Tax Strategy With Matthew Getzler On The Unlimited Podcast

In this second episode in our Wealthhard series, Brian speaks with ⁠Matthew Getzler⁠ , Partner and Co-Chair of the Private Client Services & Tax groups at ⁠Torkin Manes⁠ , about the practical tax opportunities still available to high-net-worth families and private business owners.

Matt picks up where Jessica Feldman Chittley left off in You Need a Will (our last podcast episode), and walks through will-related tax tools (avoiding loss of the spousal rollover, probate planning and using wills as succession vehicles, plus U.S. estate-tax traps). He then moves to active planning: estate freezes and refreezes, prescribed-rate loan strategies, and the pragmatic use of Canadian corporations to manage U.S.-situs exposure and defer tax. Along the way he explains the mechanics, the admin rules that can kill a plan, cross-border pitfalls, and real client examples so listeners understand when a strategy makes sense, and when it doesn't.

Practical, technical and actionable, this episode is for families and advisers who want to keep more of what they build while avoiding common implementation mistakes.

This episode can also be found here or find us in your favourite podcasting app, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

