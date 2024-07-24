Bill C-59: Implementation Of 2023 Federal Budget And 2023 Fall Economic Statement

Bill C-59, theFall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023 was passed by the Parliament and received royal assent on June 20, 2024. Bill C-59 implemented many tax measures of the 2023 federal budget and 2023 fall economic statement. Some major changes are:

The adoption of theDigital Services Tax Actto impose a Digital Services Tax on certain revenues earned by large businesses on certain digital services from Canada. Business tax measures including (i) the excessive interest and financing expenses limitation rules, (ii) tax on repurchases of equity by certain public companies, (iii) substantive Canadian-controlled private corporation (CCPC) rules, and (iv) the modernization and strengthening of the general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR). The adoption of employee ownership trust rules. The adoption of the hybrid mismatch arrangement rules.

