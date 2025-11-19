Tax Evasion, Tax Compliance, And Actual Tax Collection Compared: Italy Is Worse, While Canada Is Improving

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular:

Italy's recent disclosure of a sharp increase in tax evasion—after several years of decline—has revived debate about the effectiveness of periodic tax amnesties versus sustained compliance programs. The data revealed that tax evasion rose to €102.5 billion in 2022, compared with €99 billion in 2021.

By contrast, Canada's federal tax-gap estimates suggest a net loss of approximately CAD $18 billion to $23 billion annually, representing 7–9% of federal tax revenue.

This contrast highlights divergent enforcement philosophies: Italy's reliance on broad tax-amnesty schemes to recover lost revenue, and Canada's preference for structured, ongoing voluntary disclosure under the CRA's VDP framework. For Canadians with Italian connections, read on.

Overview: Italy's Tax Evasion and Amnesty Trends

Italy remains one of Europe's most tax-burdened economies, with a tax-to-GDP ratio of about 42.8% in 2023. Despite prior declines in evasion, Italy's Audit Court reported that only 17.7% of assessed evaded taxes—around €12.8 billion of €72.3 billion—were actually collected in 2024.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has paired technological enforcement tools—such as mandatory digital invoicing and transaction traceability—with relaxed restrictions, including increased cash-payment thresholds. A large-scale 2026 tax amnesty is being prepared to allow settlement of tax liabilities without penalties or interest.

While such initiatives may boost short-term revenue, repeated amnesties can undermine taxpayer discipline by signalling that future forgiveness may be available, thus eroding deterrence.

Overview: Canada's Compliance-Based Model

Canada has adopted a markedly different philosophy. The CRA's Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) allows taxpayers to correct past non-compliance before a tax audit or enforcement action begins. Successful applicants must pay the full tax owing but may receive penalty relief and partial interest relief.

For the 2018 tax year, the CRA estimated the gross federal tax gap at CAD $35.1–$40.4 billion, and the net tax gap (after compliance efforts) at CAD $18.1–$23.4 billion—significantly smaller as a share of GDP than Italy's gap.

On October 1, 2025, the CRA implemented reforms to simplify Voluntary Disclosure Program applications, expand eligibility, and clarify the two-tier relief structure—General Relief (for unprompted disclosures) and Limited Relief (for prompted disclosures).

Key Differences and Findings

The contrast between Italy and Canada underscores two distinct policy philosophies:

Italy uses periodic amnesties to encourage compliance, but these may dilute long-term deterrence.

to encourage compliance, but these may dilute long-term deterrence. Canada emphasizes ongoing voluntary compliance under clear administrative frameworks, balancing fairness with enforcement.

Italy's collection rate—less than 20% of assessed evasion—suggests systemic weaknesses in enforcement follow-through. Canada's lower tax-gap percentage reflects higher overall compliance and better audit coverage, supported by automatic data exchange under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and FATCA.

For cross-border taxpayers, this divergence is crucial: while Italy's upcoming amnesty may temporarily relax liabilities, Canada's CRA maintains robust international cooperation and disclosure enforcement.

Comparative Overview: Italy vs Canada

Feature Italy Canada Estimated tax evasion / tax gap ~€102.5 billion in 2022 (~5.2% of GDP). CAD $18–$23 billion net tax gap (≈ 7–9% of federal revenue). Enforcement and collection rate Only 17.7% of assessed evaded tax collected in 2024. No published % of assessed collection, but strong CRA enforcement and international data exchange. Amnesty or disclosure regime 2026 tax amnesty planned: settlement of outstanding taxes without penalties or interest. CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP): structured, application-based relief for voluntary corrections. Relief terms Forgiveness of interest and penalties; principal tax still payable. For unprompted VDPs: 100% penalty relief, up to 75% interest relief; for prompted VDPs: up to 25% interest relief. Frequency of relief programs Periodic national amnesties since the early 2000s. Ongoing, continuous program—no mass amnesties. Compliance culture signal Risk of normalization of non-compliance through repeated amnesties. Reinforces voluntary compliance and fairness for compliant taxpayers. Tax-to-GDP ratio (2023) 42.8% 33.5% Primary enforcement tools Digital invoicing, cash-transaction caps, data-matching. Third-party reporting, CRS/FATCA exchange, data analytics, audit campaigns.

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

For Canadian taxpayers, including business owners, investors, and professionals with international exposure, the Italian case offers cautionary lessons. Frequent amnesties may provide temporary relief but erode trust and discipline over time.

The Canadian model's predictable, transparent disclosure system under the VDP allows taxpayers to self-correct without undermining the integrity of the system. Those with unreported income, foreign assets (T1135), or cryptocurrency transactions should seek professional advice promptly—before CRA enforcement begins—to preserve eligibility.

For Canadians with Italian connections, careful coordination is essential. The forthcoming 2026 Italian amnesty could intersect with CRA disclosure obligations, potentially triggering dual reporting and audit risks if not properly managed.

Pro Tax Tips

Conduct a comprehensive tax-compliance review to identify past filing omissions, especially where foreign income or crypto assets are involved.

to identify past filing omissions, especially where foreign income or crypto assets are involved. File through the CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program before any audit begins—timing is critical to qualify for full relief.

before any audit begins—timing is critical to qualify for full relief. Maintain detailed records and documentation for all international transactions to satisfy CRA due diligence requirements.

For clients with Italian holdings, monitor the 2026 amnesty rules but avoid assuming immunity from CRA or international data sharing.

Remember that the VDP is not a tax amnesty but a structured administrative opportunity to mitigate penalties and protect reputation.

FAQs

What is the difference between a tax amnesty and Canada's VDP?

A tax amnesty, like Italy's, offers widespread forgiveness for past non-compliance during a limited period. Canada's VDP operates continuously, providing relief from penalties and partial interest only when taxpayers come forward voluntarily before CRA enforcement begins.

Can the CRA still audit a taxpayer after a VDP disclosure?

Yes. The CRA reserves the right to verify the completeness and accuracy of any disclosure. However, if accepted, penalties and partial interest relief are protected.

Are crypto-asset disclosures eligible under the VDP?

Yes. Unreported cryptocurrency gains or offshore digital-asset holdings may qualify, provided the disclosure is complete and voluntary.

