ARTICLE
2 April 2025

BTC Series: A Tip For Tax Season (Video)

WG
Watson Goepel LLP

Contributor

Canada Tax
Raha Seyed Ali
Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

We're in the tax season, so here's a tip from a family lawyer. If you're recipient of child and spousal support, you may deduct legal, accounting, and other professional fees incurred while pursuing those claims. You can request a letter from your family lawyer estimating their portion of their work seeking those claims and provide that letter to your accountant. Hope this helps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raha Seyed Ali
Raha Seyed Ali
