When A Tax Court Appeal Becomes Cost, Not Opportunity

Chad v. HMK: Escalation After the Win Path Closed

Key Takeaways

The appeal failed because the parties continued after the win path had closed. The hearing created no real opportunity or upside.

The case continued without a clear stop-point, turning the litigation into further sunk costs.

By the time the matter reached the hearing, the taxpayer and counsel could no longer justify the resource allocation for the Tax Court appeal.

The Situation

The taxpayer entered into foreign exchange forward contracts that generated a significant loss in one year and an offsetting gain in the next. The transactions were legally effective, and the Court rejected the Crown's sham argument. The dispute turned on whether the activity reflected a genuine profit-seeking business. The Tax Court concluded it did not and dismissed the appeal.

What Made the Difference

The decisive inputs were fixed outside the courtroom. Internal communications framed the activity around achieving a target loss. The economics showed minimal gain alongside substantial fees. In the post-Paletta landscape, those signals are closely aligned with how courts assess intention under the source-of-income analysis. When expert evidence failed to reopen the narrative, there was no remaining factual or interpretive room. From that point forward, the appeal would, inevitably, confirm the outcome, but not change it. Readers looking for background on how post-Paletta precedent has shaped intention-based disputes may find our earlier analysis useful.

Where Escalation Control Broke Down

This case highlights a specific decision failure. The contrast below shows how escalation looks when executives and counsel actively analyze and control escalation in a tax dispute, and how it looks when no one clearly owns the "stop decision" before the landscape changes and momentum takes over.

When escalation control is working

Management pauses when the facts and precedent line up against the company's position.

Management treats a Tax Court appeal as an irreversible capital commitment.

Counsel frames continuation as a deliberate choice that requires a defensible upside.

What escalation control is not working

Management continues to fund the dispute after the facts and precedent had converged.

Counsel allows the case to move forward without forcing a clear "stop" decision.

The Tax Court appeal became the default next step rather than a deliberate capital choice.

Decision Control in Litigation

Where Disputes Have No Viable Win Path

Some disputes reach a point where the result is no longer realistically in play. This happens when executives continue to commit capital and exposure to a position that the facts, economics, and precedent no longer support, and when counsel does not force a clear stop when that misalignment becomes apparent. From there, continuing the case does not change the outcome. It only increases legal spend, management time, and reputation exposure, even though the Tax Court result is effectively inevitable.

The Signal for Business Leaders

The decision to pursue a Tax Court appeal reflects shared but uneven ownership.

Executives own whether capital, time, and reputational exposure remain committed.

Counsel owns whether it is made clear when continuation no longer makes legal or economic sense.

When that boundary breaks down, disputes tend to proceed after outcomes are effectively set. In intention-driven cases, the result usually reflects a loss of control.

Case Reference: Chad v. HMK, 2024 TCC 142

