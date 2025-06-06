Swinging For Change: How MLB And AUSL Are Shaping The Future Of Women's Sports

On May 29, 2025, Major League Baseball ("MLB") announced a strategic investment in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League ("AUSL"), marking the league's first-ever collaboration with a professional women's sports organization. This partnership positions the AUSL to become the premier professional women's softball league in the United States, with its inaugural season set to launch on June 7.

The league is expected to debut with four teams – the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts – with plans to expand to six teams by 2026.

MLB will work closely with the AUSL to elevate the league's visibility and support its athletes through editorial features, marketing efforts, social media engagement, events and distribution. As part of this commitment, MLB will air select AUSL games on MLB Network and MLB.com. Additionally, MLB's financial investment will assist the league in covering operational costs and advancing key growth initiatives.

This collaboration reinforces MLB's ongoing commitment to advancing softball and expanding opportunities for girls and women in sport. MLB has long championed these efforts through its support of the USA Softball Women's National Team and youth engagement programs like PLAY BALL.

AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng called the landmark partnership a watershed moment for women's sports, particularly for softball. She stated, "MLB's investment will supercharge our efforts to build the sustainable professional league this sport has long deserved, and sends a powerful message about the value of female athletes and the importance of creating professional opportunities for them."

According to Deloitte, women's elite sports revenues are estimated to reach a record US$2.35 billion this year – more than three times the market size in 2022. While this growth is promising, the path to parity and sustainability remains a work in progress. MLB's partnership with the AUSL represents a pivotal step forward – providing not only financial backing but also the visibility and promotional support needed to propel women's softball to new heights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.