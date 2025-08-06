Corporate Emigration Refresher

To resolve US tariff problems, some Canadian corporations are shifting their production to the United States to serve the US market. As a consequence of the shift in production, these corporations are also considering shifting their residence (emigrating), especially where most of their market is in the United States and the shareholders are non-residents of Canada. However, "wait and see" is still the dominant approach. This article describes the planning and mechanics for emigrating, whether in response to tariffs or for other reasons.



If a corporation is incorporated outside Canada, it can emigrate just by shifting its central management and control to the preferred jurisdiction. However, if it is incorporated in Canada after April 26, 1965, emigration also requires continuing the corporation under the corporate law of the new jurisdiction (subsection 250(5.1)). The continued corporation will be deemed to have been incorporated in that other jurisdiction from the time of continuation. Tiebreaker rules under any applicable tax treaty also must be considered.



On emigration, subsection 128.1(4) will result in a deemed disposition and reacquisition of each corporate property at FMV. In addition, section 219.1 imposes a tax on the emigrating corporation of 25 percent of the excess of the total FMV of the corporation's property over the total of the PUC of its shares and outstanding debt. The 25 percent rate may be reduced to the rate for dividends under a tax treaty between Canada and the destination jurisdiction, unless one of the main purposes of the emigration is to reduce tax under part I or part XIII (section 219.3).



Emigration does not affect shareholders the same way: a Canadian-resident shareholder does not have a deemed disposition on emigration (CRA document no. 2005-0147131R3, 2005) and there is no effect on ACB (see, for example, TPCO Holding Corp.).





Planning

1. The Merger and Acquisition Context

In a non-arm's-length M & A context, one strategy involves reducing the tax arising on the subsection 128.1(4) deemed disposition through a paragraph 88(1)(d) bump in tax cost. Suppose (1) a non-resident parent forms a Canadian acquisition corporation (Acquireco), (2) Acquireco purchases all the shares of the Canadian target corporation (Target), (3) Target and Acquireco amalgamate and the tax cost of property held by Target is increased up to the maximum under paragraph 88(1)(d) (usually FMV), and (4) the resulting corporation continues into another jurisdiction (as described in CRA document no. 2016-0643931R3, 2017).



Note that the sale in step 2 causes the vendors to be taxable on their disposition of the shares of Target. Also, for the planning to be effective, the accrued capital gains within Target must be associated with non-depreciable property, such as land or shares, and the bump denial rules must not be engaged.





2. Somersault Planning

An emigrating corporation with significant accrued gains on its property may also be able to indirectly emigrate without incurring emigration tax by using a somersault transaction.



Suppose (1) the corporation seeking to emigrate (Canco) forms a new non-resident corporation (NR Topco), (2) NR Topco acquires the shares of Canco from the Canco shareholders in consideration for shares of NR Topco, and (3) Canco redeems its shares of NR Topco for a nominal amount.



A disadvantage of this planning is that the share exchange in step 2 is a taxable transaction for Canadian-resident shareholders of Canco. However, non-resident shareholders of Canco should not be subject to Canadian tax on the share exchange unless the shares of Canco are taxable Canadian property (see, for example, Maxar Technologies Inc.).



The success of this planning depends on the tax attributes of the corporation and the potential application of the foreign affiliate dumping rules.



Unlike in a continuance, Canco will continue to be subject to Canadian tax on a go-forward basis on its income since it will continue to be a Canadian resident.





3. Other Approaches

Depending on the particular facts, other techniques for managing the tax consequences of emigration may also be available. One possibility is a pre-continuance reorganization to utilize capital dividend account balances, safe income, and non-capital losses.

