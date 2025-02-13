ARTICLE
13 February 2025

Hydro Quebec Launches Call For Interest On New Hydroelectric And Wind Projects

Hydro-Québec is launching a call for interest to companies in the engineering and construction sector as it implements its Action Plan 2035. This call aims to gauge the interest, expertise and capacity...
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Yannick Beaudoin,Alexis Fol, and Chloe SooYun Cho
Hydro-Québec is launching a call for interest to companies in the engineering and construction sector as it implements its Action Plan 2035. This call aims to gauge the interest, expertise and capacity of suppliers to carry out new hydroelectric development projects including pumped storage power plants as well as structuring wind projects—according to the envisaged EPCM (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) contracting method.

Hydro-Québec will be the project manager. The call for interest is being launched by the Société d'énergie de la Baie James (SEBJ), the Hydro-Québec subsidiary that built one of the largest hydroelectric complexes in the world, the La Grande complex.

The call for interest extends until March 3, 2025. Interested parties must complete a form and will be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement prior to obtaining the documents relating to the call for interest.

The Action Plan is Hydro-Québec's ambitious approach to meeting the province's energy transition objectives. The plan provides for new hydroelectric capacities, which includes various projects to increase the power of certain existing plants in addition to new hydroelectric plants. It also provides for the addition of 10,000 megawatts of wind energy.

The press release announcing the call for interest is available here.

Bennett Jones has written on Hydro-Québec's Action Plan and the opportunities it creates in the clean and renewable energy sectors.

The firm also looked at the 8 new wind farm projects announced in Quebec last February.

