefits exceeding their contributions.

Key Issues and Findings in Cassidy v. The King

Despite Walby and a long line of prior GLGI decisions, eleven taxpayers continued to pursue GLGI-related appeals. The Tax Court of Canada identified these appeals as potential abuses of process and ordered the taxpayers to explain, in writing, why their appeals should not be struck.

To avoid dismissal, Tina Cassidy needed to demonstrate that she would raise materially new facts or legal arguments capable of overcoming the established finding that GLGI transactions lacked donative intent, or that she intended to raise a genuinely new issue not already determined in prior cases.

Justice Graham concluded that Ms. Cassidy raised no new facts and no new legal arguments. Her appeal was struck without leave to amend. Permitting the appeal to proceed would undermine the integrity of the judicial process by allowing issues already conclusively determined in hundreds of prior GLGI cases to be litigated again.

What Is Donative Intent for a Charitable Donation Tax Credit Under Canadian Tax Law?

To claim a charitable donation tax credit, a contribution must qualify as a “gift” under Canadian tax law. A valid gift requires donative intent, meaning the donor must genuinely intend to transfer property and be left poorer as a result. A person lacks donative intent if they expect to receive a benefit equal to or greater than the value of what they gave.

The issue for GLGI program participants was whether they possessed the requisite donative intent. The Tax Court of Canada considered the donative intent of GLGI participants directly in the leading case of Mariano v. The Queen, 2015 TCC 244. There, the Tax Court held that GLGI program participants lacked donative intent because they expected to receive benefits substantially exceeding their actual contributions.

Receiving a tax receipt worth three to eight times the amount contributed meant participants were not truly impoverished by the transaction. In effect, they expected to receive economic benefits that exceeded their contributions. As a result, the donations did not qualify as gifts, and the tax credits were properly denied.

To avoid having her tax appeal struck, Ms. Cassidy needed to demonstrate that her circumstances were distinguishable from prior GLGI program cases and that she possessed the requisite donative intent.

Why Ms. Cassidy’s Arguments Failed

Past Charitable Giving and Donative Intent: Can a History of Generosity Support a Charitable Donation Tax Credit Claim?

Ms. Cassidy argued that her history of charitable giving demonstrated donative intent. However, the Tax Court rejected that argument, confirming that donative intent is assessed on a transaction-by-transaction basis. A taxpayer’s general generosity is irrelevant where the specific transaction under appeal was structured to leave the taxpayer economically better off.

Being Deceived by a Fraudulent Scheme: Does Victim Status Establish Donative Intent?

Ms. Cassidy also argued that the operators of the GLGI program had deceived her. While Justice Graham acknowledged that she may have been misled, he held that being a victim of a fraudulent scheme does not establish donative intent. The legal question is whether the transfer satisfied the requirements of a gift at the time it was made.

Lack of Tax Knowledge and CRA Vetting: Does Due Diligence Affect Charitable Donation Tax Credit Eligibility?

Ms. Cassidy further submitted that she lacked tax expertise and assumed the CRA had vetted the GLGI program. The Court reiterated that CRA registration of a charity does not amount to approval of a particular donation arrangement. Because Ms. Cassidy was not reassessed beyond the normal reassessment period and was not assessed for gross negligence penalties, her diligence was not relevant to the legal issues before the Court.

Gross negligence penalties are separate penalties that may be imposed where a taxpayer knowingly or recklessly makes a false statement or omission. Such a penalty was not applied here, which reflects the CRA’s recognition that Ms. Cassidy did not act with that level of fault. However, this has no bearing on whether the claimed credit was properly available.

Financial Hardship and the Tax Court of Canada’s Jurisdiction to Reduce Tax Liability

Finally, Ms. Cassidy argued that it was unfair to strike her appeal without a hearing and asked the Court to consider her financial hardship. The Tax Court rejected both arguments, confirming that the Tax Court of Canada lacks jurisdiction to reduce or waive tax liability based on the ability to pay. Requests for relief from interest or penalties generally must be pursued through the CRA’s taxpayer-relief regime rather than through the Tax Court.

Abuse of Process and Repetitive Tax Litigation in the Tax Court of Canada

Cassidy illustrates how the abuse-of-process doctrine operates in Canadian tax litigation. Where courts have repeatedly rejected the same factual and legal theory arising from a tax arrangement, subsequent appeals based on substantially identical facts and issues may be struck even if the taxpayer was not a party to the earlier proceedings.

Although Cassidy arose from the GLGI litigation, its significance extends beyond charitable donation arrangements. The decision illustrates the Tax Court of Canada’s willingness to use abuse-of-process principles to prevent repetitive litigation where the underlying legal and factual issues have already been conclusively determined.

Taxpayers involved in other mass-marketed tax arrangements should not assume that they will automatically receive a full hearing simply because they were not parties to earlier proceedings involving the same structure.

Practical Implications for Taxpayers Facing a CRA Charitable Donation Reassessment

The Court’s focus is not on individual fairness but on preserving the integrity, finality, and efficiency of the judicial system. A taxpayer who merely repeats arguments already rejected on substantially identical facts and issues faces a serious risk that the appeal will be dismissed without a hearing on the merits.

Work with a top tax lawyer in Toronto who can assess whether a proposed appeal raises genuinely new facts, evidence, or legal issues that may justify reconsideration and help avoid the time and expense associated with pursuing a claim that is vulnerable to dismissal on procedural grounds.

Cassidy reinforces that charitable donation tax credits are assessed based on objective legal requirements rather than a taxpayer’s subjective good faith, personal circumstances, or belief that a program was legitimate. Even where a taxpayer relied on incorrect information or was misled by a donation arrangement, the contribution must still qualify as a valid gift under Canadian tax law.

The decision also highlights the importance of procedural strategy in CRA disputes. Taxpayers must assess not only whether the CRA’s reassessment is wrong on the merits, but whether prior litigation involving the same arrangement creates a procedural barrier to advancing an appeal.

Taxpayers facing a CRA charitable donation reassessment should not assume that an appeal remains viable simply because they disagree with the CRA’s position. Before commencing litigation, taxpayers should carefully assess whether prior decisions involving the same arrangement create procedural barriers, whether any material factual distinctions exist, and whether alternative strategies such as objection-stage advocacy, penalty relief, or taxpayer-relief applications may be more effective.

For taxpayers who have received a charitable donation reassessment, the first step is usually to determine whether the objection deadline remains open and whether the factual record is materially distinguishable from the record in the prior GLGI cases. In many cases, the better strategy may not be a full appeal on the merits, but a careful assessment of procedural exposure, penalty defence, interest relief, and whether any unique facts justify continued litigation. A taxpayer may still be able to proceed where the facts are materially distinguishable, new evidence is available, or a legal issue remains unresolved by the prior GLGI jurisprudence.

“Many taxpayers assume that good faith can cure a defective gifting arrangement. Cassidy confirms that it cannot. Where a transaction is structured to leave the participant expecting a disproportionate economic benefit, the courts will generally conclude that the necessary donative intent is absent. Following Walby, some taxpayers also face the additional hurdle of an spouse abuse-of-process challenge before the merits of the appeal are ever considered.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist In Taxation Canadian tax lawyer.

Strategic Takeaways for Taxpayers Reassessed After Participating in GLGI Donation Arrangements

Cassidy confirms that taxpayers cannot salvage part of a gifting arrangement simply because they paid cash or believed they were supporting a charitable purpose. Where the transaction was structured to generate a disproportionate benefit, the absence of donative intent defeats the entire claim.

The decision also underscores that litigation strategy matters. Without materially different facts, new evidence, or a genuinely new legal issue, pursuing a Tax Court appeal may expose the taxpayer to unnecessary cost and delay with little prospect of success.

“Cassidy demonstrates that donation-tax-shelter litigation has entered a new phase. For many taxpayers, the central question is no longer whether the arrangement worked, but whether prior decisions have already foreclosed the arguments they wish to advance. Experienced tax litigation counsel must evaluate both the substantive merits and the procedural barriers before commencing an appeal.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, Canadian tax lawyer.

Pro Tax Tips from an Experienced Canadian Tax Lawyer

Before participating in any charitable donation program, taxpayers should examine whether the arrangement will leave them worse off financially after the transfer. Programs that promise tax receipts, property, or other benefits far exceeding the cash contribution may fail the donative intent test regardless of motive.

Taxpayers should also understand that CRA registration of a charity does not mean the CRA has approved every donation structure connected to that charity. Where a CRA reassessment has already been issued, early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help assess objection deadlines, appeal viability, procedural risk, and whether alternative strategies such as penalty defence or taxpayer-relief applications should be pursued instead of litigation.

If you have received a CRA reassessment in connection with a charitable donation program or tax shelter arrangement, contact our experienced Canadian tax lawyers for guidance and representation.

FAQs About Charitable Donation Tax Credits, Donative Intent, and CRA Reassessments

What is donative intent, and why does it matter for a charitable donation tax credit?

Donative intent requires that a donor genuinely intend to give property away and be left economically poorer as a result. It is a fundamental element of a valid gift under Canadian tax law. If a taxpayer expects to receive a benefit equal to or greater than the value of what they gave, courts may conclude that no gift was made and deny the charitable donation tax credit.

Can I still claim a charitable donation tax credit for the cash amount I contributed to a gifting arrangement?

Not necessarily. As Cassidy and Walby confirm, if the overall transaction lacked donative intent because it was structured to provide a disproportionate benefit, courts may deny the charitable donation tax credit in its entirety, including for the cash portion.

If I participated in a charitable donation program primarily because of the promised tax savings, can I still qualify for a charitable donation tax credit?

Potentially not. Canadian courts have repeatedly held that a taxpayer’s expectation of receiving a significant economic benefit may be relevant when determining whether a genuine gift was made. Where a transaction is structured primarily to generate tax savings rather than to make a voluntary transfer of property for charitable purposes, the CRA may challenge the claimed charitable donation tax credit on the basis that the taxpayer lacked donative intent.

Does being misled or defrauded establish donative intent?

No. While a program’s promoters may have misled a taxpayer, the legal test focuses on whether the transaction satisfied the requirements of a gift at the time it was made. Victim status does not cure the absence of donative intent.

Can the Tax Court of Canada reduce my tax liability if I cannot afford to pay?

No. The Tax Court of Canada does not have jurisdiction to reduce or waive taxes based on financial hardship. Its role is limited to determining the correct tax liability under the law. Relief for hardship may be available only through the CRA’s taxpayer relief provisions, not through the Court.

Can my appeal be struck even if I never had a hearing?

Yes. Where a taxpayer raises arguments that have already been rejected in substantially identical cases, the Court may strike the appeal as an abuse of process without proceeding to a full hearing.

If the CRA denies my charitable donation tax credit, do I have the right to challenge the reassessment?

Generally, yes. A taxpayer may file a Notice of Objection and, if necessary, appeal to the Tax Court of Canada. However, strict deadlines apply, and prior case law may significantly affect the viability of the appeal. An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can assess whether a challenge is realistic in light of existing jurisprudence.

Can the CRA assess gross negligence penalties against taxpayers who participate in charitable donation schemes?

Potentially, yes. Gross negligence penalties may apply where the CRA believes that a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, made a false statement or omission on a return. Participation in a charitable donation scheme does not automatically lead to such penalties, but the risk depends on the taxpayer’s knowledge, conduct, and the surrounding facts.

Does the CRA’s registration of a charity mean the CRA approved the donation arrangement?

No. CRA registration of a charity allows that organization to issue official donation receipts, but it does not constitute CRA approval of every fundraising or donation structure associated with that charity. As Cassidy illustrates, taxpayers cannot rely on a charity’s registered status as proof that a particular donation arrangement satisfies the requirements of the Income Tax Act.

Can I appeal a CRA reassessment if other participants in the same donation program have already lost in court?

Potentially, but prior litigation may create significant procedural barriers. As Cassidy demonstrates, courts may dismiss an appeal as an abuse of process where the issues have already been conclusively determined in earlier proceedings involving the same arrangement. Whether an appeal remains viable will depend on whether the taxpayer can identify materially different facts, new evidence, or a genuinely unresolved legal issue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.