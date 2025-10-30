Canadian Taxpayers Eagerly Await CRA's 100-Day Service Improvement Plan To Answer More Calls With Live Humans

Introduction

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recently announced its 100-Day Service Improvement Plan, running from September 2 to December 11, 2025. This initiative comes after months of mounting criticism about slow call centre response times, processing backlogs, and general difficulties Canadians have faced when dealing with the Agency.

The CRA has promised to focus on four main areas: answering more calls, expanding digital services, addressing root causes of service delays, and modernizing operations. The plan also reflects recommendations from the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, who has been vocal in highlighting the CRA's failure to meet reasonable service standards in recent years.

Background: Why This Plan Was Launched

In mid-2025, only about 37% of taxpayer calls were being answered, leaving many Canadians frustrated. Adjustments to T1 tax returns and other filings were delayed for weeks or even months. The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson repeatedly criticized the CRA's performance, noting that long wait times and poor communication undermined taxpayer rights to timely service and fair treatment.

The 100-Day Service Improvement Plan is intended as both a short-term corrective measure and a foundation for longer-term service modernization. By setting public benchmarks, the CRA is also responding to the Ombudsperson's calls for greater transparency and accountability.

Key Features of the CRA's 100-Day Plan

Improved Call Centre Access

More staff have been deployed to call centres.

Answer rates improved from 37% in July to 57% by early September 2025 .

. The CRA aims to reach a 70% call-answer rate by mid-October.

The Ombudsperson has specifically emphasized that access to real agents, not endless recordings, is essential for restoring taxpayer confidence.

Expanded Digital Self-Service Options

Online chat with CRA representatives will run longer hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST) starting September 29.

Users locked out of their CRA MyAccount will soon be able to re-register credentials online (October 20 launch).

The CRA's generative AI chatbot, currently in beta, will expand to cover more topics by November.

Tackling Root Causes of Delays

Backlogs in tax adjustments will be reduced by assigning specialized teams.

Automation tools, including robotic process automation and AI, will be used to streamline workflows.

The Ombudsperson has highlighted that reducing backlogs is vital not only for efficiency but also for ensuring taxpayers do not face unnecessary interest or penalties while waiting for CRA action.

Service Modernization

New technologies will be piloted, including a call-scheduling system—a recommendation first put forward by the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson to give taxpayers certainty in reaching an agent. Public reporting dashboards will update taxpayers on processing times and digital options.

—a recommendation first put forward by the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson to give taxpayers certainty in reaching an agent. Public reporting dashboards will update taxpayers on processing times and digital options.

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

For individual taxpayers, faster call response times and new self-service tools should make it easier to resolve routine matters, such as account lockouts or small filing errors. Businesses stand to benefit from reduced turnaround times on corporate filings and adjustments.

The Ombudsperson has welcomed these commitments but cautioned that the CRA must meet its promises, not just announce them. For taxpayers, this means monitoring whether benchmarks are actually achieved. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can provide guidance on whether CRA's service levels are improving and can escalate matters when rights are not respected.

Pro Tax Tips

Use self-service first: Before calling, check MyAccount, the CRA chatbot, or digital guides. This may save significant time.

Document your CRA interactions: Always keep notes of dates, times, and the name of the CRA agent you spoke with. This can be crucial if disputes arise, and the Ombudsperson has encouraged taxpayers to document delays.

Plan ahead for deadlines: If you anticipate needing CRA assistance, allow extra time until mid-October when improvements are expected to stabilize.

Seek professional advice for complex cases: For tax audits, voluntary disclosures, or significant disputes, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can protect your rights and negotiate effectively with the CRA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of the CRA's 100-Day Service Improvement Plan?

The plan is designed to improve service delivery, reduce backlogs, and restore public trust in the CRA. It also responds directly to long-standing criticisms from the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson about poor service levels.

When will taxpayers see the benefits?

Some improvements, like better call response times, are already in progress. Others, such as enhanced chatbot functionality and online re-registration for accounts, will roll out by October and November 2025.

Will this plan eliminate all CRA service delays?

No. While the plan targets immediate pain points, deeper systemic issues remain. The Ombudsperson has stressed that real improvements require sustained investment and follow-through.

What role does the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson play in this process?

The Ombudsperson reviews complaints about CRA service levels and advocates for fair treatment of taxpayers. Many of the changes in this plan—such as piloting call scheduling and increasing accountability—reflect direct recommendations from the Ombudsperson.

Do I still need professional representation?

Yes, for complex or high-stakes tax matters. The CRA's plan improves service, but it does not alter taxpayers' legal obligations or the need for professional advice when dealing with audits, reassessments, or voluntary disclosures. Consulting with a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer ensures your rights are protected.

