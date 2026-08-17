Is It A Business Or A Hobby? What Triggers A CRA Tax Audit: Pursuit Of Profits, Expenses, Declared Losses

Whether the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) treats an activity as a business or a hobby is one of the most consequential threshold questions a taxpayer can face in a CRA tax audit.

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Overview: CRA Tax Audits, Business vs. Hobby Classification, and Tax Risk

Whether the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) treats an activity as a business or a hobby is one of the most consequential threshold questions a taxpayer can face in a CRA tax audit. The distinction determines whether related losses and expenses can be deducted at all, and it increasingly drives audit selection as the CRA applies data-driven risk models to activities ranging from rental properties and horse breeding to cryptocurrency trading and social media content creation.

This article examines how the CRA and the courts determine whether an activity constitutes commercial activity for tax purposes, the tax audit triggers that most often bring the business-versus-hobby distinction under CRA scrutiny, the penalties and reassessment exposure that can follow an unfavourable determination, and the evidentiary requirements taxpayers must satisfy to defend a business classification once an audit begins.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help taxpayers navigate each of these stages before a routine tax audit becomes a costly dispute. Taxpayers facing a CRA challenge regarding business-versus-hobby classification should consult an experienced tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes as early as possible, because evidentiary shortcomings are often far easier to address during the audit stage than after a reassessment has been issued.

What Is a CRA Tax Audit? Powers, Scope, and Legal Limits

A tax audit is a process to ensure compliance with the Income Tax Act and other applicable tax laws. In this process, the CRA examines a taxpayer’s financial records, books, and other relevant documents. The purpose of the audit is to verify the accuracy of the taxpayer’s self-assessed income and to confirm that the correct amount of taxes has been reported and paid. Audits can result in reassessments, where the CRA recalculates the taxpayer’s tax liability if discrepancies are found. The CRA has broad powers under sections 231.1 and 231.2 of the Income Tax Act to access records and demand information for audit purposes.

These powers allow the CRA to inspect, audit, or examine a taxpayer’s books and records and to require answers to questions related to the administration or enforcement of the Act. However, these powers are primarily regulatory and are subject to minimal constitutional protections compared to criminal investigations.

The Supreme Court of Canada addressed this distinction in R v Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73 [Jarvis], holding that a CRA inquiry remains a civil tax audit, without the protections of sections 7 and 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that attach to a criminal tax investigation, only so long as its predominant purpose is administering and enforcing the Income Tax Act.

Once the predominant purpose shifts to determining penal liability, the audit becomes an investigation, and rights such as the protection against self-incrimination and the right to remain silent come into play. This distinction matters in business-versus-hobby cases where the CRA suspects deliberate misrepresentation, since it affects what the CRA can compel a taxpayer to produce and how that evidence may later be used.

Business vs. Hobby: The Stewart Test for Commercial Activity

The test for determining whether an activity is a business or a hobby comes from Stewart v Canada, 2002 SCC 46 [Stewart]. The case involved a taxpayer who owned rental properties financed with substantial debt, which generated ongoing tax losses, largely because interest expenses exceeded rental income. The CRA denied the losses on the basis that the taxpayer lacked a “reasonable expectation of profit.” The Supreme Court rejected that approach, holding that the “reasonable expectation of profit” test should not be used to second-guess legitimate commercial decisions or deny losses simply because an activity is not currently profitable.

Instead, the Court held that the key question is whether the activity is being carried on in pursuit of profit or is merely a personal endeavour. Where an activity is clearly commercial and lacks a personal or recreational element, such as renting investment properties to arm’s-length tenants (i.e., unrelated parties), it will generally constitute a source of income, allowing legitimate losses to be deducted.

The Court’s decision established the framework that continues to govern the business-versus-hobby analysis in Canadian tax law. Walls v Canada, 2002 SCC 47 [Walls], was released the same day as Stewart and is often cited alongside it for its consistent treatment of source-of-income and commerciality principles. Walls involved limited partners in a partnership that had purchased a mini-storage warehousing business, generating losses because the interest, service, and management fees the partnership owed to the vendor exceeded the operation’s revenue.

Although the arrangement was clearly tax-motivated, the Supreme Court held that the activity was conducted in a straightforwardly commercial manner with no personal or recreational element. Therefore, the reasonable-expectation-of-profit inquiry did not even arise.

The Court applied the same source-of-income framework used in Stewart to confirm that a source of income existed. It dismissed the CRA’s appeal and left in place an order remitting the case to the trial judge to resolve the separate, unrelated questions of whether the transaction was at arm’s length and what the property’s fair market value was, both of which bore on how much interest expense could actually be deducted.

In Stewart, the Supreme Court established a two-stage test for determining whether an activity constitutes a source of income for tax purposes. First, the court asks whether the taxpayer is pursuing the activity with the intention of earning a profit or whether the activity is primarily a personal endeavour or hobby. Second, if the activity is not personal in nature, the court determines whether the source of income is a business or property. The first stage is only necessary when the activity contains a personal or recreational element.

Where an activity is clearly commercial, the analysis generally ends because the pursuit of profit is self-evident. If there is a potential hobby component, the court examines both the taxpayer’s subjective intention to earn a profit and objective evidence supporting that intention, including factors such as the taxpayer’s training, past profit and loss experience, business plan, intended course of action, and the venture’s capacity to generate profit. The focus is not on whether the taxpayer actually earned a profit or exercised perfect business judgment, but whether the activity was carried on in a sufficiently commercial manner to distinguish it from a hobby or personal pursuit.

Nevertheless, courts continue to require evidence that the taxpayer was genuinely pursuing profit. While the Supreme Court rejected the former reasonable-expectation-of-profit doctrine, a source of income will generally not exist where the evidence demonstrates that profit was never seriously contemplated and the activity was undertaken primarily for personal or non-commercial reasons. This framework remains the leading test used in CRA audits and tax litigation involving the business-versus-hobby distinction.

“The CRA does not accept a taxpayer’s own characterization of an activity at face value. What matters during an audit is whether the objective evidence shows a genuine commercial operation, not whether the taxpayer subjectively believes they are running a business.”— David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), Canadian Tax Lawyer.

While Stewart remains the governing authority, later decisions confirm that courts continue to examine taxpayer intention and objective indicators of commerciality when determining whether an activity is genuinely undertaken in pursuit of profit. In Brown v Canada, 2022 FCA 200 [Brown], a taxpayer who took over management services for a family-owned art gallery after his spouse became unable to run it due to illness and pregnancy had his non-capital losses disallowed by the CRA on the basis that his personal reasons for stepping in gave the activity a personal element.

The Federal Court of Appeal held that this was an error, since a taxpayer’s personal motivation for undertaking an activity does not, by itself, inject a personal or hobby element into the activity under the Stewart framework, and the appeal was allowed.

In Canada v Paletta (Estate), 2022 FCA 86, a taxpayer incurred tens of millions of dollars in losses through foreign-exchange straddle trades that the Tax Court found were undertaken with no intention to profit and existed solely to defer tax, but constituted a business because the trades were commercial in nature, lacked any personal aspect, and had the potential to generate gains or losses, even if those amounts were negligible.

The Federal Court of Appeal held that this finding was fatal to the existence of a business, since an activity conducted with no intention to profit cannot be a source of income under the Income Tax Act regardless of how commercial it appears on its face, and the CRA was entitled to reassess the statute-barred years and apply gross negligence penalties.

These decisions do not revive the rejected reasonable-expectation-of-profit doctrine. However, they demonstrate that Stewart did not eliminate the requirement that a taxpayer genuinely pursue profit. Where the evidence shows that an activity was not undertaken with a bona fide profit-making purpose, a business source of income may not exist even if the activity appears commercial on its face.

The application of the Stewart framework therefore remains highly fact-specific. For individual taxpayers, this means that simply believing an activity is a business may not be enough. During a CRA tax audit, taxpayers should be prepared to demonstrate that they are operating in a commercially reasonable manner, with evidence such as business plans, record-keeping, marketing efforts, specialized knowledge, and a genuine intention to earn profit.

The more an activity resembles a hobby, recreational pursuit, or lifestyle choice, the greater the risk that the CRA will challenge deductions for losses and expenses. As a result, the business-versus-hobby distinction remains one of the most heavily fact-driven and disputed areas of Canadian tax law, and many disputes are ultimately decided not by the legal test itself but by the quality of the taxpayer’s documentary evidence.

Why the Business-versus-Hobby Distinction Matters for Your Taxes

The distinction between a business and a hobby is critically important because only activities that constitute a source of income for tax purposes allow a taxpayer to deduct related expenses and losses. If the CRA concludes that an activity is merely a hobby or personal pursuit rather than a business, the taxpayer may be denied deductions for expenses such as supplies, equipment, travel, advertising, interest, and other costs associated with the activity.

Losses from the activity generally cannot be used to reduce employment income, investment income, or income from other sources. Conversely, if the activity qualifies as a business, reasonable business expenses and losses can generally be claimed, subject to the specific provisions of the Income Tax Act. The Supreme Court in Stewart emphasized that the source inquiry is fundamental because tax deductions presuppose the existence of a business or property source of income.

The issue commonly arises when taxpayers engage in activities that have both personal enjoyment and potential profit components, such as horse breeding, farming, art, photography, social media content creation, online reselling, rental activities, collecting, or other side ventures. In these situations, the CRA may scrutinize whether the activity is being carried on in a sufficiently commercial manner or whether it is primarily recreational. A finding that the activity is a hobby can lead not only to the denial of current deductions but also to reassessments, interest, and potential penalties for improper claims.

For individuals, the practical lesson is straightforward: taxpayers who consistently report losses from an activity should maintain evidence demonstrating that they are genuinely attempting to earn a profit. Business plans, marketing efforts, financial records, specialized training, time devoted to the activity, and steps taken to improve profitability can all become important evidence during a CRA tax audit.

Because the distinction between a business and a hobby remains highly fact-specific, taxpayers should assume that the CRA will look beyond labels and examine whether the activity is being operated like a real business.

The business-versus-hobby distinction also carries Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) consequences that are easy to overlook. A person engaged in a commercial activity is generally required to register for, collect, and remit GST/HST once taxable supplies exceed the thirty-thousand-dollar small-supplier threshold, subject to applicable statutory exceptions and the nature of the supplies being made.

That obligation does not arise from a genuine personal hobby. Taxpayers who incorrectly assume that a growing side activity remains a personal hobby well past the point where it has become commercial may fail to register or collect GST/HST when required, creating additional exposure during a CRA audit on top of the income tax consequences already at issue.

Penalties and CRA Reassessment Risk for Misclassified Hobby Losses

A CRA finding that an activity is a hobby rather than a business does not merely deny future deductions; it can expose a taxpayer to significant penalties and an extended reassessment period. Where the CRA concludes that a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, claimed losses from what was in substance a personal or recreational pursuit, it may assess a gross negligence penalty under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act equal to fifty per cent of the understated tax.

This penalty applies in addition to the tax itself and to arrears interest, which compounds daily on the outstanding balance from the original filing due date. A reassessment denying losses does not automatically justify a gross negligence penalty; the CRA must establish a high degree of negligence or intentional misconduct before such penalties will be upheld.

The normal reassessment period for an individual is generally three years from the date of the original notice of assessment, under paragraph 152(3.1)(b). However, subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) allows the CRA to reassess beyond the normal reassessment period where the taxpayer has made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud. In such cases, the protection afforded by the normal reassessment period may be unavailable, although the CRA must still establish the requisite misrepresentation.

Because the business-versus-hobby distinction often plays out over multiple taxation years, a CRA finding that losses were improperly characterized in one year can open the door to reassessing several earlier years as well, particularly where the CRA takes the position that the taxpayer knew, or ought to have known, that the activity lacked a genuine commercial character.

For taxpayers who have claimed losses from an activity with a personal or recreational component over several years, the combination of denied deductions, gross negligence penalties, and compounding arrears interest can quickly exceed the value of the deductions originally claimed. This risk is a significant reason why early, well-documented positioning of an activity as a business, rather than after-the-fact reconstruction once an audit has already begun, remains the most effective form of protection.

Common CRA Audit Triggers for Business-versus-Hobby Classification

Audits can arise from a wide range of triggers, and understanding them is particularly important for taxpayers whose activities sit close to the business-hobby line. The CRA uses audit-selection processes that include automated risk-assessment tools and data analytics to identify returns for review based on factors such as recurring losses claimed year after year, expense-to-income ratios that deviate from industry norms, and inconsistencies between reported income and the taxpayer’s apparent lifestyle or asset base.

A taxpayer who repeatedly reports losses from an activity that also has an obvious personal or recreational component, such as horse breeding, art, or content creation, is statistically more likely to be selected for review than one whose returns show a steady progression toward profitability.

Third-party information is another major source of audit selection. Financial institutions, payment processors, and online platforms are subject to reporting requirements that allow the CRA to cross-reference deposits, credit card sales volumes, and platform payouts against amounts reported on a taxpayer’s return. Mismatches between T-slips filed by employers or payers and the income reported by the taxpayer routinely generate automated queries.

The CRA also conducts net worth audits in cases where a taxpayer’s reported income appears inconsistent with observable spending, asset accumulation, or debt repayment, an approach that can be especially aggressive where the taxpayer has claimed that an activity is a non-commercial hobby to avoid reporting associated income.

Certain industries and activities attract elevated audit attention because the CRA has identified them as higher-risk sectors. The CRA maintains specialized audit teams focused on real estate transactions and house flipping, cryptocurrency and digital asset transactions, and, increasingly, the gig economy, including social media content creation, influencer income, and online reselling.

Taxpayers who monetize a hobby-like activity through platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Etsy, or OnlyFans should assume that the CRA is actively reviewing these sectors, particularly where the taxpayer has also claimed the activity generates no taxable income or produces ongoing losses. Audits can also originate from leads generated in unrelated audits or investigations, from information shared by provincial or other government bodies, and occasionally from informant leads submitted through the CRA’s informant leads program.

“Taxpayers often assume an audit is triggered by something they did wrong. In practice, many audits begin because CRA analytics identify discrepancies, unusual reporting patterns, or circumstances that warrant further review. A taxpayer claiming years of losses from what appears to be a personal pursuit is precisely the type of situation that may attract scrutiny.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), Canadian Tax Lawyer.

Evidentiary Requirements: What Records the CRA Expects During an Audit

Under the Income Tax Act, every person carrying on business is required to maintain records and books of account in a form that enables the CRA to determine the taxes payable. These records must generally be kept at the taxpayer’s place of business or residence in Canada unless the CRA authorizes another location.

During a civil tax audit, the CRA has broad powers to inspect, audit, and examine a taxpayer’s books and records, review supporting documentation, and examine inventory, property, and other matters relevant to the taxpayer’s affairs. As discussed above, a taxpayer’s obligation to provide information during a civil audit is significantly broader than during a criminal investigation, which is precisely why the predominant-purpose distinction drawn in Jarvis matters so much in practice.

The importance of proper record-keeping was recently illustrated in Bobic v The King, 2026 TCC 114 [Bobic], a Tax Court decision emphasizing the evidentiary burden taxpayers face in substantiating business deductions. The taxpayer, an individual operating as a sole proprietor, ran a trucking business and incurred various expenses relating to fuel, insurance, vehicle maintenance, home-office costs, wages, uniforms, and supplies.

Neither the CRA nor the Tax Court doubted that a legitimate business existed. The dispute instead concerned whether the taxpayer could substantiate the claimed deductions through adequate documentation.

The Tax Court described the taxpayer’s records as “muddled, ersatz and unorganized.” Many invoices were illegible, incomplete, or impossible to decipher. Supporting bank statements were missing for certain interest and banking charges. As a result, the CRA initially disallowed substantial portions of the claimed expenses for multiple taxation years. The resulting dispute lasted more than two years and required extensive court involvement before a final determination could be reached.

The case is particularly noteworthy because the CRA ultimately made significant concessions during the litigation. In fact, the Tax Court observed that the CRA’s concessions were more generous than the Court’s own independent review of the remaining invoices might have justified. The Court spent considerable time reviewing individual invoices, directing further production of evidence, and encouraging the parties to reconcile expense categories wherever possible. The taxpayer ultimately succeeded in establishing entitlement to many deductions, but only after an unusually lengthy and burdensome process.

The decision highlights an important distinction in Canadian tax law. Establishing that an activity constitutes a business is only the first step in defending a tax position. A taxpayer must still demonstrate that each claimed expense was incurred for the purpose of earning business income and support that claim with credible documentary evidence. In Bobic, the Tax Court accepted that a genuine trucking business existed, yet many expenses remained vulnerable because invoices were difficult to read, records were disorganized, and supporting documentation was incomplete.

The Court reviewed the evidence using practical criteria such as legibility, proper dating, business relevance, and supporting records before determining which expenses could be accepted. The case demonstrates that even where the existence of a business is not in dispute, inadequate records can jeopardize otherwise legitimate deductions and significantly increase the cost, complexity, and duration of a CRA dispute. Taxpayers who maintain clear, organized, and contemporaneous records are generally in a much stronger position during both a CRA audit and any subsequent tax appeal.

For individuals and small business owners, Bobic demonstrates the practical importance of audit readiness. Taxpayers should maintain legible invoices, receipts, contracts, mileage logs, bank statements, and other supporting documentation that clearly establish the business purpose of each expense. Shared expenses, such as vehicle or home-office costs, should be supported by records showing the allocation between personal and business use. A bookkeeping system that permits easy reconciliation of bank transactions to underlying source documents can significantly reduce audit risk and improve the likelihood of a successful outcome if the CRA challenges deductions.

“Strong record-keeping is often a taxpayer’s first and best line of defence in a CRA audit. Bobic demonstrates that even where everyone agrees a legitimate business exists, deductions can still be denied if the taxpayer cannot prove them. Courts may occasionally show procedural flexibility, but taxpayers should never assume they will be given a second chance to reconstruct years of missing records.”— David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), Canadian Tax Lawyer.

Practical Implications of a Business-versus-Hobby Determination

How this plays out differs meaningfully depending on the type of activity involved, and taxpayers are often surprised by where the line actually falls. An investor who finances a rental property with substantial debt, as in Stewart itself, faces relatively little risk of a personal-element finding, since renting to arm’s-length tenants is inherently commercial; the practical exposure instead lies in showing that the arrangement was genuinely structured to earn income rather than to generate a tax-favoured loss.

A taxpayer who buys into an existing commercial operation, as the limited partners did in Walls, is in a similarly strong position, even where tax considerations were part of the investment motivation, provided the underlying operation is a real, ongoing business rather than a shell built solely to manufacture losses.

Side activities that carry an obvious personal or recreational dimension sit in a different practical category. Horse breeding, art, content creation, and similar pursuits will trigger the fuller Stewart inquiry into whether the taxpayer is genuinely pursuing profit, which means the taxpayer bears the practical burden of assembling the kind of objective evidence, including business plans, marketing records, and specialized training, that distinguishes a commercial undertaking from an expensive pastime.

Taxpayers in this category should expect closer scrutiny than a landlord or a passive investor, not because the legal test is different, but because the personal element is what triggers the deeper inquiry in the first place.

Brown carries a distinct practical lesson for taxpayers who take over or scale up an activity for personal reasons, such as stepping in for an ill family member or inheriting a going concern. The Tax Court, at first instance, treated the taxpayer’s personal motivation for becoming involved as evidence of a personal element in the activity itself, a conclusion the Federal Court of Appeal rejected as an error of law.

The practical implication is that a taxpayer’s reasons for starting or expanding an activity are not, on their own, a basis for the CRA to treat the activity as a hobby; what matters is whether the activity, as conducted, has a personal or commercial character.

At the other extreme, Canada v Paletta (Estate) serves as a cautionary note that an arrangement can appear entirely commercial on paper and still fail where the evidence shows no genuine intention to profit at all. The practical distinction between Walls and that case is not the presence of a tax motive, since both taxpayers had one, but whether there was any real profit-seeking purpose underneath it.

For taxpayers considering a structure whose entire economic rationale is generating a tax result, that distinction is often the difference between a legitimate, tax-efficient business and an arrangement the CRA and the courts will treat as having no source of income at all.

How to Respond to a CRA Tax Audit or Reassessment

Where the CRA proposes to reclassify an activity as a hobby, it will typically issue a proposal letter before finalizing a reassessment, giving the taxpayer an opportunity to respond with additional evidence and legal argument. This stage is often the most cost-effective point at which to address a business-versus-hobby dispute, since a well-supported response can resolve the matter before a formal reassessment is ever issued, avoiding the penalties and extended reassessment exposure discussed above.

If the CRA proceeds to reassess, a taxpayer has ninety days from the date of the notice of reassessment to file a Notice of Objection under section 165(1) of the Income Tax Act. The objection is reviewed by an appeals officer who was not involved in the original audit, and this stage frequently allows for the introduction of additional documentation, clarified facts, or legal arguments that were not fully developed during the audit itself. If the objection is unsuccessful, or if the CRA does not respond within statutory timelines, the taxpayer may appeal to the Tax Court of Canada, under either the informal or general procedure depending on the amounts and years in dispute.

Because the objection and appeal stages are built directly on the evidentiary record assembled during the audit, taxpayers should treat the audit response, not the eventual objection, as the primary opportunity to shape the outcome. Engaging an experienced Canadian tax lawyer at the proposal letter or early audit stage, rather than waiting until a reassessment has already been issued, generally produces a stronger record and a more efficient resolution.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting Your Business Classification Before a CRA Tax Audit

Whether the CRA characterizes an activity as a business or a hobby usually comes down to preparation and documentation, not the size of the operation. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer will generally advise clients to treat any income-generating activity as a business from its earliest stages, even where profit is not yet certain.

This means preparing a written business plan, tracking marketing efforts, keeping a dedicated bank account and credit card for the activity, and documenting the time and specialized knowledge devoted to it. These steps create the objective evidence the Stewart framework requires when a personal or recreational element is present, and they are often the difference between a taxpayer who successfully defends years of losses and one whose losses are denied outright.

Because audit triggers are increasingly data-driven, taxpayers who consistently report losses, operate in a CRA-targeted sector such as cryptocurrency, real estate, or online content creation, or receive payouts from third-party platforms should assume their return carries a higher statistical chance of review.

Preparing for that possibility before it happens, rather than after a CRA letter arrives, is almost always less expensive. Reconciling bank deposits to invoices, retaining legible receipts, and correcting sloppy bookkeeping practices proactively can prevent a routine audit from escalating into the kind of prolonged, multi-year dispute seen in Bobic.

Finally, taxpayers who receive an audit letter, a proposal letter, or a reassessment concerning the business-versus-hobby distinction should resist the temptation to respond informally or to assume the matter will resolve itself. Because it is the taxpayer, not the CRA, who must satisfy the court, early missteps in an audit response can be difficult to correct later at the objection or appeal stage.

Consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before responding to the CRA can help preserve objection rights, frame the evidentiary record correctly from the outset, and materially improve the odds of a favourable outcome.

“The taxpayers who fare best in a business-versus-hobby tax audit are almost never the ones who scramble to reconstruct records after the CRA letter arrives. They are the ones who were already keeping the evidence a court would want to see, long before an audit was ever on the horizon”— David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), Canadian Tax Lawyer

Frequently Asked Questions About CRA Business vs. Hobby Audits

What is the difference between a business and a hobby for tax purposes?

A business is an activity carried on in pursuit of profit, which allows related expenses and losses to be deducted against other income, subject to the Income Tax Act. A hobby is a personal or recreational pursuit that does not constitute a source of income, meaning any related expenses and losses generally cannot be deducted. The Supreme Court’s decision in Stewart v Canada set out the framework the CRA and the courts continue to use to draw this distinction.

Does the CRA look at whether I made a profit to decide if my activity is a business?

Actual profitability is not determinative. Stewart rejected the older test that denied losses simply because an activity had not yet turned a profit. Instead, the CRA and the courts examine whether the activity is being carried on in a sufficiently commercial manner, considering factors such as business plans, record-keeping, marketing efforts, and specialized knowledge, rather than whether the taxpayer has exercised perfect business judgment.

I have reported losses from my horse breeding operation for the past six years and just received a CRA audit letter. Should I be worried?

A pattern of consecutive losses is exactly the kind of profile the CRA’s risk-scoring systems are built to flag, so receiving an audit letter in this situation is not unusual. Whether you should be worried depends on the evidence you can produce, not simply on the fact that the activity has not yet turned a profit. Under Stewart v Canada, the CRA cannot deny your losses merely because six years have passed without a profit. What matters is whether you can show a business plan, a genuine intention to earn income, marketing and breeding records, specialized training or expertise, and a credible explanation for why profitability has taken this long, such as the breeding cycle for the animals involved. Taxpayers who can produce that evidence are generally well positioned; those who cannot are at meaningful risk of having the losses reclassified as personal.

What evidence does the CRA consider when deciding if an activity is commercial?

The CRA typically considers the taxpayer’s training and expertise, past profit and loss experience, the existence of a business plan, the intended course of action, and the venture’s capacity to generate profit. Objective indicators such as advertising, a dedicated business bank account, professional invoicing, and time devoted to the activity also carry significant weight during a CRA audit.

What are the most common triggers for a CRA tax audit into business versus hobby classification?

Common triggers include computerized risk-scoring models that flag recurring losses or unusual expense ratios, mismatches between third-party reporting and the amounts a taxpayer reports, net worth discrepancies, and CRA industry-specific campaigns targeting sectors such as real estate, cryptocurrency, and online content creation or gig-economy income.

I make jewellery as a hobby and started selling pieces on Etsy last year. Do I need to report this income?

Once you begin selling your work for payment, the CRA generally expects that income to be reported, regardless of whether you consider the activity a hobby. The relevant question is not what you call the activity but whether it is being carried on in a commercial manner. Online marketplaces are increasingly subject to domestic and international information-reporting regimes that may provide tax authorities with information regarding seller activity and payouts. If sales are occasional and modest, the amounts involved may be small, but consistently listing items for sale, promoting the shop, pricing to cover costs, and reinvesting proceeds all point toward a business rather than a personal pursuit. Treating the activity as a business from the outset, including tracking revenue and expenses, is the safer approach even while it remains small.

What records should I keep to support a business classification during an audit?

During an audit, the CRA is not simply looking for proof that money changed hands; it wants to see that every claimed expense can be traced back to a genuine business purpose. That means keeping the underlying source documents themselves, not just a summary total, and organizing them so that an auditor can move from a bank deposit or withdrawal to the invoice or receipt that explains it without having to ask. Where a cost serves both personal and business purposes, such as a vehicle or a home office, the allocation between the two needs its own supporting record rather than an after-the-fact estimate. Taxpayers who wait until a CRA letter arrives to start assembling this evidence are almost always at a disadvantage compared with those who kept it contemporaneously.

What happened in Bobic v The King and why does it matter for my records?

In Bobic, the Tax Court did not dispute that the taxpayer operated a genuine trucking business, but the taxpayer’s records were described as muddled and unorganized, leading the CRA to disallow substantial expense claims. The case is a caution that a genuine business will not, on its own, save a deduction; the taxpayer must still be able to back up each individual expense with credible, contemporaneous records.

I have been trading cryptocurrency actively for four years and only recently learned this should have been reported as business income. What happens now?

Frequent, organized cryptocurrency trading, particularly where a taxpayer researches trends, uses trading strategies, employs sophisticated trading methods, or devotes significant time to the activity, is the type of activity that the CRA often views as generating business income rather than capital gains. The courts apply the same badges-of-trade analysis used for other property transactions. However, the characterization of cryptocurrency profits as business income or capital gains remains highly fact-specific and depends on all of the surrounding circumstances. No single factor is determinative. The CRA’s specialized cryptocurrency audit teams are actively reviewing this sector. If prior years were reported incorrectly, the CRA can generally reassess within the normal reassessment period, and beyond that period where the misreporting is attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud.

Before the CRA identifies the discrepancy independently, a taxpayer in this situation should speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer about whether a Voluntary Disclosures Program application is available, since coming forward proactively is generally treated very differently from having the same issue uncovered through an audit.

I just received a CRA proposal letter saying my rental property losses are being reclassified as a hobby. What should I do first?

The first step is to resist the urge to respond immediately with an informal explanation, since a proposal letter is a genuine opportunity to change the outcome before a reassessment is issued. Begin by gathering the objective evidence that supports the rental as a commercial activity, including the lease or rental listing history, records of repairs and improvements, evidence of efforts to rent the property at a fair market rate, and financial records showing the property’s income and expense history over time. Because the CRA’s proposal letter response becomes part of the record relied on if the matter later proceeds to an objection or the Tax Court, taxpayers in this position should generally involve an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before replying, rather than after a reassessment has already been issued.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.