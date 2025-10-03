Ontario Interest And Penalty Relief Period Ends October 1, 2025

Ontario's six-month interest and penalty relief for businesses ends October 1, 2025.Payoutstanding provincial taxes to avoid penalties.

Key Deadline for Ontario Businesses

As announced in the2025 Ontario Budget, the provincial government introduced a six-month interest and penalty relief period for select business taxes. This temporary measure, which began on April 1, 2025, will officially end on October 1, 2025.

To avoid new interest charges and penalties, Ontario businesses must ensure that all outstanding provincial taxes from April 1 to October 1,2025,are paid in full by October 1, 2025.

How to Pay Outstanding Ontario Business Taxes

Businesses can make payments quickly and securely usingONT-TAXS online, Ontario's electronic tax service. ONT-TAXS online also allows businesses to:

File provincial tax returns

Make one-time or recurring payments

View and update account information

Communicate securely with the Ministry of Finance

You can also authorize accountants, bookkeepers, or employees to file and pay on your behalf. If you prefer to pay by phone or needassistance, contact the Ontario Ministry of Finance at1-866-668-8297.

Next Steps for Businesses

If your business deferred tax payments during this temporary relief period, now is the time to prepare. Review your accounts, confirm any outstanding balances, and ensure payment is made by October 1, 2025.

If you have any questionsregardinghow these changes mayimpactyour business or any other accounting, tax planning, or business advisory items, please contact your Bateman MacKay Business Advisor. Topical accounting, tax, and business advisory articles pertinent to business owners can be accessed by subscribing to our blog and following us on LinkedIn.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When does Ontario's interest and penalty relief end?

The relief period ends on October 1, 2025. Any unpaid provincial business taxes from April 1 to October 1,2025must be paid by this date to avoid interest and penalties.

Which taxes are covered by the relief?

The relief applies toselectOntario provincial business taxes as outlined in the 2025 Budget. Check your tax account through ONT-TAXS online to confirm your obligations.

How do I pay my Ontario business taxes online?

You can pay throughONT-TAXS online, where you can file returns, make payments, and authorize accountants or bookkeepers to manage filings on your behalf.

What happens if I miss the October 1,2025deadline?

Interest and penalties will begin to apply to any outstanding amounts. Businesses should contact the Ontario Ministry of Financeimmediatelyto discuss payment arrangements if theyanticipatedifficulty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.